Legislative Calendar

There are a number of cutoff dates in the legislative calendar. We just passed the Policy cutoff on Friday, Feb. 21st and will be coming up on the Fiscal cutoff this coming Friday, Feb. 28th

Policy Committee Cutoff . Last day to read in committee reports in house of origin, except House fiscal committees and Senate Ways & Means and Transportation committees.

Fiscal Committee Cutoff. Last day to read in committee reports from House fiscal committees and Senate Ways & Means and Transportation committees in house of origin.

As this important cutoff date approaches, there is going to be a flood of legislation heard in committee as everyone tries to get their bills heard so they can advance.

Generally, bills that do not make this deadline are dead.

The whole point of identifying bills, submitting your position or written comments is to try to influence the relatively small number of legislators on committees to end bad bills or advance good bills.

Once a bill goes to the floor, we now have the task of trying to influence either 98 state representatives or 49 state senators. Additionally, there is no one click portal to reach all of them as there is to reach committee members.

WE’RE IN THE HOME STRETCH

This last week is critical. Numerous bills have already slipped through and been voted on in both houses. Be warned the task ahead will be large this next week but do not be intimidated by the volume of bills. It will still only take a few minutes of your time to vote on all of them I will be presenting daily.

Tomorrow

There will be 74 bills heard in committee tomorrow. For those of you receiving Alerts, I will be presenting you with 30 of them in just a bit. It generally takes about 30 seconds to click and vote on each one. If we can even get one of these stopped in committee it will be a victory for everyone in Washington!

SO FAR

There have been 1796 bills filed so far this session.

I have reviewed 520 of these for you to date.

You can review all of them on my spreadsheet at these links

I press on toward the goal to win the prize for which God has called me heavenward in Christ Jesus.

Philippians 3:14