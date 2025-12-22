December News
A compilation of news articles from December
These are just a list of articles that I took note of during the month. I try to tag articles that are not behind a paywall making them unreadable but there may be a few. Also, these are not provided to guide you in what to think. Rather to give you something to think about. Many of them are from liberal news sources and are very biased but give insight into what is being promoted in the moment.
Because of the rise in Assisted Suicide, I have combined Euthanasia and Abortion under the heading of “Life”. The magnitude of Euthanasia pales by comparison to Abortion but it is rising significantly.
I have added the heading “Surveillance” in response to the rise in video surveillance and privacy concerns. This month those concerns are juxtaposed with outrage from the left as these cameras are being used by ICE to locate illegal aliens.
1st Amendment
Where is the protection for the people from the rouge agencies?
2nd Amendment
Help direct funding to firearm violence intervention and prevention programs
New funding opportunity for firearm violence intervention and prevention
Seeking evaluators for Community Firearm Violence Intervention and Prevention Grant proposals
WA’s ban on assault weapon sales withstands another round in court • Washington State Standard
Agriculture
How Will Proposed H-2A Changes Impact NW Farmers, Farmworkers?
HS_Methane&Cattle_TeacherGuide.docx - Google Docs
Negative Margins Pressuring Farmers AFBF Says
New WOTUS Rule Good News For Farmers, AFBF Says
US Agriculture Secretary letter to WA Ecology – Abusing farmers
Climate Change
Another Day, Another Climate Change Lie - Unleash Prosperity
AOC silent on whether she will amend doomsday climate prediction as deadline looms
Climate Litigation Harms America, Hands China a Strategic Victory
Dark Money Group Defends Funding Climate Litigators and NGO
Emmy Griffin: Most-Cited Climate Study Retracted | The Patriot Post
Europe’s Green Economic Suicide Pact - Unleash Prosperity
Half of 2025 CCA spending went toward WSF fleet electrification | Washington | thecentersquare.com
Influential Climate Alarmist Paper Retracted
Lawsuit says Big Oil’s decades of climate deception fueled Washington’s soaring home insurance costs
Oregon environmental group leads lawsuit to reverse IRS wind, solar rules - OPB
Pierce County falling behind 2030 climate emissions goal | Tacoma News Tribune
Seattle just recommitted to its ‘War on Cars’
Todd Myers challenges WA climate spending claims as nonsense
WA climate regulations driving up Thanksgiving gas prices | Washington | thecentersquare.com
Whidbey groups among recipients of Climate Commitment Act grants | Whidbey News-Times
Why did Zillow remove climate data from its home listings?
WA Policy Center VP echoes Gates on disciplined climate budgets
Wind farm fight explodes over Tri-Cities air safety
Crime
Accused DUI driver fatally strikes Pierce County woman backing into driveway
Deputies ruled justified in shootout with murder suspect who took woman hostage in Graham
Gig Harbor woman funds ad campaign to push Pierce County to pay deputies competitively
Grandma’s $15K fight for Pierce County deputies
Home ‘riddled with bullets’ when Pierce Co. street takeover ends in shooting
John Braun commentary: Soft-on-crime legislators have blood on their hands, local prosecutor says | The Daily Chronicle
KUOW - Seattle City Council approves new police contract, boosting pay and expanding crisis response
KUOW - Violent crime is on the decline in Washington state and nationwide
Large area of Midland under police containment after intersection shootout near school
Legislators learn Washington crime rates decline, but pandemic impact lingers | king5.com
Man accused in Puyallup WinCo stabbing to remain jailed with $75,000 bail set by court
Man sentenced nearly 35 years for ‘senseless’ killing of National Guard officer
