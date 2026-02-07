Results from last week

Does not include today. Saturday is an odd day.

Hope you were able to get your votes in on those.

The income tax response was HUGE!!!!

This one broke all records. (see Friday, 2-6-26)

Many are now catching on to how important these public comments are and are getting the word out much better, but unfortunately so is the left.

They ran a TON of bills through at the end of the week with what seems like some strategic intentions. Last minute additions to a level I have never observed.

Seeing the topics all line up, it is very revealing what are priority for the Democrats. Very few good bills, most of which are authored by Republicans.

Monday, 2-2-26

Tuesday, 2-3-26

Wednesday, 2-4-26

Thursday, 2-5-26

Friday, 2-6-26

Total count on SB 6346, The state income tax bill was

80,644

I was not able to get the PRO vs CON counts for it though. The numbers are much too large to get to that point. I literally have to manually page through them to find the falling off point. I collect the data every evening before the portal closes @ 24 hrs after the hearing. I download as a PDF but this is over 3K pages and too large for my computer to digest. I’m sure the division count will be highly publicized as we DOUBLED last years record breaking public comments on another tax measure.

Friday, 2-6-26 – More late additions