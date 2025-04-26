The state legislature and their Tax to the Max agenda have been rightfully a highly publicized issue but the Pierce County Council has some very extreme legislation being voted on this Tuesday that needs all of our full attention.

As always, I try hard to provide the receipts and more information. I encourage you to take advantage of all the hyperlinks in this and all my articles.

Bill number will take you to the bill page where you can submit written testimony

Bill description will take you to full description and summary of the bill

Date will take you to the council meeting page

2025-132 - Vision Zero - Walk, Bike, Bus - 4/29

2025-139 - Protect & Fund Illegal Aliens - 4/29

2025-510 - End County Participation in E-Verify - 4/29

Please do your part in opposing these extreme measures by:

This Tuesday

Attend the council meeting in person. Testify if you are able

I understand that preparations are being made for overflow as a large response is anticipated. Democrats are pushing these measures hard. We need to show up! (see below for details)

Attend via Zoom and offer your testimony

If you cannot attend in person but want to testify, this is your next option. All testimony, in person, Zoom or written becomes part of the public record and reflects public opinion. Make yours part.

NOW

Send in written testimony right away

Your written testimony can be as simple as “I oppose”. (see below for details) or a tutorial HERE

The Bills

More information on taking action follows

2025-132 - Vision Zero Walk, Bike, Bus - 4/29

Briefly, this bill presents a false dilemma which is a logical fallacy. It proposes to solve traffic accidents with a 300 page plan. The false dilemma is who could be against ending traffic accidents? In reality this bill is designed to set priorities, both policy and subsequently spending to prioritize walk, bike and bus initiatives. It is thinly camouflaged as a safety effort but it is really all in the name of saving the planet from climate change. It is not unique. There are a number of other direct and indirect spending and policy measures that have the same effect. While it does not set funding or direct any particular amounts, it sets priorities which county agencies will need to comply with as they create those specific programs and consequently, specific funding.

A broader explanation of this bill is available HERE

2025-139 - Protect funding for Illegal Aliens - 4/29

This resolution seeks to establish as overall policy the protection of illegal aliens in Pierce County. First is the declaration that no Pierce County Funds may be used to” investigate, enforce, cooperate with” federal immigration efforts.

If that weren’t enough, using the smokescreen of referring to anyone in Pierce County as “Residents” rather than Citizens they seek to protect tax payer funded entitlements for illegal aliens.

A broader explanation of this bill is available HERE

2025-510 - End County Participation in E-Verify - 4/29

Similar to R 2025-139 this bill seeks to protect illegal aliens in the workplace. In a continued march to anarchy, the bill contends that some laws are not to be followed. In a vain attempt to avoid and protest employment laws this bill seeks to eliminate E-Verify as a procedure in county employment.

A broader explanation of this bill is available HERE

Opposition

The Democrats are mounting a defense campaign which is quite revealing. Ryan Mello plans to make a public appeal for these at the council meeting which has been quite rare in the past.

Press release HERE

Additionally, new member Rosie Ayala has made a very offensive appeal reminiscent of other racist hoaxes like Jussie Smollett. In her recent “Newsletter” she took the opportunity to spin a tale of being racially profiled because of her last name. This of course cannot be neither proven, nor disproven and is either a bold face lie (which is my opinion) or a gross distortion of facts. In either case, it reveals the depths that she will descend to in defending her political positions. VERY shameful.

Read her comments HERE

Take Action

****** This Tuesday ******

Attend the council meeting in person. Testify if you are able

Location

The council meeting will be at 3:00 PM this Tuesday, April 29th at the Council Chambers located on the 10th floor at 930 Tacoma Ave S, Tacoma, WA 98402

Directions HERE

It is anticipated this will be a packed meeting. Overflow accommodations are being prepared. You will want to arrive early to get a seat in the council chambers.

Parking

There are 130 spaces in the Green Parking lot. You enter off of 11th Street between Tacoma Ave. and Yakima Ave.

Testify

You will need to sign in on their sign in sheet when you arrive to testify. Testimony will normally be restricted to 3 minutes. This can be reduced so be prepared to offer a 3 minute maximum but have a condensed version if they reduce the time allotment.

Attend via Zoom and offer your testimony

If you cannot attend in person but want to testify, this is your next option. All testimony, in person, Zoom or written becomes part of the public record and reflects public opinion. Make yours part.

Link

Zoom Web ID 976-6178-7423

Zoom participants go last. Use the link above to participate. To testify, when the online participation is called by the clerk, you will need to hit the “raise hand” option to be identified as wanting to testify. The clerk will recognize you when it is your turn. Make sure you are not “muted” when you are called on.

Same rules apply when testifying on Zoom. 3 minute maximum which can be reduced at the time.

***** NOW *****

Send in written testimony right away

Your written testimony can be as simple as “I oppose”. Go to each bill to submit yours as soon as possible. A big advantage that the Pierce County system has is that your written testimony appears immediately on the bill page. You can read over others testimony before entering yours to see what others are thinking. Bullet points have been provided in the linked articles I have posted on each of these measures you might find valuable in crafting your own. I typically write out my testimony off line first and then cut and paste it in when I am ready.

For a tutorial on posting public testimony HERE