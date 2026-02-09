There are no bills of concern being heard on Tuesday.

County Charter Review

The Pierce County Charter Review Commission has started and are beginning the process of reviewing our County Charter. They will be considering amendments and taking public testimony.

Following is some basic information you may want to bookmark as well as some issues of great concern.

** To get right to the areas of concern, scroll to the last section on Proposed Amendments

· To receive regular updates from Pierce County HERE

· Pierce County Charter

· Charter Review home page

· Calendar of meetings

· Agendas

Here are who is representing you.

· Each links to their official email.

· District names link to their map.

Index map HERE

District 1

District 2

District 3

District 4

District 5

District 6

District 7

The Process

The commission will meet regularly on Mondays at the Pierce County Annex.

What – Regular Charter Review Meeting

When – Mondays at 6:00 PM

Where – Pierce County Annex

Conference Room A 2401 S. 35th Street Tacoma, WA

Directions HERE

Also on Zoom. This is the Monday, Feb. 9 link. They may vary.

https://piercecountywa.zoom.us/j/92844977008

Past meetings can be viewed here:

▶ February 2, 2026 Meeting

▶ January 26, 2026 Meeting

▶ January 21, 2026 Meeting

▶ January 14, 2026 Meeting

The Agenda

They have a page where agendas are posted here: Agendas

Pay close attention to the “Meeting Packets” They contain a lot of relevant information as outlined below.

Here is the link to the Feb. 9 Packet

You will find all the proposed amendments as well as submitted public comment.

Proposed Amendments

***This is where there are going to be areas of concern

Here is what’s on record right now:

· From the Feb. 9th Packet

· A chart of proposed amendments can be found on page 93

1. Amendment C-1 - Article III, Section 3.70 – Sheriff

· Page 94

· Sponsored by Jake Hunter – Dist. 4

** This amendment seeks to insert the language from current proposed SB 5974 creating qualifications for Sheriffs.

2. Amendment C-2 - Section 1.20 Intergovernmental Relations

· Page 96

· Sponsored by Devin Rydel Kelly – Dist. 4

** This bill seeks to inject the Keep Washington Working Act principles of hiding illegal aliens.

3. Amendment C-3 - Article 4 Elections, Section 4.7

· Page 97

· Sponsored by Troy Serad, Dist. 5

** This one seeks to provide grounds for removal from office clearly directed at the sheriff. Inserts a number of charges that would qualify for removal and provides for the Executive to appoint a replacement.

4. Amendment C-4 - Article 4 Elections, Section 4.7 Vacancies

· Page 102

· Sponsored by Troy Serad, Dist. 5

** This one seeks to strip party control of appointments to partisan offices that have been vacated. It inserts strict timelines and processes clearly designed to avert party control if one tiddle is missed.

5. Amendment C-5 - Article 4 Elections, Section 4.7 Vacancies

· Page 104

· Sponsored by Troy Serad, Dist. 5

*** Seeks to give the executive direct control over the sheriff if any accusations are brought against him.

6. Amendment C-6 - Preamble

· Page 106

· Sponsored by Hollie Rogge, Dist. 3

*** What happened to Hollie? This amendment seeks to insert “and resident” after citizen in the preamble. If the charter is not specifically for the citizens, then what is all this process about. Let the “residents” decide. Here is her rational:

“Pierce County is committed to welcoming, serving and hearing from Pierce County citizens and residents and this addition clarifies that commitment.”

I hope this is not a harbinger of thing to come from Hollie Rogge. I can’t help but think her intentions may be well meaning, and perhaps trying to work with others, but this does not sit well.

Take Action

Submit written comments on these amendments or any other commission business to:

katey.hobbs@piercecountywa.gov

*** Be polite. She is not the one to vent on.

Conclusions

I highly recommend that you sign up for notifications, keep track of the agenda by downloading or viewing the packets each week and commit to at minimum sending in written comments, then as you are able, by being there or viewing on Zoom.

This can destroy our county

for the next 10 years!