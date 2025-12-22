These are just a list of articles that I took note of during the month. I try to tag articles that are not behind a paywall making them unreadable but there may be a few. Also, these are not provided to guide you in what to think. Rather to give you something to think about. Many of them are from liberal news sources and are very biased but give insight into what is being promoted in the moment.

Because of the rise in Assisted Suicide, I have combined Euthanasia and Abortion under the heading of “Life”. The magnitude of Euthanasia pales by comparison to Abortion but it is rising significantly.

I have added the heading “Surveillance” in response to the rise in video surveillance and privacy concerns. This month those concerns are juxtaposed with outrage from the left as these cameras are being used by ICE to locate illegal aliens.

1st Amendment

Where is the protection for the people from the rouge agencies?

2nd Amendment

Help direct funding to firearm violence intervention and prevention programs

New funding opportunity for firearm violence intervention and prevention

Seeking evaluators for Community Firearm Violence Intervention and Prevention Grant proposals

WA’s ban on assault weapon sales withstands another round in court • Washington State Standard

Agriculture

How Will Proposed H-2A Changes Impact NW Farmers, Farmworkers?

HS_Methane&Cattle_TeacherGuide.docx - Google Docs

Negative Margins Pressuring Farmers AFBF Says

New WOTUS Rule Good News For Farmers, AFBF Says

US Agriculture Secretary letter to WA Ecology – Abusing farmers

Climate Change

Another Day, Another Climate Change Lie - Unleash Prosperity

AOC silent on whether she will amend doomsday climate prediction as deadline looms

Climate Litigation Harms America, Hands China a Strategic Victory

Dark Money Group Defends Funding Climate Litigators and NGO

Emmy Griffin: Most-Cited Climate Study Retracted | The Patriot Post

Europe’s Green Economic Suicide Pact - Unleash Prosperity

Half of 2025 CCA spending went toward WSF fleet electrification | Washington | thecentersquare.com

Influential Climate Alarmist Paper Retracted

Lawsuit says Big Oil’s decades of climate deception fueled Washington’s soaring home insurance costs

Oregon environmental group leads lawsuit to reverse IRS wind, solar rules - OPB

Pierce County falling behind 2030 climate emissions goal | Tacoma News Tribune

Seattle just recommitted to its ‘War on Cars’

Todd Myers challenges WA climate spending claims as nonsense

WA climate regulations driving up Thanksgiving gas prices | Washington | thecentersquare.com

Whidbey groups among recipients of Climate Commitment Act grants | Whidbey News-Times

Why did Zillow remove climate data from its home listings?

WA Policy Center VP echoes Gates on disciplined climate budgets

Wind farm fight explodes over Tri-Cities air safety

Crime

Accused DUI driver fatally strikes Pierce County woman backing into driveway

Deputies ruled justified in shootout with murder suspect who took woman hostage in Graham

Gig Harbor woman funds ad campaign to push Pierce County to pay deputies competitively

Grandma’s $15K fight for Pierce County deputies

Home ‘riddled with bullets’ when Pierce Co. street takeover ends in shooting

John Braun commentary: Soft-on-crime legislators have blood on their hands, local prosecutor says | The Daily Chronicle

KUOW - Seattle City Council approves new police contract, boosting pay and expanding crisis response

KUOW - Violent crime is on the decline in Washington state and nationwide

Large area of Midland under police containment after intersection shootout near school

Legislators learn Washington crime rates decline, but pandemic impact lingers | king5.com

Man accused in Puyallup WinCo stabbing to remain jailed with $75,000 bail set by court

Man sentenced nearly 35 years for ‘senseless’ killing of National Guard officer

Robbery suspect arrested after pursuit and reported stabbing in Puyallup area

State Patrol: Puyallup man hospitalized after brick thrown at car in Tacoma

Tacoma council may approve 0.1% criminal justice tax in 2025 | Tacoma News Tribune

WA agency investigating police deadly force expanding to Pierce County • Washington State Standard

WA to take over Pierce County fatal police encounter probes | Tacoma News Tribune

What would it take to have more deputies in Pierce County? | Tacoma News Tribune

Why Pierce County is changing the way it reports deaths to the public

Woman charged after allegedly threatening UnDivided host Brandi Kruse | 570 KVI

DEI

Apparent successful bidder for the Reparative Study for Washington Descendants grant

Preschool Propaganda: Study Finds 41% of Netflix Kids Shows Include LGBT Themes

Report Warns Critical Race Theory Could Be Worming Its Way Back into Classrooms

Seattle’s World Cup ‘Pride Match’ faces international controversy | Watch

Transgender Activists Weaponize Anti-SLAPP, Realtor Says

Drugs

About 200,000 drug convictions in Washington still eligible to be cleared - Axios Seattle

