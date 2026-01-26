This has been a difficult one for me. I would like to think the sponsors may have some motives I am not reading, but the text of the bill says what it says and it is BAD!

I had a lot of trouble digesting this one. At first when I saw there were 10 Republican sponsors with just 4 Democrats along for the ride that it must be beneficial. NOT!!!!

This bill is a mutiny and a betrayal of the highest order!

The bills title is just “Concerning elected sheriffs” but the last sentence of the bill says:

NEW SECTION. Sec. 3. This act shall be known and cited as the sheriffs accountability to the voters act

This bill actually capitalizes on SB 5974 which was passed out of committee on the 22nd. That bill illegally places Sheriffs under state control and subject to qualifications set by the unelected Criminal Justice Training Commission (CJTC)

First, this bill takes that another step by initiating a mandatory recall election if decertified by the CJTC. Then second, it removes the signature requirement for filing a recall petition in RCW 29A.56.180

(3) In the case of an elected sheriff whose certification is revoked pursuant to RCW 43.101.105(2) for conduct that occurred after their term of office began, no signatures are required

I am in shock and can barely comprehend what the motives could possibly be for this betrayal.

Here is a list of the mutineers.

Brian Burnett, R -12th

Mari Leavitt, D – 28th

Dan Griffey, R – 35th

Jenny Graham, R – 6th

Suzanne Schmidt, R – 4th

Alex Ybarra, R – 13th

Alicia Rule, D – 42nd

Cindy Ryu, D – 32nd

John Ley, R – 18th

Mark Klicker, R – 16th

Mia Gregerson, D – 33rd

Andrew Barkis, R – 2nd

Tom Dent, R – 13th

Deb Manjarrez, R 14th

How about this. If the county party of each district decertifies a representative, they would automatically be placed on a recall vote without the need for any signatures. We would call this the “Representatives accountability to the voters act”