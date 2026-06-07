Keeping you informed

For anyone just tuning in, here are some basics. These will be updated as we go along

1. The Basics – District maps, Commissioners, Links

2. Procedures – Steps that Amendments must go through

3. Amendments – Updated table of Amendments to date

4. Progression – Where each Amendment has progressed

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https://www.youtube.com/@emilyanderson8854

NEXT MEETING

The rest of the meetings will be at the Pierce County Annex.

WHAT: Charter Review Meeting

WHEN: Monday, June 8th @ 6:00 PM

WHERE: Pierce County Annex

2401 S. 35th Street

Tacoma, WA 98409

More info - HERE

Directions - HERE

Zoom: https://piercecountywa.zoom.us/j/92844977008

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Mondays Agenda

Click HERE for the full packet

Here is Emily with a summary. Text below with links to each Amendment.

The process the Amendments must go through

Second Reading

These are all on second reading. They can be voted on to advance or die here.

The only ones I support are C-32 Initiative Signature Gathering Timelines and P-2 Qualifications for Office The rest are either inappropriate for the Charter and should be pursued as legislation or are outright evil and destructive.

· C-26 Community Stewardship

· C-27 Housing Stability

· C-30 Sherrif Ombuds

· C-39 Public Safety Accountability and Transparency

· O-2 Amendments to Council Legislation Must be in Writing

· O-1 Financial Procedures Modernization

· C-24 Veteran’s Affairs

· C-29 Young Persons Commission and Office of Children and Youth

· C-32 Initiative Signature Gathering Timelines

· C-34 Increase Size of Council to Nine, Increase Size of Charter Review Commission to Twenty-Seven

· C-36 Modernization of Anti-Discrimination Language

· C-37 Affirmation of Constitutional Rights and Protections

· C-42 Eminent Domain

· P-7 Campaign Finance

· P-2 Qualifications for Office

You can testify on any of the Amendments overall, but the ones on the agenda would be most relevant.

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Last Weeks Meeting

Public Testimony

Video feed is still being cut during public comment on the County recording so you cannot tell who is testifying. Thanks to Emily we have this recording:

June 3rd

Keeping you silent – 7:41

Vote to return to 3 minutes for public comment failed.

*** Sorry if I get some of the names misspelled

Tim Teker – 8:05

Powerful testimony calling the commission out as fascists

Ken Paulson – 20:41

Pointed out hypocrisy of restrictions on the Sheriff but no other elected offices including the Commission itself.

Ian Armstrong – 24:59

Ian called out Commissioner Rydell Kelly for his free Palestine comments. Chair attempted to stop him but he pushed on. Good job Ian.

Maria Shey – 27:30

Called the Commission out for tyranny and radical sponsored members of Indivisible.

Jeff Joseph – 29:50

Spoke against appointed Sheriff and called out the Commission for attempting to run legislative initiatives.

Nina Swank – 36:39

Spoke against appointed Sheriff and called for ALL elected officials be appointed rather than elected including the Commission itself

Jon Higley – 38:11

Spoke against C-42. Expressed the slap in the face it is after serving his county to have a proposal like this to take private land.

Keith Swank – 40:12

Keith spoke in opposition to C-40, correctly identifying the opportunity for abuse by the prosecutor and pointed out the prosecutor themselves would be immune from the reach of the proposal.

Elise – 42:25

Elise spoke against P-14 which proposed to give nature legal rights. Well spoken.

Emily Anderson – 45:25

Spoke against C-42 which would allow confiscation of private property. She pointed out the anniversary of Kill Dozer who was pressed to the limit by government.

Jennifer – 47:55

She read her online submitted comments which encouraged people to file complaints with the state auditor against the Charter Review Commission for its failures.

https://sao.wa.gov/report-concern/how-report-concern

or call 866-902-3900

Dawn Land 49:46

Dawn spoke against C-36 and the introduction of more protections for deviant sexual preferences. She cited Title IX pointing out the protections it includes vs those that are being proposed.

HANDOUTS

I have been preparing a handout for the Commissioners and the public related to my testimony. I haven’t been publishing those for you and thought you might be interested. Here are some past ones:

Handout - Conflict of Interest - http://www.25-256.com/Files/CRC/Handout-Conflict.pdf

Handout - Challenge - http://www.25-256.com/Files/CRC/Handout-Conflict.pdf

Handout – Fallacies - http://www.25-256.com/Files/CRC/Handout-Fallacies.pdf

Handout – Secret - http://www.25-256.com/Files/CRC/Handout-Secret.pdf

Handout – Consistency - http://www.25-256.com/Files/CRC/Handout-Consistency.pdf

Handout – Pantheism - http://www.25-256.com/Files/CRC/Handout-Pantheism.pdf

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Take Action!

· Read and understand the proposed Amendments

View the table of Amendments HERE

Proposed Charter Amendments

The individual Amendment pages have bullet points to aid you in focusing your comments.

· Send your comments to:

· Email the Clerk at: katey.hobbs@piercecountywa.gov

· Or use their online form at:

· Attend the meetings

o There are many Amendments moving through the process. o If you can, pick one and testify for or against it. o It is important we bring a show of force. If we don’t, they will.

· Prepare and offer testimony.

o This Monday is a key opportunity. Make sure your testimony is part of the record. In person or Zoom.

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Past Messages

The Basics – The Charter, Representatives, Maps, Meetings, Procedures, Amendments, Testify, Take action, Links

First Review - Process deficiencies, The process, Table of Amendments, The progression.

Update 3-14-26 – Process deficiencies, Current Amendments, Listening sessions.

Update 3-22-26 - Amendment updates, Previous week review

Update 3-28-26 – List of Amendments and review

Update 4-4-26 – Conflict of Interest

Update 4-9-26 – Law Enforcement

Update 4-11-26 – Regular update

Update 4-16-26 – Last minute location changes

Update 4-19-27 – Regular Update

Update 4-26-26 – Challenge

Update 4-28-26 – You have been silenced

Update 5-2-26 – You have been silenced (Continued)