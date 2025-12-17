An important deadline is this Thursday.

There are 3 important initiatives out that you are probably familiar with. These need to be mailed in by Thursday to assure they can be received, processed and submitted in time.

Two are being sponsored by Lets Go Washington on Boys in Girls sports and Parental rights. More info on these HERE

The third is being sponsored by the Washington State Republican Party on Citizenship to vote. More info HERE

If you have signed sheets to turn in or if you or anyone else you know has not signed, the Pierce County Republicans are holding a special event Thursday at the headquarters.

PCRP Office Open House – Final Push for the Initiatives!

Join us for a special Open House at the Pierce County Republican Party office as we make one last strong push to turn in and sign initiatives!

Thursday, December 18th

PCRP Office open from 10:00 AM - 7:00 PM

Stop by anytime throughout the day to:

Turn in completed initiative signatures

Sign if you haven’t yet

Visit with special guest appearances throughout the day

Enjoy light refreshments and warm conversation

Let’s finish this effort together with strength the joy of this season. Every signature counts!

WHEN: Thursday, December 18th 10:00 AM - 7:00 PM

WHERE: Pierce County Republican Party

10209 Bridgeport Way SW Suite #C-1,

Lakewood, WA, 98499

Directions HERE

The window is closing. I made a last minute effort to get all family and friends to sign today. I hope you can join me in this. Its one of our only opportunities to push back.

* Other drop off locations can be found on the LetsGoWashington website HERE

* If you cannot make any of the events, please mail in your sheets right away. Mailing addresses can be found on the back side of the petition.