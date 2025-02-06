I have highlighted the sections in the bill and uploaded to this link:

2025 Abortion bill SB 5557 http://www.25-256.com/Files/5557.pdf

Please forward to as many as possible.

Vote NOW!

Click on CON to vote

Click on Written to give them a piece of your mind

SB 5557 Force hospitals to perform abortions CON Written

So far I am the only one who has voted on this.

MORE INFORMATION

I knew it would be in there when I read the title. This is to force hospitals to perform abortions. Currently, late term abortion is legal in Washington even though there is a provision for viability. The exception is a result of the “health” of the mother being at risk. The same terminology is used in this bill. This would include her mental health. In order to qualify for the exception, all that is needed is to claim distress and therefore the mothers mental health is at risk. This exception is used at the Cedar River late term abortuaries to perform late term abortions on a regular basis.

First, liberal and dehumanizing language is inserted or revised.

“Pregnant person” is inserted and

“Embryo of fetus” is substituted for “unborn child”

This bill attempts to camouflage the true impact by listing the life of the “embryo or fetus” in one of the first amending sections. The true colors come out in the only new section. This section states:

“If termination of the pregnancy is the treatment that is consistent with the applicable standard of care, the hospital must provide such treatment following and as promptly as dictated by the standard”

In Washington, abortion is the standard of care for a distraught mother who’s mental health is in danger by not aborting.

The new section goes on to state:

“Neither the continuation of the pregnancy nor the health of any embryo or fetus shall be a basis for withholding care from the pregnant person”

This cannot be allowed to advance. Here is the testimony I submitted:

This bill attempts to conflate emergency services for pregnant women, with the true intent of forcing hospitals to perform abortions. Currently, late term abortion is legal in Washington even though there is a provision for viability. The exception is a result of the “health” of the mother being at risk just as outlined in this bill. This would include her mental health. In order to qualify for the exception, all that is needed is to claim distress and therefore the mothers mental health is at risk. This exception is used at the Cedar River late term abortuaries to perform late term abortions on a regular basis.

Additionally, revising language from “unborn child” to “embryo or fetus” is an old tactic to dehumanize the unborn child. Also, inserting the term “pregnant person” is an insult to all women.

For the sponsors and supporters of this bill. Shame on you for being complicit in the culture of death in Washington.

For those who are reviewing this bill, do not be fooled by the attempts to camouflage the real reason for proposing it.

Vote NO!