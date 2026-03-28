If they were amending the US Constitution, it would be a big deal. This is the same thing. These could be in place for the next 10 years. Watch carefully.

There are powers attempting to weaponize the Charter Amendment process to force compliance with leftist ideals. There is much to know to defend against this as well as actions that are critical.

Stay Informed – Take Action

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This Weeks Update:

1. Updates to all Amnendments

2. Four new proposed Amendments:

· C-23 - Initiative - Rydell-Kelly · P-6 - Instant Runoff Voting - David Rose · O-1 - Financial Procedures Modernization - Finance · O-2 - Require Written Amendments - Executive

P-6 is Rank Choice Voting and needs to be vigorously opposed

3. Upcoming events

4. Review of last weeks meeting. Don’t miss Dawn Lands’ testimony. She set their hair on fire.

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Keeping you informed

The Commission has made some updates in response to my complaints, but they are woefully inadequate. You will find these helpful in understanding and tracking the process.

1. The Basics – District maps, Commissioners, Links

2. Procedures – Steps that Amendments must go through

3. Amendments – Updated table of Amendments to date

4. Progression – Where each Amendment has progressed

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Coming up

Listening Sessions

These are important opportunities. Much of the 25th Dist. is in Council District 2. These are town hall style and allow you to ask questions. If you are able, record them.

All are posted on the main website HERE

Click on each for details

Wednesday, April 1st – District 2

· 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

· Edgewood City Hall

10440 Dom Calata Way E

Edgewood, WA 98372

Wednesday, April 8th – District 2

· 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM

· Puyallup Library

324 S. Meridian

Puyallup , WA 98371

Saturday, April 18th – District 4

· 10:30 AM – 12 PM

· University Place Library

3609 Market Pl W

University Place, WA 98466

Wednesday, April 29th – District 4

· 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM

· Asia Pacific Cultural Center

4851 S Tacoma Way

Tacoma, WA 98409

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Next Meeting is this Monday

What – Regular Charter Review Meeting

When – Monday March 30th at 6:00 PM

Where – Pierce County Annex

Conference Room A 2401 S. 35th Street Tacoma, WA

Directions HERE

Zoom: https://piercecountywa.zoom.us/j/92844977008

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The Amendments

Full table of Amendments HERE

Amendment numbers link to more info

Commissioner Submitted Amendments

C1 - Appoint Sheriff, Qualifications for Appointment – Hunter

Voters would give up their right to elect the sheriff and would give that power to the County Executive who would also direct the Sheriffs’ duties. Also makes the Sheriff subject to undefined qualifications as decided by the County Council.

C2 - Intergovernmental Cooperation - Rydell-Kelly

This proposal seeks to inject the Keep Washington Working Act principles of hiding illegal aliens.

C3 - Vacancies in Office – Serad

This one seeks to provide grounds for removal from office clearly directed at the sheriff. Adds accusations of misdemeanors to charges that would qualify for removal and provides for the Executive to appoint a replacement.

C4 - Vacancies in Office - Serad

Seeks to strip party control of appointments to partisan offices that have been vacated. It inserts strict timelines and processes creating an administrative minefield clearly designed to avert party control if one tiddle is missed.

C5 - Vacancies in Office - Serad

Seeks to give the executive direct control over the sheriff if any accusations are brought against him. Includes accusations by agencies or commissions clearly aligning with SB 5974

C6 - Add “Resident” - Rogge

Adds the term “resident” to the preamble. I have learned more on the rationale for this amendment and withdraw my opposition to it. There is an amendment being considered for submission that would remove the word “citizen” and replace it with “resident”. This amendment on its face though, is a degrading of the charter. My previously submitted objection addresses that.

C7 - Residency Requirement for Council Members - Ginn

Seeks to impose a 5 year residency requirement on all county elective offices

C8 - Competitive Hiring for Appointed Positions - Ginn

C-9 - Replace Executive Pro Tempore with Deputy Executive – Serad

Seeks to consolidate more power with the Executive by creating a Deputy Executive appointed by the Executive in place of the Executive Pro Tempore that is appointed by the Council.

C-10 - Removes 2/3 Council Requirement for Tax - Leighton

This proposal seeks to grant simple majority requirements to tax increases. The current 2/3 majority has allowed multiple tax increases. This amendment would certainly lead to runaway taxation.

C-11 - Consistent Term Limits for Elected Positions - Leighton

This proposal increases the maximum term for Councilmembers and Executive to 3 terms.

C-12 - Project Workforce and Labor Agreements - Heatherington and Strickling

This amendment seeks to unionize anything receiving county funding. Public works projects already enjoy this protection. The language in the proposal is extremely broad and could apply to anything. Vendors, grant recipients and just about any entity receiving county money could be forced into union agreements or be subject to huge amounts of administrative burden in order to avoid it.

C-13 - Reducing number of council meetings - Heimlich

This amendment would reduce the number of mandatory County Council meetings from 50 to 48 per year. Also has a note about virtual option for all meetings which may not be practical or possible.

C-14 - Public Safety and Stabilization Fund - Milewski

This amendment seeks to protect law enforcement funding by isolating it into a special “Public Safety Stabilization and Protection Fund” and protecting it from corruption by requiring a vote of the people to revise it.

C-15 - Lapses in Appropriations - Milewski

C-18 - Juvenile Detention - Leighton and Lykins

Creates an independent authority to review and audit juvenile detention facilities. It would also require accreditation and audits. The current facility at Reman Hall is currently administered by the court.

C-19 - Charter Review Conflict of Interest - Strickling

Would bad immediate family members of any elected officials from serving on the Charter Commission. This is targeted specifically at Liz Herrera.

