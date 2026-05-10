Keeping you informed

For anyone just tuning in, here are some basics. These will be updated as we go along

1. The Basics – District maps, Commissioners, Links

2. Procedures – Steps that Amendments must go through

3. Amendments – Updated table of Amendments to date

4. Progression – Where each Amendment has progressed

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Showing their true colors

This week a few Amendments that had no text were finally made available. They reveal the true activists a number of the Commissioners really are.

Click on the Amendment numbers to see full Amendment

C-36 - Modernization of Anti-Discrimination Language

Uses the charter to inject a number of discrimination laws not found in current state or county code encompassing sexual issues.

C-37 - Commitment to Habeas Corpus, treatment of detainees, option for cash bail

Attempts to inject language into the charter to support efforts to eliminate cash bail and provide protections for illegal aliens

P-14 - Recognize protection and stewardship of natural resources in Preamble

Gives the environment standing to all rights and government equal to people. States that the environment is a living thing. This is a religious statement aligned with Pantheism.

The last one, P-14 is very concerning. I have written a separate article on this to shed some light on Pantheism.

View HERE

Progress?

It seems the idea of presenting all the proposed Amendments for you is beyond the County’s capabilities. I have complained for months now. You have sent in comments and what we have is this:

https://www.piercecountywa.gov/DocumentCenter/Index/7165

Now instead of digging through 15 packets to find the Amendments, you only have to dig through 5 folders!

· They are in random order

· Many are repeated throughout

· Many are still missing

· Titles don’t make sense.

Good luck making any sense of it.

Still not posted

None of these Amendments have been posted. They can still be found by digging through 15 different packets though

Meeting minutes are still one month behind.

No meeting minutes have been published this week. They are now over 1 month behind on providing minutes for past meetings. There is no workaround for this. You simply cannot know what has transpired over the last month!

It appears

Your comments are being hidden

Written comments submitted by the public have been included in the packets so far. A number of you have submitted written comments on the failure to provide us with information and have forwarded them to me also. As I look through the packets, I don’t see a number of them. It appears they have been withheld for some reason.

I have been copying and posting all written comments published in the packets to the specific Amendments they are associated with.

For comments that are not specific to individual Amendments like procedural failures and other issues I have created a separate page for them.

View it HERE

If you have submitted non Amendment specific comments, take a look and see if you can find yours. If not, write to the Clerk and ask why they have not been included.

katey.hobbs@piercecountywa.gov

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Mondays Agenda

Click HERE for the full packet

I have updated my Amendment page adding a column to show the stage in the progression each Amendment is at. I think you will like it.

Amendments up for Sponsorship

These need 4 sponsors to advance

· C-24 Veteran’s Affairs

· C-29 Young Persons Commission and Office of Children and Youth

· C-34 Increase Size of Council to Nine, Increase Size of Charter Review Commission to Twenty-Seven

· C-36 Modernization of Anti-Discrimination Language

· C-37 Affirmation of Constitutional Rights and Protections

· P-14 Recognition of Natural Resources in Preamble

Reading Proposals

These have 4 sponsors and are moving through the 2 meetings for discussion.

First Reading

· C-21 Referendum

· C-26 Community Stewardship

· C-27 Housing Stability

· C-30 Sherrif Ombuds

Second Reading

The ones on second reading can be voted on to advance.

· C-28 Replace Coroner with Medical Examiner

· C-31 Executive Pro Tem

· C-38 Voting Requirements Charter Review Commission

· C-39 Public Safety Accountability and Transparency

· C-40 Executive Pro Tempore Vacancies in Office

You can testify on any of the Amendments overall, but the ones on the agenda would be most relevant.

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Last Weeks Meeting

Public Testimony

Only a handful of people gave comments. They saved less than 10 minutes by reducing public testimony from 3 minutes down to only 2 minutes.

I have been preparing a handout for the Commissioners and the public related to my testimony. I haven’t been publishing those for you and thought you might be interested. Here are some past ones:

Handout - Conflict of Interest - http://www.25-256.com/Files/CRC/Handout-Conflict.pdf

Handout - Challenge - http://www.25-256.com/Files/CRC/Handout-Conflict.pdf

Handout – Fallacies - http://www.25-256.com/Files/CRC/Handout-Fallacies.pdf

Handout – Secret - http://www.25-256.com/Files/CRC/Handout-Secret.pdf

Handout – Consistency - http://www.25-256.com/Files/CRC/Handout-Consistency.pdf

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Coming up

Next Meeting is this Monday

*** Note location change

WHAT: Charter Review Meeting

WHEN: Monday, May 11th @ 6:00 PM

WHERE: Benston Hall

8120 304th Street East Graham, WA 98373

More info - HERE

Directions - HERE

Zoom: https://piercecountywa.zoom.us/j/92844977008

In the coming weeks

***May meetings will be at different locations.

May 18th – Rogers High School

12801 86th Ave E

Puyallup, WA 98373

May 27th – Pierce County Council Chambers

1501 Market Street

Tacoma, WA 98402

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Take Action!

1. Read and understand the proposed Amendments

View the table of Amendments HERE

Proposed Charter Amendments

The individual Amendment pages have bullet points to aid you in focusing your comments.

2. Send your comments to:

N Email the Clerk at: katey.hobbs@piercecountywa.gov

N Or use their online form at:

3. Attend the meetings

· There are many Amendments moving through the process. · If you can, pick one and testify for or against it. · It is important we bring a show of force. If we don’t, they will.

4. Prepare and offer testimony.

· This Monday is a key opportunity. Make sure your testimony is part of the record. In person or Zoom.

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Past Messages

The Basics – The Charter, Representatives, Maps, Meetings, Procedures, Amendments, Testify, Take action, Links

First Review - Process deficiencies, The process, Table of Amendments, The progression.

Update 3-14-26 – Process deficiencies, Current Amendments, Listening sessions.

Update 3-22-26 - Amendment updates, Previous week review

Update 3-28-26 – List of Amendments and review

Update 4-4-26 – Conflict of Interest

Update 4-9-26 – Law Enforcement

Update 4-11-26 – Regular update

Update 4-16-26 – Last minute location changes

Update 4-19-27 – Regular Update

Update 4-26-26 – Challenge

Update 4-28-26 – You have been silenced

Update 5-2-26 – You have been silenced (Continued)

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Other Events

There are a number of other events of interest coming up in April and May. Check these out on the new Events Page

https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/cu/0QjbYEv

Watch for updates. Stay informed. Be a part.