Charter Review Update
5-9-26
Keeping you informed
For anyone just tuning in, here are some basics. These will be updated as we go along
1. The Basics – District maps, Commissioners, Links
2. Procedures – Steps that Amendments must go through
3. Amendments – Updated table of Amendments to date
4. Progression – Where each Amendment has progressed
=============================================
Showing their true colors
This week a few Amendments that had no text were finally made available. They reveal the true activists a number of the Commissioners really are.
Click on the Amendment numbers to see full Amendment
C-36 - Modernization of Anti-Discrimination Language
Uses the charter to inject a number of discrimination laws not found in current state or county code encompassing sexual issues.
C-37 - Commitment to Habeas Corpus, treatment of detainees, option for cash bail
Attempts to inject language into the charter to support efforts to eliminate cash bail and provide protections for illegal aliens
P-14 - Recognize protection and stewardship of natural resources in Preamble
Gives the environment standing to all rights and government equal to people. States that the environment is a living thing. This is a religious statement aligned with Pantheism.
The last one, P-14 is very concerning. I have written a separate article on this to shed some light on Pantheism.
Progress?
It seems the idea of presenting all the proposed Amendments for you is beyond the County’s capabilities. I have complained for months now. You have sent in comments and what we have is this:
https://www.piercecountywa.gov/DocumentCenter/Index/7165
Now instead of digging through 15 packets to find the Amendments, you only have to dig through 5 folders!
· They are in random order
· Many are repeated throughout
· Many are still missing
· Titles don’t make sense.
Good luck making any sense of it.
Still not posted
None of these Amendments have been posted. They can still be found by digging through 15 different packets though
Meeting minutes are still one month behind.
No meeting minutes have been published this week. They are now over 1 month behind on providing minutes for past meetings. There is no workaround for this. You simply cannot know what has transpired over the last month!
It appears
Your comments are being hidden
Written comments submitted by the public have been included in the packets so far. A number of you have submitted written comments on the failure to provide us with information and have forwarded them to me also. As I look through the packets, I don’t see a number of them. It appears they have been withheld for some reason.
I have been copying and posting all written comments published in the packets to the specific Amendments they are associated with.
For comments that are not specific to individual Amendments like procedural failures and other issues I have created a separate page for them.
If you have submitted non Amendment specific comments, take a look and see if you can find yours. If not, write to the Clerk and ask why they have not been included.
katey.hobbs@piercecountywa.gov
============================================
Mondays Agenda
Click HERE for the full packet
I have updated my Amendment page adding a column to show the stage in the progression each Amendment is at. I think you will like it.
Amendments up for Sponsorship
These need 4 sponsors to advance
· C-29 Young Persons Commission and Office of Children and Youth
· C-34 Increase Size of Council to Nine, Increase Size of Charter Review Commission to Twenty-Seven
· C-36 Modernization of Anti-Discrimination Language
· C-37 Affirmation of Constitutional Rights and Protections
· P-14 Recognition of Natural Resources in Preamble
Reading Proposals
These have 4 sponsors and are moving through the 2 meetings for discussion.
First Reading
Second Reading
The ones on second reading can be voted on to advance.
· C-28 Replace Coroner with Medical Examiner
· C-38 Voting Requirements Charter Review Commission
· C-39 Public Safety Accountability and Transparency
· C-40 Executive Pro Tempore Vacancies in Office
You can testify on any of the Amendments overall, but the ones on the agenda would be most relevant.
=============================================
Last Weeks Meeting
Public Testimony
Only a handful of people gave comments. They saved less than 10 minutes by reducing public testimony from 3 minutes down to only 2 minutes.
I have been preparing a handout for the Commissioners and the public related to my testimony. I haven’t been publishing those for you and thought you might be interested. Here are some past ones:
Handout - Conflict of Interest - http://www.25-256.com/Files/CRC/Handout-Conflict.pdf
Handout - Challenge - http://www.25-256.com/Files/CRC/Handout-Conflict.pdf
Handout – Fallacies - http://www.25-256.com/Files/CRC/Handout-Fallacies.pdf
Handout – Secret - http://www.25-256.com/Files/CRC/Handout-Secret.pdf
Handout – Consistency - http://www.25-256.com/Files/CRC/Handout-Consistency.pdf
===========================================
Coming up
Next Meeting is this Monday
*** Note location change
WHAT: Charter Review Meeting
WHEN: Monday, May 11th @ 6:00 PM
WHERE: Benston Hall
8120 304th Street East
Graham, WA 98373
More info - HERE
Directions - HERE
Zoom: https://piercecountywa.zoom.us/j/92844977008
In the coming weeks
***May meetings will be at different locations.
May 18th – Rogers High School
12801 86th Ave E
Puyallup, WA 98373
May 27th – Pierce County Council Chambers
1501 Market Street
Tacoma, WA 98402
===============================================
Take Action!
1. Read and understand the proposed Amendments
View the table of Amendments HERE
The individual Amendment pages have bullet points to aid you in focusing your comments.
2. Send your comments to:
N Email the Clerk at: katey.hobbs@piercecountywa.gov
N Or use their online form at:
3. Attend the meetings
· There are many Amendments moving through the process.
· If you can, pick one and testify for or against it.
· It is important we bring a show of force. If we don’t, they will.
4. Prepare and offer testimony.
· This Monday is a key opportunity. Make sure your testimony is part of the record. In person or Zoom.
============================================
Past Messages
The Basics – The Charter, Representatives, Maps, Meetings, Procedures, Amendments, Testify, Take action, Links
First Review - Process deficiencies, The process, Table of Amendments, The progression.
Update 3-14-26 – Process deficiencies, Current Amendments, Listening sessions.
Update 3-22-26 - Amendment updates, Previous week review
Update 3-28-26 – List of Amendments and review
Update 4-4-26 – Conflict of Interest
Update 4-9-26 – Law Enforcement
Update 4-11-26 – Regular update
Update 4-16-26 – Last minute location changes
Update 4-19-27 – Regular Update
Update 4-26-26 – Challenge
Update 4-28-26 – You have been silenced
Update 5-2-26 – You have been silenced (Continued)
======================================
Other Events
There are a number of other events of interest coming up in April and May. Check these out on the new Events Page
https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/cu/0QjbYEv
Watch for updates. Stay informed. Be a part.
Thanks for reading The Truth Page! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.