Charter Review Update
Update for 4-19-26-26
Keeping you informed
For anyone just tuning in, here are some basics. These will be updated as we go along
1. The Basics – District maps, Commissioners, Links
2. Procedures – Steps that Amendments must go through
3. Amendments – Updated table of Amendments to date
4. Progression – Where each Amendment has progressed
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Notes:
*** Deadline passed for new proposals
*** Total submittals now at 55
*** Two Amendments withdrawn - C-12 and C-19
*** Tomorrows meeting location change
*** Commission voted to limit public speaking time
This Weeks Update:
1. This weeks Agenda simplified
2. Updates to all Amnendments
· (See Amendment Page HERE)
3. 12 new proposed Amendments (4 Pending):
C-31 - Executive Pro Tem - Rogge
C-32 - Initiative Signature Gathering Time Lines - Hanek
C-33 - Qualifications for Sheriff – Boyd
P-7 - Campaign Finance - David Rose
P-8 - Sharia Law - Carole Sue Braaten
P-9 - Sheriff to Hire Constitutional Law Attorney - Carole Sue Braaten
P-10 - Use of Restrooms According to Sex Assigned at Birth - Carole Sue Braaten
P-11 - Citizenship for Services - Carole Sue Braaten
P-12 - Posted Lists of People in Jail and Charged with a Crime - Carole Sue Braaten
P-13 - Sex Offenders - Carole Sue Braaten
P-14 - Recognize protection and stewardship of natural resources in Preamble - Rachel Kurtz McAlaine, On behalf of
Standing for Washington
P-15 - Create Office of Watershed Protection - Rachel Kurtz McAlaine, On behalf of Standing for Washington “
4. Video of last week’s meeting
· Public Testimony
5. Upcoming events
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Mondays Agenda
Click HERE for the full packet
Still using my format. The Commissions attempts are a total failure. View theirs Click HERE
The numbers at each agenda item correlate to their stage in the overall progression.
Click HERE for the full image with descriptions.
1.
Public Amendment Proposals
Public proposals need to get at least one Commissioner sponsor to advance
· P-9 Sheriff to Hire Constitutional Law Attorney
· P-10 Use of Restrooms According to Sex Assigned at Birth
· P-11 Citizenship for Services
· P-12 Posted Lists of People in Jail and Charged with a Crime
· P-14 Recognize Protection and Stewardship of Natural Resources
· P-15 Create Office of Watershed Protection
3.
Commissioner Amendment Proposals
These will be read off and offered for sponsorship. Amendments need 4 sponsors to advance.
· C-32 Initiative Signature Gathering Timelines
· C-38 Voting Requirements Charter Review Commission
4.
Reading Proposals
These have 4 sponsors and are moving through the 2 meetings for discussion. The ones on second reading can be voted on to advance.
First Reading
· P-5 Council District Boundaries
Second Reading
· C-22 Infrastructure and Public Safety
· C-8R Competitive Hiring for Appointed Positions
You can testify on any of the Amendments overall, but the ones on the agenda would be most relevant.
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Last Weeks Meeting
As has been the typical, video of last week’s meeting is still not posted by the County. I was able to record the public testimony and posted it immediately.
Public Testimony
*** The Commission voted to limit public speakers to only 2 minutes for tomorrow’s meeting. The location was also changed and not posted until I complained on Wednesday.
Click on the time stamp for any of the speakers to go directly to the point of their testimony:
Keith Swank – 19:27
Disparity in legal council allowed to the Sheriff vs other offices
Shelly Garofalo – 22:38
Sheriff under the State Constitution
Dawn Land – 29:55
Elected vs Appointed Sheriff
John Leslie - 8:02
Logical fallacies. Support C-22
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Coming up
Next Meeting is this Monday
*** Note location change
WHAT: Charter Review Meeting
WHEN: Monday, April 20th @ 6:00 PM
WHERE: Bonney Lake City Hall
9002 Main St. E
Bonney Lake , WA 98391
Directions - HERE
Zoom: https://piercecountywa.zoom.us/j/92844977008
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Listening Sessions
There is one more listening session scheduled in District 4. If you are able, record them.
All are posted on the main website HERE
Click on each for details
Wednesday, April 29th – District 4
· 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
· Asia Pacific Cultural Center
4851 S Tacoma Way
Tacoma, WA 98409
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Take Action!
1. Read and understand the proposed Amendments
View the table of Amendments HERE
The individual Amendment pages have bullet points to aid you in focusing your comments.
2. Send your comments to:
N Email the Clerk at: katey.hobbs@piercecountywa.gov
N Or use their online form at:
3. Attend the meetings
· There are many Amendments moving through the process.
· If you can, pick one and testify for or against it.
· It is important we bring a show of force. If we don’t, they will.
4. Prepare and offer testimony.
· This Monday is a key opportunity. Make sure your testimony is part of the record. In person or Zoom.
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Past Messages
The Basics – The Charter, Representatives, Maps, Meetings, Procedures, Amendments, Testify, Take action, Links
First Review - Process deficiencies, The process, Table of Amendments, The progression.
Update 3-14-26 – Process deficiencies, Current Amendments, Listening sessions.
Update 3-22-26 - Amendment updates, Previous week review
Update 3-28-26 – List of Amendments and review
Update 4-4-26 – Conflict of Interest
Update 4-9-26 – Law Enforcement
Update 4-11-26 – Regular update
Update 4-16-26 – Last minute location changes
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Other Events
There are a number of other events of interest coming up in April and May. Check these out on the new Events Page
https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/cu/0QjbYEv
Watch for updates. Stay informed. Be a part.
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