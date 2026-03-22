Charter Review Update

Past Messages

The Basics – The Charter, Representatives, Maps, Meetings, Procedures, Amendments, Testify, Take action, Links

First Review - Process deficiencies, The process, Table of Amendments, The progression.

Update 3-14-26 – Process deficiencies, Current Amendments, Listening sessions.

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It’s all still hidden

1. Procedures

2. Amendments

3. Progression

Click on any of them for my own solution.

I have filed 2 complaints now and they have gone unanswered.

3-9-26 Complaint

3-18-26 Complaint

I challenge anyone to look over their website and see if you find the answers that you would need to understand and be a part.

If you are as concerned about this as I am, please consider joining me by sending your own complaint to the Commission Clerk. These messages will go to all the Commissioners.

Commission Clerk:

katey.hobbs@piercecountywa.gov

The Amendments – Still hidden

Some new ones were added this week. Here is a summary of all of them to date with a brief statement. The titles do not tell the whole story so here is a summary of all of them to date with a brief statement.

Commissioner Submitted Amendments

C1 - Appoint Sheriff, Qualifications for Appointment – Hunter

Voters would give up their right to elect the sheriff and would give that power to the County Executive who would also direct the Sheriffs’ duties. Also makes the Sheriff subject to undefined qualifications as decided by the County Council.

C2 - Intergovernmental Cooperation - Rydell-Kelly

This proposal seeks to inject the Keep Washington Working Act principles of hiding illegal aliens.

C3 - Vacancies in Office – Serad

This one seeks to provide grounds for removal from office clearly directed at the sheriff. Adds accusations of misdemeanors to charges that would qualify for removal and provides for the Executive to appoint a replacement.

C4 - Vacancies in Office - Serad

Seeks to strip party control of appointments to partisan offices that have been vacated. It inserts strict timelines and processes creating an administrative minefield clearly designed to avert party control if one tiddle is missed.

C5 - Vacancies in Office - Serad

Seeks to give the executive direct control over the sheriff if any accusations are brought against him. Includes accusations by agencies or commissions clearly aligning with SB 5974

C6 - Add “Resident” - Rogge

Adds the term “resident” to the preamble. I have learned more on the rationale for this amendment and withdraw my opposition to it. There is an amendment being considered for submission that would remove the word “citizen” and replace it with “resident”. This amendment on its face though, is a degrading of the charter. My previously submitted objection addresses that.

C7 - Residency Requirement for Council Members - Ginn

Seeks to impose a 5 year residency requirement on all county elective offices

C8 - Competitive Hiring for Appointed Positions - Ginn

C-9 - Replace Executive Pro Tempore with Deputy Executive – Serad

Seeks to consolidate more power with the Executive by creating a Deputy Executive appointed by the Executive in place of the Executive Pro Tempore that is appointed by the Council.

C-10 - Removes 2/3 Council Requirement for Tax - Leighton

This proposal seeks to grant simple majority requirements to tax increases. The current 2/3 majority has allowed multiple tax increases. This amendment would certainly lead to runaway taxation.

C-11 - Consistent Term Limits for Elected Positions - Leighton

This proposal increases the maximum term for Councilmembers and Executive to 3 terms.

C-12 - Project Workforce and Labor Agreements - Heatherington and Strickling

This amendment seeks to unionize anything receiving county funding. Public works projects already enjoy this protection. The language in the proposal is extremely broad and could apply to anything. Vendors, grant recipients and just about any entity receiving county money could be forced into union agreements or be subject to huge amounts of administrative burden in order to avoid it.

C-13 - Reducing number of council meetings - Heimlich

This amendment would reduce the number of mandatory County Council meetings from 50 to 48 per year. Also has a note about virtual option for all meetings which may not be practical or possible.

C-14 - Public Safety and Stabilization Fund - Milewski

This amendment seeks to protect law enforcement funding by isolating it into a special “Public Safety Stabilization and Protection Fund” and protecting it from corruption by requiring a vote of the people to revise it.

C-15 - Lapses in Appropriations - Milewski

C-18 - Juvenile Detention - Leighton and Lykins

C-19 - Charter Review Conflict of Interest - Strickling

C-20 - Conflict of Interest - Rogge

This amendment would remove the prohibition of county employees from participating in the Charter Review.