Local businesswoman sues drug recovery center after son’s death

Pierce County treatment provider suspended over sexual misconduct allegations | king5.com

Ecology

House passes bill removing gray wolves from Endangered Species List

Killer whale lawsuit nets $1.6 million for environmental group | Capital Press

Litigation filed in response to expanding buffers on non-fish streams | The Daily World

Plastic waste rises despite Washington bag ban - Axios Seattle

Economy

Annual survey shows drop in Thanksgiving dinner costs for 2025 | Washington | thecentersquare.com

Blue Cities Are the Least Affordable - Unleash Prosperity

Despite Historic Tax Hikes – Washington State Faces $4.3 Billion Deficit

State leaders prepare for “tight” budget season

How We Can Finally Overcome the Affordability Crisis

If Young People Want More Affordability, They Should Get Jobs – HotAir

John Braun commentary: Don’t talk about ‘affordability’ while making things more expensive | The Daily Chronicle

Minimum Wage Increase And Workers’ Benefits In Washington State

New IRS Data Shows States with Favorable Tax Codes Attract Wealthy Taxpayers - Foundation - National Taxpayers Union

Paychecks Outpace Inflation for Fifth Straight Quarter

This Was Real Poverty - Unleash Prosperity

Washington Minimum Wage Rising in 2026

Washington State Report Card | Washington Policy Center

WATCH: Critics say taxes and regulations drive weak hiring outlook for WA in 2026 | Washington | thecentersquare.com

WATCH: Washington state in or near a recession, according to Moody’s Analytics

Wild Waves Theme Park announces final season, closing doors after nearly 50 years of fun

Education

Secret recording captures teachers’ union plotting against parents

Coveted Yass Prize Proves School Choice Is Working - Unleash Prosperity

4-day school weeks are growing in popularity, despite a lack of data on the effects • Washington State Standard

Education: The Lowest Productivity Sector in America - Unleash Prosperity

Parents Shut Out: The Bill Designed to Keep You in the Dark

Ready for another election? Lots of school measures on Pierce County ballot soon

Employment

Apprenticeship numbers soar in Washington state with new funding | Spokane News | khq.com

Energy

2024 Tax Preference Review: Alternative fuel vehicles and infrastructure

Draft rule update for electric storage water heaters now open for public comment

Federal order will keep TransAlta burning coal through the winter | The Daily Chronicle

John Braun commentary: Good news for area power plant, but trouble remains for region’s power grid | The Daily Chronicle

Kennewick senator calls for urgent energy reliability fixes | The Olympian

Large-scale solar farm in central WA gets green light from governor • Washington State Standard

Michael Swartz: The Inflationary Bite of Electric Bills | The Patriot Post

Olympic Pipeline partially restarted, source of leak found after more than a week

Oregon environmental group leads lawsuit to reverse IRS wind, solar rules - OPB

Proposed amendments to wind energy code advance

Wind farm fight explodes over Tri-Cities air safety

WA’s ferry system can’t afford to go hybrid with current fleet | The Seattle Times

Washington coal-fired plant ordered to remain open | Washington | thecentersquare.com

Washington state faces two-front challenge to meet future energy demand | Washington | thecentersquare.com

Faith

‘EVIL’: Erika Kirk pushes back on conspiracies about husband’s death

In Miller Decision, Supreme Court Quashes New York’s Religious Animus

Family

Documents show Pentagon preparing to sever ties with Scouting : NPR

Gary Bauer: Trump Shares the Gospel | The Patriot Post

Liberals Aren’t Getting Married and Aren’t Having Children - Unleash Prosperity

New Children’s Book Tells Kids Killing Babies in Abortions is Awesome - LifeNews.com

Trump Accounts for kids: What they are, how Michael Dell boosted them | AP News

Government

DOGE Refutes Report That It ‘Doesn’t Exist’ Anymore | The Epoch Times

Federal court blocks Trump from dismantling four agencies | National | thecentersquare.com

Find Out Which New Laws Are Coming to Washington in 2026

Gov. Bob Ferguson makes his pick for WA Supreme Court seat • Washington State Standard

Gov. Ferguson appoints former subordinate to Washington Supreme Court | Washington | thecentersquare.com

Ready for another election? Lots of school measures on Pierce County ballot soon

Rep. Peter Abbarno: Your voice matters in Olympia the 2026 legislative session | Rep. Peter Abbarno

Serrano out as federal prosecutor in eastern WA. But he could be back • Washington State Standard

Deep State - Supreme Court Arguments in Humprey’s Executor Case Get Fiery

WA bill would remove PDC filing requirement concerning foreign nationals | Washington | thecentersquare.com

