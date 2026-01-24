How we did last week
Won some ... Lost some
We won some and lost some.
The radical environmentalists and others seem to be able to put together a pretty big response at times. The takeaway is that the left is actively trying to dominate these testimony options. Please share these messages with anyone you think would be interested.
Thanks for reading The Truth Page! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
Monday 1-19-26
Tuesday 1-20-26
Wednesday 1-21-26
Thursday 1-22-26
Friday 1-23-26
Thanks for reading The Truth Page! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.