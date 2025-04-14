Pierce County Ordinance 2025-507

Spend first. Allocate later

https://online.co.pierce.wa.us/cfapps/council/iview/proposal.cfm?proposal_num=O2025-507

The Pierce County Council will be voting on this tomorrow.

To jump ahead and comment on this legislation click HERE

For a tutorial on adding public comments click HERE

Ordinance 2025-507 is basically a community slush fund set at $5 Million per biennium. The notion is to set up these funds first, then take grant applications from those with favored proposals meeting some of the criteria laid out in Exhibit A, Section F. If these buzz words do not send up red flags for you, a little more time reading through liberal initiatives will do the trick. This criteria list can basically be summed up as either DEI or climate change driven.

Some considerations: