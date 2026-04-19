Keeping you informed

For anyone just tuning in, here are some basics. These will be updated as we go along

1. The Basics – District maps, Commissioners, Links

2. Procedures – Steps that Amendments must go through

3. Amendments – Updated table of Amendments to date

4. Progression – Where each Amendment has progressed

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Notes:

*** Deadline passed for new proposals

*** Total submittals now at 55

*** Two Amendments withdrawn - C-12 and C-19

*** Tomorrows meeting location change

*** Commission voted to limit public speaking time

This Weeks Update:

1. This weeks Agenda simplified

2. Updates to all Amnendments

· (See Amendment Page HERE)

3. 12 new proposed Amendments (4 Pending):

C-31 - Executive Pro Tem - Rogge

C-32 - Initiative Signature Gathering Time Lines - Hanek

C-33 - Qualifications for Sheriff – Boyd

P-7 - Campaign Finance - David Rose

P-8 - Sharia Law - Carole Sue Braaten

P-9 - Sheriff to Hire Constitutional Law Attorney - Carole Sue Braaten

P-10 - Use of Restrooms According to Sex Assigned at Birth - Carole Sue Braaten

P-11 - Citizenship for Services - Carole Sue Braaten

P-12 - Posted Lists of People in Jail and Charged with a Crime - Carole Sue Braaten

P-13 - Sex Offenders - Carole Sue Braaten

P-14 - Recognize protection and stewardship of natural resources in Preamble - Rachel Kurtz McAlaine, On behalf of

Standing for Washington

P-15 - Create Office of Watershed Protection - Rachel Kurtz McAlaine, On behalf of Standing for Washington “

4. Video of last week’s meeting

· Public Testimony

5. Upcoming events

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Mondays Agenda

Click HERE for the full packet

Still using my format. The Commissions attempts are a total failure. View theirs Click HERE

The numbers at each agenda item correlate to their stage in the overall progression.

Click HERE for the full image with descriptions.

1.

Public Amendment Proposals

Public proposals need to get at least one Commissioner sponsor to advance

· P-7 Campaign Finance

· P-8 Sharia Law

· P-9 Sheriff to Hire Constitutional Law Attorney

· P-10 Use of Restrooms According to Sex Assigned at Birth

· P-11 Citizenship for Services

· P-12 Posted Lists of People in Jail and Charged with a Crime

· P-13 Sex Offenders

· P-14 Recognize Protection and Stewardship of Natural Resources

· P-15 Create Office of Watershed Protection

3.

Commissioner Amendment Proposals

These will be read off and offered for sponsorship. Amendments need 4 sponsors to advance.

· C-26 Community Stewardship

· C-27 Housing Stability

· C-30 Sheriff Ombuds

· C-31 Executive Pro-Tem

· C-32 Initiative Signature Gathering Timelines

· C-38 Voting Requirements Charter Review Commission

4.

Reading Proposals

These have 4 sponsors and are moving through the 2 meetings for discussion. The ones on second reading can be voted on to advance.

First Reading

· P-5 Council District Boundaries

Second Reading

· C-20 Conflict of Interest

· C-22 Infrastructure and Public Safety

· C-23 Initiative

· C-8R Competitive Hiring for Appointed Positions

· P-1 Clerk of Superior Court

You can testify on any of the Amendments overall, but the ones on the agenda would be most relevant.

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Last Weeks Meeting

As has been the typical, video of last week’s meeting is still not posted by the County. I was able to record the public testimony and posted it immediately.

Public Testimony

*** The Commission voted to limit public speakers to only 2 minutes for tomorrow’s meeting. The location was also changed and not posted until I complained on Wednesday.

Click on the time stamp for any of the speakers to go directly to the point of their testimony:

Keith Swank – 19:27

Disparity in legal council allowed to the Sheriff vs other offices

Shelly Garofalo – 22:38

Sheriff under the State Constitution

Dawn Land – 29:55

Elected vs Appointed Sheriff

John Leslie - 8:02

Logical fallacies. Support C-22

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Coming up

Next Meeting is this Monday

*** Note location change

WHAT: Charter Review Meeting

WHEN: Monday, April 20th @ 6:00 PM

WHERE: Bonney Lake City Hall

9002 Main St. E

Bonney Lake , WA 98391

Directions - HERE

Zoom: https://piercecountywa.zoom.us/j/92844977008

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Listening Sessions

There is one more listening session scheduled in District 4. If you are able, record them.

All are posted on the main website HERE

Click on each for details

Wednesday, April 29th – District 4

· 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM

· Asia Pacific Cultural Center

4851 S Tacoma Way

Tacoma, WA 98409

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Take Action!

1. Read and understand the proposed Amendments

View the table of Amendments HERE

Proposed Charter Amendments

The individual Amendment pages have bullet points to aid you in focusing your comments.

2. Send your comments to:

N Email the Clerk at: katey.hobbs@piercecountywa.gov

N Or use their online form at:

3. Attend the meetings

· There are many Amendments moving through the process. · If you can, pick one and testify for or against it. · It is important we bring a show of force. If we don’t, they will.

4. Prepare and offer testimony.

· This Monday is a key opportunity. Make sure your testimony is part of the record. In person or Zoom.

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Past Messages

The Basics – The Charter, Representatives, Maps, Meetings, Procedures, Amendments, Testify, Take action, Links

First Review - Process deficiencies, The process, Table of Amendments, The progression.

Update 3-14-26 – Process deficiencies, Current Amendments, Listening sessions.

Update 3-22-26 - Amendment updates, Previous week review

Update 3-28-26 – List of Amendments and review

Update 4-4-26 – Conflict of Interest

Update 4-9-26 – Law Enforcement

Update 4-11-26 – Regular update

Update 4-16-26 – Last minute location changes

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Other Events

There are a number of other events of interest coming up in April and May. Check these out on the new Events Page

https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/cu/0QjbYEv

Watch for updates. Stay informed. Be a part.