Washington state senator pre-files bill to tax paid protesters | 570 KVI

Washington US Rep. Dan Newhouse looks to exit Congress on his terms • Washington State Standard

WATCH: WA agency accused of intentionally destroying public records | Washington | thecentersquare.com

Health

Bird Flu Continues To Spread Across Washington

WSDA Confirms Bird Flu Cases In Three Counties

BREAKING STUDY: Pfizer mRNA Found in Over 88% of Human Placentas, Sperm, and Blood — and in 50% of Unvaccinated Pregnant Women

Children Given Smartphones By Age 12 Have Greater Risk Of Depression And Obesity, Study Finds

Teens Use AI Daily. Congress Wants It Illegal.

FDA Announces Shredded Cheese Recall in 31 States Over Metal Fragments

FDA Coverup of 10 Pediatric mRNA Deaths Is the Tip of the Iceberg

HHS Action on Parental Health Rights Extends Past Vaccines

How Much Does That MRI Cost? - Unleash Prosperity

Special Report: Public Health or Public Control? A Look Inside the AG’s Latest Domestic Extremism Task Force Meeting

West Coast Health Alliance Confuses Parents with Prompt Rejection of CDC-ACIP Hep B Recommendation

Did you know? You can Opt Out of the DOH Immunization Database

Puyallup City Council discusses next steps for Good Samaritan Hospital | Watch

The CDC Finally Returns Vaccine Decisions to Parents

The Republican Health Care Plan Is Finally Here

These 19 cooking pans could leach lead into your food, FDA warns

West Coast Health Alliance issues update on vaccine safety | California | thecentersquare.com

Homeless

Washington state sues Trump over its own homeless crisis

9-year-old abandoned in tent off Aurora. CPS says he’s safe.

A 9-year-old living in a tent off Aurora Ave. shows Seattle’s child safety failures

AG Brown launches 45th lawsuit against Trump over changes to homelessness grants

ChangeWA slams Seattle Times for coverage of homelessness

Portland now charges $350 towing fees to homeless people reclaiming RVs they have been living in - oregonlive.com

Housing

Apply to join the Community Advisory Team on affordable housing

Ferguson proposes $244M boost for housing programs • Washington State Standard

Gov. Ferguson announces subsidized housing package, new state agency | Washington | thecentersquare.com

Pierce County lags on its affordable housing goals. What are the challenges?

Would-be Homebuyers Suffer the Effects of Govt. Interventions

Commerce receives 112 applications to recent Housing funding opportunities

Immigration

Sweden SOLVED The Immigration Crisis: Here’s HOW

Homeless man who stabbed Bellevue officer is from Sierra Leone

Illegal alien truck driver kills Washington father, gets released on bail

Another one! Truck driver arrested in deadly crash is an Indian illegal alien * WorldNetDaily * by Cristina Laila, the Gateway Pundit

As federal probe widens, Gov. Walz tells Seattle crowd he’ll welcome more Somalis

Free the H-2B Visas - Unleash Prosperity

Gov’t Watchdog Scorched Biden Afghan Refugee Screening in 2022, Warned of ‘National Security’ Risks

DUFFY: Non‑English Speaking Chinese Bus Driver with New York License Kills Truck Driver in Tennessee Crash

Illegal Alien Involved in Shooting of 4 Police Officers and a Civilian

Illegal immigrant truck driver in WA charged in fatal crash

Illegal Immigrant Trucker With California License Accused Of Killing Newlyweds In Tragic Collision

Illegal Immigrant With Commercial Driver’s License Allegedly Causes Deadly Crash in Tennessee | The Epoch Times

Immigration arrests in WA surged in recent months • Washington State Standard

In last four years, five northern states saw most illegal crossings | National | thecentersquare.com

Local governments: If ICE calls, don’t make the mistake Tacoma did | Opinion

New ‘safety’ bill quietly turns WA into ICE warning zones

‘No US Citizens’: Meet the IT Firms Discriminating Against Americans

Problems with commercial driver’s licenses for immigrants found in 8 states so far

Rental assistance available for those affected by ICE detentions, deportations - The Columbian

Sanctuary State 2.0 Just Dropped

Semi-truck driver in Lacey pileup crash didn’t have a CDL, state patrol says

Significant Policy Changes Needed to Meet Mass Deportation Goals | The Heritage Foundation

Trump’s DHS Launches Public Database of ‘Worst of the Worst’ Illegal Aliens

USDOT dropped Commercial Driving schools over violations of policies

WA bill would give AG staff confidential IDs, drawing ICE comparison from GOP | Washington | thecentersquare.com

