Community Needs Grant Program
A liberal slush fund
Pierce County Ordinance 2025-507
Spend first. Allocate later
The Pierce County Council will be voting on this tomorrow.
Ordinance 2025-507 is basically a community slush fund set at $5 Million per biennium. The notion is to set up these funds first, then take grant applications from those with favored proposals meeting some of the criteria laid out in Exhibit A, Section F. If these buzz words do not send up red flags for you, a little more time reading through liberal initiatives will do the trick. This criteria list can basically be summed up as either DEI or climate change driven.
Some considerations:
Puts the cart before the horse. Commit funding first. Identify need second.
Grant funding disconnects voters from those who are spending their hard earned money.
This disconnect makes it hard to track how funds are actually spent and if they achieve the intended result at all.
Needs are not clearly defined nor any indication why any particular grant would be a higher priority from other needs in the overall budget.
Funding is fungible. A grant application may state specific spending, outside money relieves other budget constraints in an organization effectively allowing new spending in unauthorized ways.
This smells a lot like the “Participatory Budget” proposal that was floated about a year ago.
