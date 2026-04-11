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Keeping you informed

For anyone just tuning in, here are some basics. These will be updated as we go along

1. The Basics – District maps, Commissioners, Links

2. Procedures – Steps that Amendments must go through

3. Amendments – Updated table of Amendments to date

4. Progression – Where each Amendment has progressed

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This Weeks Update:

*** Monday is the last day to submit new Amendments

*** Two Amendments have failed so far- C-10 and P-3

*** Two new ones added this week

*** Rank Choice Voting advanced

1. This weeks Agenda simplified

2. Updates to all Amnendments

· (See Amendment Page HERE)

3. Two new proposed Amendments:

· C-29 – Young Persons Commission- Conzuelo No text provided yet · C-30 - Sheriff Ombuds- Lantz, Leighton, Lykins, Serad and Ginn Another attack on our Sheriff

4. Video of last week’s meeting and Listening session

· Conflict of Interest was interesting

· Dist. 2 Listening session in Puyallup

5. Upcoming events

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Mondays Agenda

Click HERE for the full packet

Still using my format. The Commissions attempts are a total failure. View theirs Click HERE

The numbers at each agenda item correlate to their stage in the overall progression.

Click HERE for the full image with descriptions.

1.

Public Amendment Proposals

Public proposals need to get at least one Commissioner sponsor to advance

· P-2 Citizenship for Voter Registration

· P-4 Appointment of Executive

3.

Amendment Proposals up for 4 vote sponsorship

These will be read off and offered for sponsorship. Amendments need 4 sponsors to advance.

· C-26 Community Stewardship

· C-27 Housing Stability

· C-30 Sheriff Ombuds

4.

Reading Proposals

These have 4 sponsors and are moving through the 2 meetings for discussion. The ones on second reading can be voted on to advance.

First Reading

· C-19 Charter Review Conflict of Interest

· C-20 Conflict of Interest

· C-22 Infrastructure and Public Safety

· C-8R Competitive Hiring for Appointed Positions

· C-12 Project Workforce and Labor Agreements

· C-14/C-15 Public Safety Stabilization Fund and Lapse in Appropriations Amendment to Proposal

· C-23 Initiative

Second Reading

· None scheduled this week

You can testify on any of the Amendments overall, but the ones on the agenda would be most relevant.

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Last Weeks Meeting

They have FINALLY caught up and posted the last two weeks of video. Sound quality is terrible. These are my own recordings.

Presentations

We heard from our County Executive Ryan Mello and his staff. While I have no use for Mello, he did have one admonition that I completely agree with at 18:37

Ultimately though, he was there to make a pitch for his proposed Amendments O-1 and O-2 which shift power to the Executive and to the majority on the Council.

His staff followed him each making their pitch advancing these biased proposals but cloaking them in terms of transparency and trivial updates. While they were all skilled speakers, a thinking person could see the underlying premise and the condescending nature of their proposals.

Public Testimony

I sent out an early review on this section as my testimony actually got some traction. A number of the Commissioners recused themselves during one of the subsequent votes as a result.

View my previous article HERE

To link directly to my comments HERE 11:55

Listening Session

We had our 25th LD meeting the same day as the Listening session. Prosecuting Attorney Candidate Correen Schnepf was appearing and I had some questions for her so I missed the Listening session.

A special thanks to Karla for recording the meeting for me. I have not had time to review the whole thing yet but understand there was some spirited conversations. I have it posted HERE

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Coming up

Next Meeting is this Monday

What – Regular Charter Review Meeting

When – Monday April 13th at 6:00 PM

Where – Pierce County Annex

Conference Room A 2401 S. 35th Street Tacoma, WA

Directions HERE

Zoom: https://piercecountywa.zoom.us/j/92844977008

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Listening Sessions

There are still two more listening sessions scheduled in District 4. If you are able, record them.

All are posted on the main website HERE

Click on each for details

Saturday, April 18th – District 4

N 10:30 AM – 12 PM

N University Place Library

3609 Market Pl W

University Place, WA 98466

Wednesday, April 29th – District 4

· 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM

· Asia Pacific Cultural Center

4851 S Tacoma Way

Tacoma, WA 98409

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Take Action!

1. Read and understand the proposed Amendments

View the table of Amendments HERE

Proposed Charter Amendments

The individual Amendment pages have bullet points to aid you in focusing your comments.

2. Send your comments to:

N Email the Clerk at: katey.hobbs@piercecountywa.gov

N Or use their online form at:

3. Attend the meetings

· There are many Amendments moving through the process. · If you can, pick one and testify for or against it. · It is important we bring a show of force. If we don’t, they will.

4. Prepare and offer testimony.

· This Monday is a key opportunity. Make sure your testimony is part of the record. In person or Zoom.

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Past Messages

The Basics – The Charter, Representatives, Maps, Meetings, Procedures, Amendments, Testify, Take action, Links

First Review - Process deficiencies, The process, Table of Amendments, The progression.

Update 3-14-26 – Process deficiencies, Current Amendments, Listening sessions.

Update 3-22-26 - Amendment updates, Previous week review

Update 3-28-26 – List of Amendments and review

Update 4-4-26 – Conflict of Interest

Update 4-9-26 – Law Enforcement

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Other Events

There are a number of other events of interest coming up in April and May. Check these out on the new Events Page

https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/cu/0QjbYEv

Watch for updates. Stay informed. Be a part.