Washington AG proposes new protections for immigrant workers as federal I-9 audits rise | Watch

Washington lawmakers, AG introduce bill aimed at protecting immigrants at work from ICE

Washington sues to stop SNAP changes affecting immigrants | The Olympian

International

Trump admin sending Taliban $45M sparks Republican backlash

Trump’s Bold Human Rights Shift Exposes Australia’s Hidden Abuses

Life

Activist Judge Bails Out Planned Parenthood Again - LifeNews.com

America is Copying Canada’s Deadly Euthanasia Regime - LifeNews.com

Court Overrules Leftist Judge, Allows Planned Parenthood Defunding to Continue - LifeNews.com

Court Stops Letitia James From Shutting Down Pro-Life Pregnancy Centers - LifeNews.com

Gregory Lyakhov: Why Subjective Definitions of Life Cannot Guide Abortion Law | The Patriot Post

JD Vance Slams Leftists For Trying To ‘Capitalize’ On ‘Political Lies’ Surrounding Miscarriages

Judges overturn block on federal rule targeting Planned Parenthood; Washington among states watching

Letitia James Just Lost a Huge Battle to Stop Pregnancy Centers from Saving Babies - LifeNews.com

New Children’s Book Tells Kids Killing Babies in Abortions is Awesome - LifeNews.com

New Pregnancy Help Report Shows Major Service Growth

Planned Parenthood Kicks Woman Out of Clinic After Botched Abortion - LifeNews.com

Pro-Life Woman Arrested at Planned Parenthood for Handing Out Brochures - LifeNews.com

Sophie Starkova: The Growing Pro-Life Cause | The Patriot Post

Supreme Court Must Protect Pro-Life Pregnancy Centers That Save Babies From Abortion - LifeNews.com

Supreme Court seems to favor abortion opponents’ appeal | AP News

Washington AG secures blocking order against attempt to defund Planned Parenthood

Washington State Maternal Mortality Review Panel: Maternal Deaths 2021-2022

WATCH: Oversight board meets as 2025 closes with record WA child deaths/near deaths | Washington | thecentersquare.com

What to Know About the Use of U.S. Surrogacy by China’s Billionaires - WSJ

Surveillance

Flock cameras are invaluable in crime fighting

Olympia halts Flock camera pilot program following community data privacy concerns

Washington lawmakers want to regulate license plate readers • Washington State Standard

Wenatchee Police Department shuts off Flock cameras after public record ruling | News | ncwlife.com

Tax’s

Addressing Lawmakers Favorite Pro-Tax Arguments

Fiscal Fallout: States continue to increase budgets despite end of COVID emergency | National | thecentersquare.com

Interstate Migration in Minutes: How Fast Are Taxpayers Leaving or Entering Each State? - Foundation - National Taxpayers Union

Norway’s Wealth Tax Chases the Rich Out of the Country - Unleash Prosperity

‘Off the rails’ taxes pushing businesses out of Washington

State Spending Reports

Striking teachers may qualify for unemployment as Moses Lake proposes compromise | Washington | thecentersquare.com

The Grinch Who Taxed Christmas - Unleash Prosperity

Trump administration aims to officially scrap Biden-era student loan forgiveness program • Washington State Standard

Technology / AI

Pierce County emergency alert systems among targets in nationwide data breach

Transportation

Fiscal fallout: Washington State Ferries faces long-term capital budget shortfall

Maneuver to shore up WA’s transportation budget could be reversed • Washington State Standard

New traffic lights put up on busy Pierce County corridor. Will safety improve?

Plan to permanently close downtown Puyallup street has neighbors worried

Seattle just recommitted to its ‘War on Cars’

Seattle ranks as 10th most congested city for traffic in the U.S.

Sound Transit - No cause for celebration

Traffic study sought at intersection near Mount Rainier | Tacoma News Tribune

Washington’s hybrid ferry fiasco after breakdown

WATCH: WSDOT concedes stray current risks on I-90 from cross-lake light rail | Washington | thecentersquare.com

Voting

Trump administration sues WA for not sharing voter data • Washington State Standard

DOJ Sues WA Secretary of State for Withholding Voter Roll Information

December 2025 Election Integrity Update - by Bill Bruch

Welfare

Audit prompts King County DCHS policy changes; one case of lost public money confirmed

Food Stamps And Fraud: The SNAP Loophole Nobody Talks About

King County joins lawsuit against Trump admin over new HUD funding requirements | Washington | thecentersquare.com

Nate Jackson: Who Gets SNAP Money and How Do They Spend It? | The Patriot Post

Senate Fraud Hearing Displays How Trump Derangement Syndrome Blinds Dems to Deep Corruption in Federal Contracting