Robbery suspect arrested after pursuit and reported stabbing in Puyallup area
State Patrol: Puyallup man hospitalized after brick thrown at car in Tacoma
WA agency investigating police deadly force expanding to Pierce County • Washington State Standard
WA to take over Pierce County fatal police encounter probes | Tacoma News Tribune
What would it take to have more deputies in Pierce County? | Tacoma News Tribune
Why Pierce County is changing the way it reports deaths to the public
Woman charged after allegedly threatening UnDivided host Brandi Kruse | 570 KVI
DEI
Apparent successful bidder for the Reparative Study for Washington Descendants grant
Preschool Propaganda: Study Finds 41% of Netflix Kids Shows Include LGBT Themes
Report Warns Critical Race Theory Could Be Worming Its Way Back into Classrooms
Seattle’s World Cup ‘Pride Match’ faces international controversy | Watch
Transgender Activists Weaponize Anti-SLAPP, Realtor Says
Drugs
About 200,000 drug convictions in Washington still eligible to be cleared - Axios Seattle
Local businesswoman sues drug recovery center after son’s death
Pierce County treatment provider suspended over sexual misconduct allegations | king5.com
Ecology
House passes bill removing gray wolves from Endangered Species List
Killer whale lawsuit nets $1.6 million for environmental group | Capital Press
Litigation filed in response to expanding buffers on non-fish streams | The Daily World
Plastic waste rises despite Washington bag ban - Axios Seattle
Economy
Annual survey shows drop in Thanksgiving dinner costs for 2025 | Washington | thecentersquare.com
Blue Cities Are the Least Affordable - Unleash Prosperity
Despite Historic Tax Hikes – Washington State Faces $4.3 Billion Deficit
State leaders prepare for “tight” budget season
How We Can Finally Overcome the Affordability Crisis
If Young People Want More Affordability, They Should Get Jobs – HotAir
John Braun commentary: Don’t talk about ‘affordability’ while making things more expensive | The Daily Chronicle
Minimum Wage Increase And Workers’ Benefits In Washington State
New IRS Data Shows States with Favorable Tax Codes Attract Wealthy Taxpayers - Foundation - National Taxpayers Union
Paychecks Outpace Inflation for Fifth Straight Quarter
This Was Real Poverty - Unleash Prosperity
Washington Minimum Wage Rising in 2026
Washington State Report Card | Washington Policy Center
WATCH: Critics say taxes and regulations drive weak hiring outlook for WA in 2026 | Washington | thecentersquare.com
WATCH: Washington state in or near a recession, according to Moody’s Analytics
Wild Waves Theme Park announces final season, closing doors after nearly 50 years of fun
Education
Secret recording captures teachers’ union plotting against parents
Coveted Yass Prize Proves School Choice Is Working - Unleash Prosperity
4-day school weeks are growing in popularity, despite a lack of data on the effects • Washington State Standard
Defending Ed Files Federal Privacy Complaint Against Seattle Public Schools for Gender-Secrecy Policies, Opt Out Restrictions, and Solicitation of Gender Affirming Supplies for Minors - Defending Education
Education: The Lowest Productivity Sector in America - Unleash Prosperity
FBI must investigate Seattle Public Schools - Washington Times
Parents Shut Out: The Bill Designed to Keep You in the Dark
Ready for another election? Lots of school measures on Pierce County ballot soon
Report Warns Critical Race Theory Could Be Worming Its Way Back into Classrooms
Employment
Apprenticeship numbers soar in Washington state with new funding | Spokane News | khq.com
Washington Minimum Wage Rising in 2026
Minimum Wage Increase And Workers’ Benefits In Washington State
Energy
2024 Tax Preference Review: Alternative fuel vehicles and infrastructure
Draft rule update for electric storage water heaters now open for public comment
Federal order will keep TransAlta burning coal through the winter | The Daily Chronicle
