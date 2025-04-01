Tomorrow’s links will come out later today but first.

I got an explanation of yesterday’s hidden testifier links.

Here are the missing links for SB 5195.

You have until 3:00 today to vote.

There is more though so make sure and read below

SB 5195 Housing CON Written

SB 5195 Nat. Resources CON Written

SB 5195 K-12 CON Written

SB 5195 Higher Ed CON Written

SB 5195 All other CON Written

.

Here’s what happened

Later in the day I finally got to the bottom of the hidden testifier links thanks to our own Senator Chris Gildon and his assistant Caylin Jensen.

If any of you were able to go ahead and send direct emails to all the committee members that would add up to 56 recipients each. I don’t know if any of you got any responses but shortly after I sent mine, I got a message from Chirs asking his assistant Caylin to follow up which she did.

After some back and forth, their IT department offered this explanation. It turns out that occasionally bills are broken into Sub Bills like SB 5195 was.

Their system is not designed to put more than one link on a bill page so this flaw for now, will repeat itself in future, similar circumstances. I was able to determine a round about way to get to the links also though so I should be able to get them to you next time.

It is too late for House bills 1202 and 1216 but as noted you have until 3:00 to vote on SB 5195.

HOWEVER!

It appears someone has figured this out and pulled a fast one. The other bills with missing links were HB 1202 and HB 1216. As I looked at those I realized they do have Sub Bills.

But wait a minute. There is only one Sub Bill. Uh hu. Sure enough, when I took the roundabout trail to get to the links, even though they have sub bills, they still only list out as actually only one bill.

So you see, it was unnecessary to list with sub bills, but it appears that they did it anyway to game the system and hide the links. I cannot swear to the intent here, but I should also point out that we set a HUGE record yesterday on fiscal bills. Over 45,000 people signed in on the property tax bill over doubling the earlier record of 21,000 signing in on the per-mile tax.

It sure appears they feel the heat and are trying to conceal their fiscal bills from public testimony.

Conclusion

I want to thank both Senator Gildon and his Assistant Caylin for helping me get to the bottom of this. I did get one other response from a Democrat Representative late last night and also from Jena who is Assistant to Cyndy Jacobsen. Aside from them it has been crickets.

I also have issue with the system in that written public testimony is not visible to the public. I have been carping about this since last year and not getting anywhere.

In Pierce County, to their credit, this is instantly visible, but the state seems to be resistant to disclosing it. In fact I had to resort to filing a Public Disclosure request to get them. The Senate has honored my request, but still almost 2 months later, the house has yet to provide them.

Stay diligent and KEEP ON VOTING!

Your voices are being heard!