C-20 - Conflict of Interest - Rogge

This amendment would remove the prohibition of county employees from participating in the Charter Review.

C-21 – Referendum – Rogge

This amendment removes the exclusion of Ordinances subject to referendum. Currently the county holds a similar exclusion to state Emergency Clause stipulations. This is highly abused and should definitely be stripped from the Charter.

C-22 - Infrastructure and Public Safety Priority - O’Leary

This Amendment is a policy statement that asks for equity in consideration of motor vehicle planning and infrastructure. Current prioritization of Multimodal (walk, bike, transit) has dominated policy at a heavy cost to everyone. The Amendment contains no mandates but does have a reporting requirement.

C-23 - Initiative - Rydell-Kelly

This Amendment would revise the number of signatures needed to qualify an initiative to the average of the last 4 general elections.

Public Submitted Amendments

P-1 - Elect Superior Court Clerk - Milewski and Herrera

Would change the Superior Court Clerk from an appointed position to an elected one.

P-2 - Proof of Citizenship for Voting - Randy Boss

Would require documentation to prove citizenship in order to vote or to register.

P-3 - Size of County Council - Rydel-Kelly

This amendment seeks to make the county council initially expand to 1 per 80,000 citizens initially adding 6 more seats for a total of 13 to start with. Further expansions will be automatic.

P-4 - Appointment of Executive - John Leslie

This amendment would convert the position of County Executive from elected to appointed and would serve at the discretion of the Council.

P-5 - Gerrymandering of Council Districts - Sean Liles

This amendment would tighten districting rules to exclude political gerrymandering.

P-6 - Instant Runoff Voting - David Rose

This is Rank Choice Voting. Would align with other liberal cities like Seattle and San Francisco.

Official Submitted Amendments

O-1 - Financial Procedures Modernization - Finance Director

Makes numerous changes to budgeting and appropriations. Creates a new Chief Financial Officer

O-2 - Require Amendments to Council legislation be in writing - Executive

Requires Amendments to Ordinances and Resolutions be posted in writing at least 4 hours prior to council action. Minor Amendments can be included by a 2/3 majority.

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Take Action!

1. Read and understand the proposed Amendments

View the table of Amendments HERE

Proposed Charter Amendments

The individual Amendment pages have bullet points to aid you in focusing your comments.

2. Send your comments to:

· Email the Clerk at: katey.hobbs@piercecountywa.gov

· Or use their online form at:

3. Attend the meetings

· There are many Amendments moving through the process. · If you can, pick one and testify for or against it. · It is important we bring a show of force. If we don’t, they will.

4. Prepare and offer testimony.

· This Monday is a key opportunity. Make sure your testimony is part of the record. In person or Zoom.

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Mondays Agenda

Click HERE for the full packet

So far, the Commission has not presented any realistic solution for understanding and tracking Amendments as they move through the process. Their attempt may have some value to you. Click HERE

This is a condensed summary of the milestones an Amendment must go through. I am using this as a reference in the Agenda below so you can understand where each one is at in the progression.

Click HERE for the full image with descriptions.

Mondays Agenda

1.

Public Amendment Proposals

Public proposals need to get at least one Commissioner sponsor to advance

· P-2 Citizenship for Voter Registration

· P-4 Appointment of Executive

· P-6 Instant Runoff Voting

3.

Commissioner Amendment Proposals

These will be read off and offered for sponsorship. Amendments need 4 sponsors to advance.

· C-8R Competitive Hiring for Appointed Positions

· C-12 Project Workforce and Labor Agreements

· C-21 Referendum

· C-23 Initiative

3.

Official Amendment Proposals

These have been proposed by the Council, Executive or other official. All Amendments need 4 sponsors to advance.

· O-1 Financial Procedures Modernization

· O-2 Amendments to Council Legislation Must be in Writing

4.

Reading Proposals

These have 4 sponsors and are moving through the 2 meetings for discussion. The ones on second reading can be voted on to advance.

First Reading

· C-18 Juvenile Detention

· C-19 Charter Review Conflict of Interest

· C-20 Conflict of Interest

· C-22 Infrastructure and Public Safety

· P-3 Size of County Council

Second Reading

· C-11 Limitations on Terms of Office

· C-13 Reducing required number of Council Meetings

You can testify on any of the Amendments overall, but the ones on the agenda would be most relevant.

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Last Week’s March 23 rd Meeting

County video feed – HERE

They continue to cut the video feed for public comment. I recorded it myself instead. Here are links to the posted video accompanied by direct links to specific points so you don’t have to search for them.

Public Comment

We had some very good speakers including Pastor Eric Lundberg and Dawn Land. Some of the Commissioners were triggered by Dawns testimony.

· Dawn – 22:44

· Commissioner Response – 35:48

Presentations

Guest Speakers were Council Member Amy Cruver and Assessor Marty Campbell.

Amy gave some very informed insights

· More support for this Commission – 2:40

· Conflict of Interest – 3:06

· Conservation easements – 15:06

· Elected Sheriff – 18:10

Discussions

This is not from my own recording so I will have to send you to search out specific points on your own.

One that I will point to is Discussion on C-22 by Jerome Oleary where he came under assault. You will find that part at: 3:43

Also, discussion on conflict of interest pointed at Holly Rogge can be found at 3:31

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Past Messages

The Basics – The Charter, Representatives, Maps, Meetings, Procedures, Amendments, Testify, Take action, Links

First Review - Process deficiencies, The process, Table of Amendments, The progression.

Update 3-14-26 – Process deficiencies, Current Amendments, Listening sessions.

Update 3-22-26 Amendment updates, Previous week review

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Watch for updates. Stay informed. Be a part.