John Braun commentary: Good news for area power plant, but trouble remains for region’s power grid | The Daily Chronicle
Kennewick senator calls for urgent energy reliability fixes | The Olympian
Large-scale solar farm in central WA gets green light from governor • Washington State Standard
Michael Swartz: The Inflationary Bite of Electric Bills | The Patriot Post
Olympic Pipeline partially restarted, source of leak found after more than a week
Oregon environmental group leads lawsuit to reverse IRS wind, solar rules - OPB
Proposed amendments to wind energy code advance
Wind farm fight explodes over Tri-Cities air safety
WA’s ferry system can’t afford to go hybrid with current fleet | The Seattle Times
Washington coal-fired plant ordered to remain open | Washington | thecentersquare.com
Washington state faces two-front challenge to meet future energy demand | Washington | thecentersquare.com
Faith
‘EVIL’: Erika Kirk pushes back on conspiracies about husband’s death
In Miller Decision, Supreme Court Quashes New York’s Religious Animus
Preschool Propaganda: Study Finds 41% of Netflix Kids Shows Include LGBT Themes
Family
Documents show Pentagon preparing to sever ties with Scouting : NPR
Gary Bauer: Trump Shares the Gospel | The Patriot Post
Liberals Aren’t Getting Married and Aren’t Having Children - Unleash Prosperity
New Children’s Book Tells Kids Killing Babies in Abortions is Awesome - LifeNews.com
Trump Accounts for kids: What they are, how Michael Dell boosted them | AP News
Government
DOGE Refutes Report That It ‘Doesn’t Exist’ Anymore | The Epoch Times
Federal court blocks Trump from dismantling four agencies | National | thecentersquare.com
Find Out Which New Laws Are Coming to Washington in 2026
Gov. Bob Ferguson makes his pick for WA Supreme Court seat • Washington State Standard
Gov. Ferguson appoints former subordinate to Washington Supreme Court | Washington | thecentersquare.com
Ready for another election? Lots of school measures on Pierce County ballot soon
Rep. Peter Abbarno: Your voice matters in Olympia the 2026 legislative session | Rep. Peter Abbarno
Serrano out as federal prosecutor in eastern WA. But he could be back • Washington State Standard
Deep State - Supreme Court Arguments in Humprey’s Executor Case Get Fiery
WA bill would remove PDC filing requirement concerning foreign nationals | Washington | thecentersquare.com
Washington state senator pre-files bill to tax paid protesters | 570 KVI
Washington US Rep. Dan Newhouse looks to exit Congress on his terms • Washington State Standard
WATCH: WA agency accused of intentionally destroying public records | Washington | thecentersquare.com
Health
Bird Flu Continues To Spread Across Washington
WSDA Confirms Bird Flu Cases In Three Counties
BREAKING STUDY: Pfizer mRNA Found in Over 88% of Human Placentas, Sperm, and Blood — and in 50% of Unvaccinated Pregnant Women
Children Given Smartphones By Age 12 Have Greater Risk Of Depression And Obesity, Study Finds
Teens Use AI Daily. Congress Wants It Illegal.
FDA Announces Shredded Cheese Recall in 31 States Over Metal Fragments
FDA Coverup of 10 Pediatric mRNA Deaths Is the Tip of the Iceberg
HHS Action on Parental Health Rights Extends Past Vaccines
How Much Does That MRI Cost? - Unleash Prosperity
Special Report: Public Health or Public Control? A Look Inside the AG’s Latest Domestic Extremism Task Force Meeting
West Coast Health Alliance Confuses Parents with Prompt Rejection of CDC-ACIP Hep B Recommendation
Did you know? You can Opt Out of the DOH Immunization Database
Puyallup City Council discusses next steps for Good Samaritan Hospital | Watch
The CDC Finally Returns Vaccine Decisions to Parents
The Republican Health Care Plan Is Finally Here
These 19 cooking pans could leach lead into your food, FDA warns
West Coast Health Alliance issues update on vaccine safety | California | thecentersquare.com
Homeless
Washington state sues Trump over its own homeless crisis
9-year-old abandoned in tent off Aurora. CPS says he’s safe.
