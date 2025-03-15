Two days into new committee hearings and here is how we did. Overall, we did pretty well. It seems that people are starting to catch on to the opportunity we have. Yellow are losses. I will be reporting on how these compare to how the committees voted soon.

As usual, bills that got a lot of publicity marshalled a lot of votes. There is so much legislation, some really bad bills may not get any attention. Make sure and tell a friend!

Going forward, I will be including links back to the Alerts that were published on these bills in case you want to go back and read more about any particular bill.

Thursday, March 13 th hearings

http://www.25-256.com/Files/Alert3-13-25.pdf

Friday, March 14 th hearings

http://www.25-256.com/Files/Alert3-14-25.pdf