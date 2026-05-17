Keeping you informed

For anyone just tuning in, here are some basics. These will be updated as we go along

1. The Basics – District maps, Commissioners, Links

2. Procedures – Steps that Amendments must go through

3. Amendments – Updated table of Amendments to date

4. Progression – Where each Amendment has progressed

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Some new options

I will be remote for a while, and I am finding it a bit difficult to bring you all the information that I normally do.

Emily Anderson is doing an excellent job. Please consider subscribing to her channel

The best one in on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/emily.anderson.767315

She also posts to YouTube:

https://www.youtube.com/@emilyanderson8854

Tomorrow

Right now she has a “Cease and Desist” order drafted that needs your signature. Please consider showing up at tomorrows meeting so you can sign and learn what they are attempting to do TO us.

It is at Rogers High School in the heart of our district.

Here is Emily with more information:

https://www.facebook.com/reel/1855905125081061

Tomorrows Meeting info

WHAT: Charter Review Meeting

WHEN: Monday, May 18th @ 6:00 PM

WHERE: Rogers High School

12801 86th Ave E Puyallup, WA 98373

More info - HERE

Directions - HERE

Zoom: https://piercecountywa.zoom.us/j/92844977008

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Mondays Agenda

Click HERE for the full packet

I have updated my Amendment page adding a column to show the stage in the progression each Amendment is at. I think you will like it.

Amendments up for Sponsorship

These need 4 sponsors to advance

· P-7 Campaign Finance

Reading Proposals

These have 4 sponsors and are moving through the 2 meetings for discussion.

First Reading

· C-21 Referendum

· C-26 Community Stewardship

· C-27 Housing Stability

· C-30 Sherrif Ombuds

· C-24 Veteran’s Affairs

· C-29 Young Persons Commission and Office of Children and Youth

· C-34 Increase Size of Council to Nine, Increase Size of Charter Review Commission to Twenty-Seven

· C-36 Modernization of Anti-Discrimination Language

· C-37 Affirmation of Constitutional Rights and Protections

Second Reading

The ones on second reading can be voted on to advance.

*** This is an important one. It seeks to remove our Sheriff upon accusations.

· C-40 Executive Pro Tempore Vacancies in Office

You can testify on any of the Amendments overall, but the ones on the agenda would be most relevant.

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Last Weeks Meeting

Public Testimony

We had some great public testimony including a number of you who spoke up for our elected Sheriff. Also some highlights:

Ian Armstrong – 1:08

Spoke well on C-38 requiring a 2/3 majority to pass an Amendment. The commission went on to vote this important proposal down.

Eric Lundberg – 8:20

The Chair attempted to shut Eric down but he prevailed and scolded the Commissioners who refused to stand for the pledge of allegiance.

Emily Anderson – 10:41

You will notice most speakers were rushed to stay within the 2 minute limit imposed by the Commission in April. This is the record of how the commissioners voted to silence you:

HANDOUTS

I have been preparing a handout for the Commissioners and the public related to my testimony. I haven’t been publishing those for you and thought you might be interested. Here are some past ones:

Handout - Conflict of Interest - http://www.25-256.com/Files/CRC/Handout-Conflict.pdf

Handout - Challenge - http://www.25-256.com/Files/CRC/Handout-Conflict.pdf

Handout – Fallacies - http://www.25-256.com/Files/CRC/Handout-Fallacies.pdf

Handout – Secret - http://www.25-256.com/Files/CRC/Handout-Secret.pdf

Handout – Consistency - http://www.25-256.com/Files/CRC/Handout-Consistency.pdf

Handout – Pantheism - http://www.25-256.com/Files/CRC/Handout-Pantheism.pdf

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Coming up

Next Meeting is this Monday

*** Note location change

WHAT: Charter Review Meeting

WHEN: Monday, May 18th @ 6:00 PM

WHERE: Rogers High School

12801 86th Ave E Puyallup, WA 98373

More info - HERE

Directions - HERE

Zoom: https://piercecountywa.zoom.us/j/92844977008

In the coming weeks

***May meetings will be at different locations.

May 18th – Rogers High School

12801 86th Ave E

Puyallup, WA 98373

May 27th – Pierce County Council Chambers

1501 Market Street

Tacoma, WA 98402

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Take Action!

1. Read and understand the proposed Amendments

View the table of Amendments HERE

Proposed Charter Amendments

The individual Amendment pages have bullet points to aid you in focusing your comments.

2. Send your comments to:

N Email the Clerk at: katey.hobbs@piercecountywa.gov

N Or use their online form at:

3. Attend the meetings

· There are many Amendments moving through the process. · If you can, pick one and testify for or against it. · It is important we bring a show of force. If we don’t, they will.

4. Prepare and offer testimony.

· This Monday is a key opportunity. Make sure your testimony is part of the record. In person or Zoom.

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Past Messages

The Basics – The Charter, Representatives, Maps, Meetings, Procedures, Amendments, Testify, Take action, Links

First Review - Process deficiencies, The process, Table of Amendments, The progression.

Update 3-14-26 – Process deficiencies, Current Amendments, Listening sessions.

Update 3-22-26 - Amendment updates, Previous week review

Update 3-28-26 – List of Amendments and review

Update 4-4-26 – Conflict of Interest

Update 4-9-26 – Law Enforcement

Update 4-11-26 – Regular update

Update 4-16-26 – Last minute location changes

Update 4-19-27 – Regular Update

Update 4-26-26 – Challenge

Update 4-28-26 – You have been silenced

Update 5-2-26 – You have been silenced (Continued)