Tomorrow is House of Origin cutoff

This means all bills originating in either the House or Senate must be passed by that house by tomorrow or they will be (for the most part) dead.

There are some tactics to resume them from the dead and don’t be surprised if we see that this session, but quite a number of bad bills have already passed and are now advancing to the opposite house.

Committee hearings to resume Thursday

For bills that did pass their house of origin, the process will now repeat and they will be assigned to a committee for hearings. Once again, YOU will have some power to exert. I will be dispatching renewed listings of bills being heard along with links for you to testify PRO or CON or submit written testimony. This is the home stretch and if you have not taken advantage of this opportunity, please consider committing just a few moments to sign in on as many as you can. EVERY bill effects us.

A new component

Note *** (This feature will not work on Substack as this type of formatting is not supported. I’ll be working to see what I can come up with as a workaround.)

I will be adding a new feature to the charts. The column on the far right will include a link to the Roll Call from the house the bill already passed. Click it to see how YOUR representative voted. The number represents how many voted against the bill. If it is highlighted it means some Republicans voted for it. I see this every year. This can range from just one or two, to the entire caucus.

This will be the last opportunity to head off some of these bills.

If you see that your representative voted for a bad bill, you might consider sending a comment to all 3 of your reps and let them know how you feel. I recommend you read my bill descriptions that are always below the chart. Just click on the “More” link on the left. You can also access the actual bill any time by clicking on the bill number.

How do I contact my representatives?

Space and time prevent me from including direct links but you can get there very easily. Just click on the bill number and look for this button:

The rest should be self explanatory.