Thought I would send along some of the results from this week.
Yellow are losses. Some are very close, others are lopsided.
Some thoughts:
Bills that got a lot of publicity got a lot of votes.
Bills that involve money generate the most.
Groups that will benefit financially tend to marshal lots of voters
Monday, Feb 3rd
Tuesday, Feb 4th
Wednesday, Feb 5th
Thursday, Feb 6th
There appears to be a pattern with the voting about children and schools...they must have banks of people doing this voting and from what I can see a person can submit more than one vote? This is not good