Results - Thursday, 11-6-25 @ 4:19PM

Wow! There are some races that are running razor thin. Most of the ballots have been counted. The Auditor is reporting there are only 1,500 ballots left to count. They are showing another count will be out on 11-10-25. The final results are scheduled to be certified on 11-25-25.

Here are some of the close ones

Charter Review

This one has gone back and forth a lot. We need a minimum of 11 wins to control the commission. On Tuesday we had 12, then yesterday that shrank to 10. Now today we are at 11.

Looks like the pivotal race is Steve McCoy in the 1st Dist.

Tuesday he was +26 votes

Wednesday he was loosing.

Thursday he is back up by +20 votes.

We also saw Mason Fletcher in the 5th Dist.

Tuesday he was down -197 votes

Wednesday he was ahead

Thursday he is up +912 votes

Also John Colvin in the 6th Dist.

Tuesday he was up +168 votes

Wednesday he was loosing

Thursday he is down -812 votes

A couple other races that are tight:

Orting Mayor

Chris Moore was down -95 votes on Tuesday but has climbed to -58 votes Thursday.

Ruston City Council

Jessica Menser was up by +32 votes on Tuesday but is now loosing by just -1 vote!

Central Pierce Fire

Dale Mitchell was loosing by -102 votes on Tuesday but has climbed to +16 votes on Thursday.