C-21 – Referendum – Rogge

This amendment removes the exclusion of Ordinances subject to referendum. Currently the county holds a similar exclusion to state Emergency Clause stipulations. This is highly abused and should definitely be stripped from the Charter.

C-22 - Infrastructure and Public Safety Priority - O’Leary

Public Submitted Amendments

P-1 - Elect Superior Court Clerk - Milewski and Herrera

Would change the Superior Court Clerk from an appointed position to an elected one.

P-2 - Proof of Citizenship for Voting - Randy Boss

Would require documentation to prove citizenship in order to vote or to register.

P-3 - Size of County Council - Rydel-Kelly

This amendment seeks to make the county council initially expand to 1 per 80,000 citizens initially adding 6 more seats for a total of 13 to start with. Further expansions will be automatic.

P-4 - Appointment of Executive - John Leslie

This amendment would convert the position of County Executive from elected to appointed and would serve at the discretion of the Council.

P-5 - Gerrymandering of Council Districts - Sean Liles

This amendment would tighten districting rules to exclude political gerrymandering.

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Monday Meeting – The progression

The Commission has failed to present the progression of Amendments so it is important to first understand the steps they go through.

This is a basic representation. Click HERE for the full image.

Each step in the process is numbered. The numbers below are where they are at in the progression.

Monday Agenda

Click HERE for the full packet

1.

Public Amendment Proposals for Consideration of Commissioner Sponsorship

Public proposals need to get at least one Commissioner sponsor to advance

P-2 Citizenship for Voter Registration

P-5 County District Boundaries

4.

Commissioner Amendment Proposals for Consideration of 4 Vote Sponsorship

These will be read off and offered for sponsorship. Amendments need 4 sponsors to advance.

C-14 Public Safety Stabilization and Protection Fund

C-15 Lapses in Appropriations

C-18 Juvenile Detention

C-19 Charter Review Conflict of Interest

C-20 Conflict of Interest

C-22 Infrastructure and Public Safety

P-4 Appointment of Executive

5.

These have 4 sponsors and are moving through the 2 meetings for discussion. The ones on second reading can be voted on to advance.

First Reading

· C-11 Limitations on Terms of Office

· C-13 Reducing required number of Council Meeting

Second Reading

· C-7R Residency of Council

· C-9 Deputy Executive

· C-10 Exercise of Powers

You can testify on any of the Amendments overall, but the ones on the agenda would be most relevant.

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Take Action

1. Read and understand the proposed Amendments

View the table of Amendments HERE

Proposed Charter Amendments

2. Send in your written comments.

· Email the Clerk at: katey.hobbs@piercecountywa.gov · Or use their online form at: Provide Written Public Comment

3. Attend the meetings

· There are many Amendments moving through the process. · If you can, pick one and testify for or against it. · It is important we bring a show of force. If we don’t, they will.

4. Prepare and offer testimony.

· This Monday is a key opportunity. Make sure your testimony is part of the record.

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Next Meeting is this Monday

Guest speakers are Councilmember Amy Cruver and Assessor Marty Campbell

What – Regular Charter Review Meeting

When – Monday March 23rd at 6:00 PM

Where – Pierce County Annex

Conference Room A 2401 S. 35th Street Tacoma, WA

Directions HERE

Zoom: https://piercecountywa.zoom.us/j/92844977008

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Last Week’s March 16 th Meeting

Two guest speakers appeared. Our own Councilman Paul Hererra and Linda Farmer, Pierce County Auditor.

Click HERE to watch the full video.

Can you help?

The video feed was once again cut during public testimony.

I have spoken to tech about this and they claim it is because Zoom is voice activated. Not totally sure about that. Anyone viewing on Zoom? Can you see if there is a workaround to see and capture the public testimony portion?

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Listening Sessions

These are important opportunities. They are town hall style and allow you to ask questions. If you are able, record them.

Upcoming Schedule

All are posted on the main website HERE

Click on each for details

Wednesday, April 1st – District 2

Wednesday, April 8th – District 2

Saturday, April 18th – District 4

Wednesday, April 29th – District 4

Watch for updates. Stay informed. Be a part.