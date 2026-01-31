Some important notes:

Mixed results last week. Democrats dominate a lot on environmental issues. Some high profile issues got large turnouts on both sides.

Wednesday, Feb. 4th is policy cutoff. Bills that are not fiscal must be heard in their house of origin by that date. The Democrat majority can reintroduce a bill at any time though. Still an important milestone. You will see a lot of repeats as bills move through the opposite house. Voting is even more important then to advance good bills and stop bad bills.