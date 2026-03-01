Final vote on Tuesday!

Previous article review Click Here

ACT NOW

This will be your last chance to stop this proposed tax increase.

>>Don’t miss the full updated info and review at the bottom<<

But first, here are the action items:

1. Email the County Council

Even if you have previously sent them a message, please message them again.

To our Republican Council Members:

1 - Dave Morell - dave.morell@piercecountywa.gov

2 - Paul Herrera - paul.herrera@piercecountywa.gov

3 - Amy Cruver - amy.cruver@piercecountywa.gov

Thank them for standing strong and for representing you well at the last Committee as a Whole meeting (More on the meeting below.

Urge them to vote NO on Tuesday.

Ask how you can support them.

Ask how funding can be redirected.

To our Democrat Council Members:

4 - Rosie Ayala - rosie.ayala@piercecountywa.gov

5 - Bryan Yambe - bryan.yambe@piercecountywa.gov

6 - Jani Hitchen - jani.hitchen@piercecountywa.gov

7 - Robyn Denson - robyn.denson@piercecountywa.gov

Be polite. Here are some points to let them know:

This is not a revenue problem, it is a spending problem.

Spending priorities are very obvious.

Spending priorities do not favor public safety

We see millions going to other priorities

The law enforcement deficit has been known a long time.

This tax will not = deputies. That is what we want.

We just had a 1/10 th increase for homeless.

There are already 6 other 1/10 th taxes.

I cannot afford any more.

State conditions which this council agrees to, will bring in immigration and DEI requirements.

Spending is currently wasteful and full of fraud. This will just add to it.

2. Add your voice!

Sign in with your position on the bill page.

If you have not done so, please add your name and even just a short “I oppose this tax” to the list. It will help! Even if you have already registered your position, add another note with another point of concern.

We are now up to 750 comments submitted on the ordinance and the vast majority are against.

Click here to go to the bill page

Click on “Comment on Legislation” and follow the steps.

Click here for a tutorial if needed

3. Attend the meeting.

Just your presence there will help. If you can testify, all the better but not required to make a difference.

WHAT: Council Meeting – Final Vote

WHEN: Tuesday, March 3rd @ 3:00 PM

WHERE: 930 Tacoma Ave. S. Fifth Floor, Tacoma, WA

You can also testify via Zoom:

Zoom Web ID 976-6178-7423

More Information

How much are we paying?

One of the first things I want to share with you is the breakdown of taxes we are already paying. This was no easy task. Every search I did came back incomplete, so I filed a public record request. I still haven’t gotten a full response from them yet, but enough to focus my own search. Here is what I have so far:

Reading into the county ordinances that implemented these as well as the state RCW’s that authorize the taxes, as usual, I find them loaded with DEI and other nonsense that sidelines a vast amount of the revenue. This is a big part how we got to where we are now. The Executive (Mello) also has a lot of discretion in directing the funds which is another train wreck. Even so, I see plenty of areas to redirect funding.

I’m still working on filling in the gaps in my data on:

1. Exactly what we are all paying

2. What ordinance or similar authorized it.

3. Who voted for each of these (who did this to us)

I hope to publish those soon.

A look at the hearings

From the last hearing on Feb. 18 th

Another fairly long meeting but I have links for you to take you directly to relevant points.

Public comments start at: 40:36

We did have more supporters than I would have liked to see but they did not speak as well as the opposition.

Our Councilmembers

I continue to be impressed with our Republican councilmembers. They are very adept at making a point by asking questions. Kind of like Jeopardy. They asked some great ones. Here are the answers they were evoking along with direct links to their point in the video:

Amy Cruver – 4:47

· We will be receiving more revenue from the tax on services the state legislature passed.

· This proposed tax will fall back on the county for all purchases and all others like schools too

Paul Herrera – 7.23

· This tax will mainly just keep us at present levels and not cover any expansion.

· No guarantees how the money will be spent. This will be proposed by a workgroup in the future.

Dave Morell – 9:43

· 2026-27 budget overview has $370 Million deficit. This is being funded by reserves to balance the budget and is not sustainable.

· The 15% reserve balance we are currently budgeting for is not sustainable.

· We’re about to run head on into large capital expenses like a new jail if the courts decide the old one is not meeting requirements. Plus the Juvenile jail will need money too.

· Vacancy savings (money not spent on vacant positions) is currently covering 37 deputies and 37 jail staff = $11 Million. That money is going back into the reserve and being disbursed out to other spending.

· The council majority decides where to prioritize those dollars.

