Charter Review video
Great summary of the current status
For those of you who rely on social media, you might want to consider subscribing to Emily Andersons channel. I am not well versed in those platforms.
(20+) Facebook - Emily Anderson
She gets out timely updates. Here is her latest on the Charter Review. I will have an update out later this evening or in the morning, depending on when they publish Monday’s packet.
(20+) Emily Anderson - Please share this video and get the word out.... | Facebook
For those just joining in on this topic, I have a page with most of the information the Commission has failed miserably at providing for you:
Pierce County Charter Review - The Basics
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