A 9-year-old living in a tent off Aurora Ave. shows Seattle’s child safety failures
AG Brown launches 45th lawsuit against Trump over changes to homelessness grants
ChangeWA slams Seattle Times for coverage of homelessness
Portland now charges $350 towing fees to homeless people reclaiming RVs they have been living in - oregonlive.com
Housing
Apply to join the Community Advisory Team on affordable housing
Ferguson proposes $244M boost for housing programs • Washington State Standard
Gov. Ferguson announces subsidized housing package, new state agency | Washington | thecentersquare.com
Pierce County lags on its affordable housing goals. What are the challenges?
Would-be Homebuyers Suffer the Effects of Govt. Interventions
Commerce receives 112 applications to recent Housing funding opportunities
Immigration
Sweden SOLVED The Immigration Crisis: Here’s HOW
Homeless man who stabbed Bellevue officer is from Sierra Leone
Illegal alien truck driver kills Washington father, gets released on bail
Another one! Truck driver arrested in deadly crash is an Indian illegal alien * WorldNetDaily * by Cristina Laila, the Gateway Pundit
As federal probe widens, Gov. Walz tells Seattle crowd he’ll welcome more Somalis
Free the H-2B Visas - Unleash Prosperity
Gov’t Watchdog Scorched Biden Afghan Refugee Screening in 2022, Warned of ‘National Security’ Risks
DUFFY: Non‑English Speaking Chinese Bus Driver with New York License Kills Truck Driver in Tennessee Crash
Illegal Alien Involved in Shooting of 4 Police Officers and a Civilian
Illegal immigrant truck driver in WA charged in fatal crash
Illegal Immigrant Trucker With California License Accused Of Killing Newlyweds In Tragic Collision
Illegal Immigrant With Commercial Driver’s License Allegedly Causes Deadly Crash in Tennessee | The Epoch Times
Immigration arrests in WA surged in recent months • Washington State Standard
In last four years, five northern states saw most illegal crossings | National | thecentersquare.com
Local governments: If ICE calls, don’t make the mistake Tacoma did | Opinion
New ‘safety’ bill quietly turns WA into ICE warning zones
‘No US Citizens’: Meet the IT Firms Discriminating Against Americans
Problems with commercial driver’s licenses for immigrants found in 8 states so far
Rental assistance available for those affected by ICE detentions, deportations - The Columbian
Sanctuary State 2.0 Just Dropped
Semi-truck driver in Lacey pileup crash didn’t have a CDL, state patrol says
Significant Policy Changes Needed to Meet Mass Deportation Goals | The Heritage Foundation
Trump’s DHS Launches Public Database of ‘Worst of the Worst’ Illegal Aliens
USDOT dropped Commercial Driving schools over violations of policies
WA bill would give AG staff confidential IDs, drawing ICE comparison from GOP | Washington | thecentersquare.com
Washington AG proposes new protections for immigrant workers as federal I-9 audits rise | Watch
Washington lawmakers, AG introduce bill aimed at protecting immigrants at work from ICE
Washington sues to stop SNAP changes affecting immigrants | The Olympian
International
Trump admin sending Taliban $45M sparks Republican backlash
Trump’s Bold Human Rights Shift Exposes Australia’s Hidden Abuses
Life
Activist Judge Bails Out Planned Parenthood Again - LifeNews.com
America is Copying Canada’s Deadly Euthanasia Regime - LifeNews.com
Court Overrules Leftist Judge, Allows Planned Parenthood Defunding to Continue - LifeNews.com
Court Stops Letitia James From Shutting Down Pro-Life Pregnancy Centers - LifeNews.com
Gregory Lyakhov: Why Subjective Definitions of Life Cannot Guide Abortion Law | The Patriot Post
JD Vance Slams Leftists For Trying To ‘Capitalize’ On ‘Political Lies’ Surrounding Miscarriages
Judges overturn block on federal rule targeting Planned Parenthood; Washington among states watching
