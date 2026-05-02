Keeping you informed

For anyone just tuning in, here are some basics. These will be updated as we go along

1. The Basics – District maps, Commissioners, Links

2. Procedures – Steps that Amendments must go through

3. Amendments – Updated table of Amendments to date

4. Progression – Where each Amendment has progressed

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YOU are being silenced - Continued

I am going to lead this week with a report on the silencing of the public. See past message on this HERE

Many of you have written in. Thank you. You are making a difference.

I want to give a special thanks to Emily Anderson for putting this message up on social media.

(20+) Emily Anderson - Please share this video and get the word out.... | Facebook

Progress?

I am uncertain if we were going to at least get some help with posting the Amendments. I wrote to all the County Council and got this response back from Jani Hitchen:

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Good day John,

I was there on Monday night and saw you flier and heard your concerns. You are correct, the Council has little to do with the work but we are supporting the staffing. I asked that the team work to update the website with all the current amendments that are still in the works and hope they will be able to get that accomplished before the next meeting. This Commission does not have ANY full-time staff and each Commissioner is also doing this as a volunteer.

We are compiling feedback on the process and plan to put together a comprehensive list of suggestions for the next commission in 2036, as there were some things that could have been established and set up PRIOR to the commission starting their work on January. Times have changed in how governments share information and how the public expects information to be provided since the last Charter Review, and we did not adjust things enough to address that.

Appreciate the feedback and that you are engaging with this process.

Respectfully,

Jani

Jani Hitchen

(She/Her/Hers)

Pierce County Council Chair

Representing District 6

253.798.3308

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A lot of political equivocation there but it appears she was at least going to communicate the concerns to someone.

Still no action though.

None of these Amendments have been posted. The ones in grey failed without ever being posted.

Meeting minutes are still one month behind.

Proposal tracking sheet only to 4-20-26

Notes:

*** We did have one small victory. Rank Choice Voting failed.

*** All Commission meetings till June will be at different district locations. See below for locations.

*** Public testimony will still be limited to 2 minutes.

*** Meeting minutes have not been posted beyond April 6th. As a result, no official record of where Amendments stand is posted.

*** All of the Amendments have still not been posted and those that have are difficult to find.

*** There has been no media coverage of the process that I have seen. Have you?

This Weeks Update:

1. Updates to all Amnendments

· See my Amendment Page HERE

2. Video of last week’s meeting

· Vote to silence you HERE

· Public testimony HERE

3. Upcoming events

· See the County schedule HERE · Also below with details

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Mondays Agenda

Click HERE for the full packet

Still using my format. The Commissions attempts are a total failure. View theirs Click HERE

I have updated my Amendment page adding a column to show the stage in the progression each Amendment is at. I think you will like it.

Click HERE for the full image with descriptions.

Public Amendment Proposals

Last week the Commission voted to dismiss all Public Amendments on the agenda that did not receive a sponsor. Many were read for the first time, and many were never listed on the website.

Amendments up for Sponsorship

These need 4 sponsors to advance

· C-21 Referendum

· C-24 Veteran’s Affairs

· C-29 Young Persons Commission and Office of Children and Youth

· C-34 Increase Size of Council to Nine, Increase Size of Charter Review Commission to Twenty-Seven

Reading Proposals

These have 4 sponsors and are moving through the 2 meetings for discussion.

First Reading

· C-28 Replace Coroner with Medical Examiner

· C-31 Executive Pro Tem

· C-38 Voting Requirements Charter Review Commission

· C-14 and C-15 Public Safety Stabilization

· C-26 Community Stewardship

· C-27 Housing Stability

· C-3R1, C-4R and C-5R Vacancies in Office

Second Reading

The ones on second reading can be voted on to advance.

· C-22 Infrastructure and Public Safety

· C-23 Initiative

· C-8R Competitive Hiring for Appointed Positions

· P-1 Clerk of Superior Court

You can testify on any of the Amendments overall, but the ones on the agenda would be most relevant.

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Last Weeks Meeting

A lot of last weeks meeting was not captured on video and what did was terrible quality. View HERE

I did get some of it before my batteries pooped out:

Public Testimony

Public Testimony – 4-27-26

The Challenge letter that I sent to all of you was printed and distributed to all the Commissioners and the public.

View HERE

And my follow up message HERE

My testimony on silencing the public at 15:14 HERE

Vote to silence you

They continued to double down when the Public Amendments came up. A motion was made to give them one spot on the Agenda then to remove them from consideration forever. Our conservative Commissioners attempted a follow-up Amendment to extend this to two weeks but it failed along ideological lines.

I separated out that portion and posted it to Youtube for you.

There were many strong objections from the conservatives. Most notably Commissioner Mason Fletcher gave a very concise rebuttal HERE and followed up again HERE

To no avail. The progressives out vote us and took away the Public Amendments from future consideration.

The biggest insult of it all is that all of those Public Amendments are among those never listed on the website!

Amendment for Roads - defeated

I was very disappointed to see Jerome O’Learys proposal C-22 to give roads and infrastructure priority go down to defeat. There are two of the liberal commissioners who are transit activists and serve on boards an commissions to shove transit down our throats. They both railed on against the proposal as expected.

4-27-26 – C-22 - Transportation

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Coming up

Next Meeting is this Monday

*** Note location change

WHAT: Charter Review Meeting

WHEN: Monday, May 4th @ 6:00 PM

WHERE: Dacca Barn

2820 54th Ave. E Fife, WA 98424

More info - HERE

Directions - HERE

Zoom: https://piercecountywa.zoom.us/j/92844977008

In the coming weeks

***May meetings will be at different locations.

May 11th – Benston Hall

8120 304th Street East

Graham, WA 98373

May 18th – Rogers High School

12801 86th Ave E

Puyallup, WA 98373

May 27th – Pierce County Council Chambers

1501 Market Street

Tacoma, WA 98402

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Take Action!

1. Read and understand the proposed Amendments

View the table of Amendments HERE

Proposed Charter Amendments

The individual Amendment pages have bullet points to aid you in focusing your comments.

2. Send your comments to:

Email the Clerk at: katey.hobbs@piercecountywa.gov

Or use their online form at:

3. Attend the meetings

· There are many Amendments moving through the process. · If you can, pick one and testify for or against it. · It is important we bring a show of force. If we don’t, they will.

4. Prepare and offer testimony.

· This Monday is a key opportunity. Make sure your testimony is part of the record. In person or Zoom.

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Past Messages

The Basics – The Charter, Representatives, Maps, Meetings, Procedures, Amendments, Testify, Take action, Links

First Review - Process deficiencies, The process, Table of Amendments, The progression.

Update 3-14-26 – Process deficiencies, Current Amendments, Listening sessions.

Update 3-22-26 - Amendment updates, Previous week review

Update 3-28-26 – List of Amendments and review

Update 4-4-26 – Conflict of Interest

Update 4-9-26 – Law Enforcement

Update 4-11-26 – Regular update

Update 4-16-26 – Last minute location changes

Update 4-19-27 – Regular Update

Update 4-26-26 – Challenge

Update 4-28-26 – You have been silenced

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Other Events

There are a number of other events of interest coming up in April and May. Check these out on the new Events Page

https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/cu/0QjbYEv

Watch for updates. Stay informed. Be a part.