Paul Herrera – 19.17

· Now that the jail built in 2002 is paid off, the funding that covered the borrowing (bonding) for that jail could go on to cover the new jails. Instead it is being redirected to new council buildings.

There were many other salient points raised, but it just keeps coming back to priorities and those have not been public safety. We can spend millions to house drug addicts but we can’t house them in a jail. We can spend millions on climate change, but we can’t adequately protect our citizens from crime today.

From the first hearing on Feb. 9 th

*** The meeting was quite long, but I have bookmarked the spots of interest. Just click on the time markers to go directly to that spot.

Sheriff Swank - 50:15

You need to know that our sheriff, Keith Swank came out in favor of this.

I am not faulting him. I feel he is backed into a corner and has no choice, but I remain strongly opposed to this tax. He cannot force the county to fund Law Enforcement,

but we can!

Staff Reports

The hearing started with staff reports which were of course trying to make the case for the tax, but I took a lot more from it.

19.39 Julie DeMuth – Director of Finance

1. Justice system = 76% of the budget currently equaling $730 Million

· This is not new. The Justice System (Law Enforcement, Courts, Jails, Programs, Etc.) has always taken about the same percentage.

2. All paid from the general fund.

· Council has complete discretion of the general fund. This requires priorities in budgeting. LE has not been given priority.

3. $34 Million shortfall predicted in the general fund by 2028

· This is total budget. Not law enforcement alone. The new tax is projected to produce $27 Million / year. Will this be filling in other budget shortfalls?

4. Would represent $5.5 Million cut to law enforcement.

· I recall $8 Million spent just on homeless navigation.

5. Loss of 37 deputies

· In light of the previous conclusions, this sounds like outright blackmail.

6. Must be acted on by March 3

· The projected deficit has been known for a long time. A budget was passed without addressing it. Now we have a couple weeks to either institute a new tax or the Sheriff’s office will collapse. If this is not intentional, then it is incompetence, neither of which is acceptable.

All of our Republican Councilmembers asked some very probing questions.

Paul Hererra 1:14:40

Dave Morell 1:20:32

Amy Cruver 1:46:26

The public had something to say

While the pleas of all the agency heads for this tax were rooted in real needs, the public had a few things to say to the council. You will hear the issue of spending priorities brought up many times. You will also notice those in favor are potentially going to get our tax $$$.

Public comments 2:13:31

They knew this was coming

The worst part of all this is they knew when they passed the budget that this was already in the works and could spend as they like and count on the new tax to fill in the difference. This has put everyone in the justice system including sheriff Keith Swank, in the crossfire.

This is not a revenue problem

The council majority has prioritized many other things and short sheeted public safety. “Affordable housing” to name just one. This one alone has sucked more than enough to make our law enforcement the best in the country instead of the worst and they are still gunning for more. This note in the recent Housing Action Strategy attached to Resolution R2022-162s identifies a YEARLY funding deficit for Government Housing of $624 Million every year in addition to the millions already being diverted there.

This is just the tip of the iceberg. Climate change, transit, DEI and more are all spread throughout county spending priorities.

Pastor Cummins and Ann Jolie – YouTube

I have the video of the recent committee meeting. It is lengthy but I have pulled the relevant points for you. Just click on any of the links to go directly to that point.

For the rest of the article Click Here

How we got here

This whole thing came upon us as a result of HB 2015 which passed last year. The bill grants counties the authority to levy the tax. I wrote about this at the time. It went through full committee hearings in each house. The intent of the bill was to destabilize Sheriffs Offices by injecting state mandates and controls tied to funding.

This is what the public thought about it then.

Of course the Democrat majority can do as they like no matter public opinion, but there were Republicans that signed on. Since this is now upon us, I am going to name names. Voters have limited memory, but I have the records.

Here they are:

House Finance Committee 2-25-25

Rep. Chase, Rob [R]

House Floor vote – 3-11-25

Rep. Chase, Rob [R]

Senate Law & Justice Committee 4-1-25

Sen. Holy, Jeff [R]

Senate Ways & Means 4-7-25

Sen. Braun, John E. [R]

Senate Floor vote – 4-16-25

Sen. Braun, John E. [R]

Sen. Goehner, Keith [R]

Sen. Harris, Paul L. [R]

Sen. King, Curtis P. [R]

Sen. Holy, Jeff [R]

============================================

For a little levity.

I accidentally discovered this capability when creating the picture of Senator Lovick doing the short session slide.

Whatcha gonna do when they come for your sheriff?