I see too many people swept up in false claims and logical fallacies that are at the core of the current leftist agenda. Considering the claims and examining the facts are discarded and emotion rules the day.

“Your bad, that makes me right”

This is the core of the current Democrat strategy. Consider this claim for just a moment. Is this logical? Of course not! Sadly, too many buy into this though. We are all too familiar with the claims “you’re a racist, you’re a nazi, you’re a fascist”, but there are tons of other claims leveled daily that never go answered. And that is the very intent. Keep the accusations going and silence any attempt to respond to them. When all that people hear is the accusations, and never the response, the accusations become validated even when they are extremely farfetched. This is not the end.

The snowball fight tactic

If you have ever engaged with a devoted leftist, you have probably experienced this. They will lob an accusation at you, then as you start to respond or even before, they will lob another one. Rinse and repeat. The goal is anything but having a conversation. It is to bombard you will accusations in the hopes of overwhelming you and shutting you down.

They even do it to each other

I found this fascinating to hear Democrat Congressman Adam Smith recently describe this tactic as it was used against him at a recent town hall. One of his aids actually suffered minor injuries as these extremists forced their way into the meeting. The video describes the whole event, but if you want to get right to the point go to the 4:20 mark and he describes the snowball fight tactic and how predominant it has become.

Just making accusations does not = truth

No matter, it has been successful for the left and it is really their main strategy at all levels right now. This is what is termed a logical fallacy. If you are not familiar with the term, it is one that would be helpful to look into a bit. You can find more on the topic at a couple of these places:

Logical Fallacies - List of Logical Fallacies with Examples

Or in this entertaining video

While the strategy of “your bad, so I’m right” takes in a whole host of logical fallacies, the result is still the same. Shut down opposition and avoid critical thinking. In politics, it looks like this:

How do I respond?

There are a number of tactics to respond to unhinged leftists employing these tactics. My first recommendation is not to engage in the first place. Often bringing this tactic is a form of control. If they can get you to respond, they are controlling the situation, and you are merely playing along with their scheme. Also, someone who has embraced emotional truth above critical thinking generally cannot reason and it is futile to attempt discussion with them as they are predisposed to avoid it. If you find you cannot escape, here are some tips:

1. Pray

· I see these attacks as a spiritual battle which needs to be confronted at a spiritual level. Its not an “all we can do now is pray” matter. It is the primary response.

2. Do not allow emotion to lead your thoughts.

· The natural human response when someone figuratively or literally pokes you in the chest is anger, then fight or flight. As Christians, we are called to respond to this with love which is a difficult thing most of the time, and almost impossible at others. If you are a believer, you will know that a loving response to anger and hatred is not from yourself. Pray regularly for a spirit of love.

3. Do not escalate.

· Another typical reaction is to escalate along with them. DO NOT DO THIS! Once you do, they have set the hook in your mouth and are reeling you in. They are now controlling you. Instead, when they speak louder, you speak quieter. One, it will generally result in them reducing their volume, if for no other reason than to hear if you just called them a dirty &*$%#.

4. Take the first snowball and keep taking them back to it.

· To diffuse the snowball tactic, take the first, or the one that you feel most confident about and hold firmly on it. Do not respond to the subsequent snowballs but keep asking them about that specific accusation and make them start responding to you. Typically, even if they do respond, it will be to evade or shift to another topic. Do not let them control. Keep on the first topic and don’t budge from it until they have addressed it head on. This tactic keeps you in control rather than responding to them and giving them full control.

5. Ask questions.

· Attempting to make statements of fact are usually useless in these situations although point #5 below might be one exception. Rather than stating facts, ask questions. It will often expose their logical fallacies and requires them to think rather than accuse. Similar to #3 above, don’t budge once you have posed a question. Keep returning to it over and over until they concede and respond.

6. Lay out a challenge

· When you make a claim and they challenge it or ask how you know this to be true, rather than defend it, challenge them to look it up themselves and draw their own conclusions.

Proclaim the truth

Real objective truth is unchanging, and immovable compared to subjective truth which is merely personal preference. Check yourself regularly to make sure you are standing on objective truth, then proclaim it at every opportunity. Not loudly and provocatively like the left, but with the confidence that well considered facts brings.

But in your hearts revere Christ as Lord. Always be prepared to give an answer to everyone who asks you to give the reason for the hope that you have. But do this with gentleness and respect

1 Peter 3:15