Letitia James Just Lost a Huge Battle to Stop Pregnancy Centers from Saving Babies - LifeNews.com
New Children’s Book Tells Kids Killing Babies in Abortions is Awesome - LifeNews.com
New Pregnancy Help Report Shows Major Service Growth
Planned Parenthood Kicks Woman Out of Clinic After Botched Abortion - LifeNews.com
Pro-Life Woman Arrested at Planned Parenthood for Handing Out Brochures - LifeNews.com
Sophie Starkova: The Growing Pro-Life Cause | The Patriot Post
Supreme Court Must Protect Pro-Life Pregnancy Centers That Save Babies From Abortion - LifeNews.com
Supreme Court seems to favor abortion opponents’ appeal | AP News
Washington AG secures blocking order against attempt to defund Planned Parenthood
Washington State Maternal Mortality Review Panel: Maternal Deaths 2021-2022
WATCH: Oversight board meets as 2025 closes with record WA child deaths/near deaths | Washington | thecentersquare.com
What to Know About the Use of U.S. Surrogacy by China’s Billionaires - WSJ
Surveillance
Flock cameras are invaluable in crime fighting
Olympia halts Flock camera pilot program following community data privacy concerns
Washington lawmakers want to regulate license plate readers • Washington State Standard
Wenatchee Police Department shuts off Flock cameras after public record ruling | News | ncwlife.com
Tax’s
Addressing Lawmakers Favorite Pro-Tax Arguments
Fiscal Fallout: States continue to increase budgets despite end of COVID emergency | National | thecentersquare.com
Interstate Migration in Minutes: How Fast Are Taxpayers Leaving or Entering Each State? - Foundation - National Taxpayers Union
Norway’s Wealth Tax Chases the Rich Out of the Country - Unleash Prosperity
‘Off the rails’ taxes pushing businesses out of Washington
Striking teachers may qualify for unemployment as Moses Lake proposes compromise | Washington | thecentersquare.com
The Grinch Who Taxed Christmas - Unleash Prosperity
Trump administration aims to officially scrap Biden-era student loan forgiveness program • Washington State Standard
Technology / AI
Pierce County emergency alert systems among targets in nationwide data breach
Transportation
Fiscal fallout: Washington State Ferries faces long-term capital budget shortfall
Maneuver to shore up WA’s transportation budget could be reversed • Washington State Standard
New traffic lights put up on busy Pierce County corridor. Will safety improve?
Plan to permanently close downtown Puyallup street has neighbors worried
Seattle just recommitted to its ‘War on Cars’
Seattle ranks as 10th most congested city for traffic in the U.S.
Sound Transit - No cause for celebration
Traffic study sought at intersection near Mount Rainier | Tacoma News Tribune
Washington’s hybrid ferry fiasco after breakdown
WATCH: WSDOT concedes stray current risks on I-90 from cross-lake light rail | Washington | thecentersquare.com
Voting
Trump administration sues WA for not sharing voter data • Washington State Standard
DOJ Sues WA Secretary of State for Withholding Voter Roll Information
December 2025 Election Integrity Update - by Bill Bruch
Welfare
Audit prompts King County DCHS policy changes; one case of lost public money confirmed
Food Stamps And Fraud: The SNAP Loophole Nobody Talks About
King County joins lawsuit against Trump admin over new HUD funding requirements | Washington | thecentersquare.com
Nate Jackson: Who Gets SNAP Money and How Do They Spend It? | The Patriot Post
Republican proposes fix to employees “double dipping” taxpayer-subsidized leave | Washington | thecentersquare.com
Seattle Social Housing to receive first $50M from progressive tax on businesses | Washington | thecentersquare.com
Senate Fraud Hearing Displays How Trump Derangement Syndrome Blinds Dems to Deep Corruption in Federal Contracting
Tacoma took an important step to protect affordable housing | Opinion
