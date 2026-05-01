For those of you who rely on social media, you might want to consider subscribing to Emily Andersons channel. I am not well versed in those platforms.

(20+) Facebook - Emily Anderson

She gets out timely updates. Here is her latest on the Charter Review. I will have an update out later this evening or in the morning, depending on when they publish Monday’s packet.

(20+) Emily Anderson - Please share this video and get the word out.... | Facebook

For those just joining in on this topic, I have a page with most of the information the Commission has failed miserably at providing for you:

Pierce County Charter Review - The Basics