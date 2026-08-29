The Puget Sound Clean Air Agency (PSCAA) is attempting to rewrite the rules concerning yard waste burning.

https://www.pscleanair.gov/723/Upcoming-Rulemaking-for-Residential-Yard

You have until this Monday, August 31st, to comment and take their survey.

Click HERE to go to the survey

PSCAA Survey

The proposed new rules would apply to King, Kitsap, Snohomish and Pierce counties. Currently, vast portions of all these counties are very rural. See the map below. Blue is the remainder of all 4 counties proposed to be included in the burning ban.

You can also view this map at: https://experience.arcgis.com/experience/6ed8bc3730cc4c829761e4eaac0885bc

NOT A SAFETY ISSUE

To be clear, this is not related in any way to burn bans instituted for safety reasons. This is a direct result of the Washington Clean Air Act which does call for periodic reviews but does not prescribe specific actions, leaving that to the unelected bureaucrats in the PSCAA to interpret and enforce.

Here are the specific RCW’s relevant to the proposed rule making:

RCW 70A.15.5070: https://app.leg.wa.gov/rcw/default.aspx?cite=70A.15.5070

The specific section the proposed new rules revolve around is section 6":

(6) Burning shall be prohibited in an area when an alternate technology or method of disposing of the organic refuse is available, reasonably economical , and less harmful to the environment.

I have some questions:

1. These points are all VERY subjective and destined to be decided by unaccountable bureaucrats. 2. Alternative technology could mean transporting leaves, etc. to a landfill and paying the fee. What if I don’t have a truck or other vehicle to do this? 3. Our landfill costs are already some of the highest in the nation. What does “reasonably economical” mean?

Here are the Pierce County rates

https://www.piercecountywa.gov/DocumentCenter/View/141456/Price-Sheet-HV--7-1-24

ENFORCEMENT

Note that at the bottom, under section 9, local fire districts are not required to enforce, but can enter into special agreements to do just that. I have sent in a request for a list of any fire districts which have done so but have not heard back yet.

(9) Nothing in this section shall require fire districts to enforce air quality requirements related to outdoor burning, unless the fire district enters into an agreement with the department of ecology, department of natural resources, a local air pollution control authority, or other appropriate entity to provide such enforcement.

Take a moment to consider the controls being proposed on a vast rural area of Washington state, then take the survey and let them know what you think.

Click HERE to go to the survey

PSCAA Survey

Emily did a video on this a while back you might appreciate: