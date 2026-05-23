Keeping you informed

For anyone just tuning in, here are some basics. These will be updated as we go along

1. The Basics – District maps, Commissioners, Links

2. Procedures – Steps that Amendments must go through

3. Amendments – Updated table of Amendments to date

4. Progression – Where each Amendment has progressed

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Things are heating up!

I am still remote and depend on you to attend and report on the Commission so I can share with everyone. Emily Anderson continues to lead and has sure brought some heat on the Commission,

She has filed an official “Cease and Desist” against the Commission which has been filed with the Pierce County Auditor.

Read it HERE

Emily has gotten a response from the Commission chair Kelcy Barrens in which it sounds she feels everything is just fine on the website and that everything is very accessible. Hmmm…

https://www.facebook.com/reel/2219098382184261

Sure doesn’t look all good to me as Emily goes over glaring deficiencies and has a call to action for us:

https://www.facebook.com/reel/1724944545345111

Make sure and follow Emily on Facebook to get up to date information.

Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/emily.anderson.767315

She also posts to YouTube:

https://www.youtube.com/@emilyanderson8854

NEXT MEETING

The next scheduled meeting is Wednesday in respect for Mondays Memorial Day.

WHAT: Charter Review Meeting

WHEN: Wednesday, May 27th @ 6:00 PM

WHERE: Pierce County Council Chambers

1501 Market Street Tacoma, WA 98402

More info - HERE

Directions - HERE

Zoom: https://piercecountywa.zoom.us/j/92844977008

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Wednesdays Agenda

Click HERE for the full packet

I have updated my Amendment page adding a column to show the stage in the progression each Amendment is at. I think you will like it.

Amendments up for Sponsorship

These need 4 sponsors to advance

· P-7 Campaign Finance

· C-41 Duties and Responsibilities of the Assessor-Treasurer

· C-42 Eminent Domain

Reading Proposals

These have 4 sponsors and are moving through the 2 meetings for discussion.

First Reading

· C-26 Community Stewardship

· C-27 Housing Stability

· C-30 Sherrif Ombuds

· C-24 Veteran’s Affairs

· C-29 Young Persons Commission and Office of Children and Youth

· C-34 Increase Size of Council to Nine, Increase Size of Charter Review Commission to Twenty-Seven

· C-36 Modernization of Anti-Discrimination Language

· C-37 Affirmation of Constitutional Rights and Protections

· O-2 Amendments to Council Legislation Must be in Writing

· O-1 Financial Procedures Modernization

Second Reading

The ones on second reading can be voted on to advance.

· C-25 Four Year Balanced Budget

· C-39 Public Safety Accountability and Transparency

· C-21 Referendum

You can testify on any of the Amendments overall, but the ones on the agenda would be most relevant.

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Last Weeks Meeting

Public Testimony

The camera angle is poor but audio is good. Many good speakers.

Click on the time stamp after each one to go directly to that point in the video

Nichole Webber - 2:19

Spoke to the failure of the website and informing the public.

Jonathan Ammes – 4:26

Spoke well countering the proposed amendment C-29 creating a youth council. Pointed out all the dangers of alternative lifestyles and concerns of this being overlooked in a youth council. One of the homosexual councilmembers objected but he made excellent points.

State VFW Commander – 18:39

In a very surprising testimony, the VFW head testified against C-24 creating a new county department of Veterans Affairs. Citing costs, waste and inefficiency,

Eric Lundberg – 21:29

Eric spoke to a number of amendments. Most notably in favor of C-21 which would remove the ability of the Council to use Emergency Clauses which has been highly abused at both the state and county level.

Martin Miller – 25:18

Among many who spoke against C-1 appointed sheriff. Martin brought some personal experience with appointed sheriff of the past and the corruption that came with it.

Emily Anderson – 28:34

Put the Commission on notice for their failures.

Ian Armstron – 31:02

Scolded Commission for voting down C-38 requiring 2/3rd majority to pass amendments.

HANDOUTS

I have been preparing a handout for the Commissioners and the public related to my testimony. I haven’t been publishing those for you and thought you might be interested. Here are some past ones:

Handout - Conflict of Interest - http://www.25-256.com/Files/CRC/Handout-Conflict.pdf

Handout - Challenge - http://www.25-256.com/Files/CRC/Handout-Conflict.pdf

Handout – Fallacies - http://www.25-256.com/Files/CRC/Handout-Fallacies.pdf

Handout – Secret - http://www.25-256.com/Files/CRC/Handout-Secret.pdf

Handout – Consistency - http://www.25-256.com/Files/CRC/Handout-Consistency.pdf

Handout – Pantheism - http://www.25-256.com/Files/CRC/Handout-Pantheism.pdf

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Take Action!

1. Read and understand the proposed Amendments

View the table of Amendments HERE

Proposed Charter Amendments

The individual Amendment pages have bullet points to aid you in focusing your comments.

2. Send your comments to:

Email the Clerk at: katey.hobbs@piercecountywa.gov

Or use their online form at:

3. Attend the meetings

· There are many Amendments moving through the process. · If you can, pick one and testify for or against it. · It is important we bring a show of force. If we don’t, they will.

4. Prepare and offer testimony.

· This Monday is a key opportunity. Make sure your testimony is part of the record. In person or Zoom.

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Past Messages

The Basics – The Charter, Representatives, Maps, Meetings, Procedures, Amendments, Testify, Take action, Links

First Review - Process deficiencies, The process, Table of Amendments, The progression.

Update 3-14-26 – Process deficiencies, Current Amendments, Listening sessions.

Update 3-22-26 - Amendment updates, Previous week review

Update 3-28-26 – List of Amendments and review

Update 4-4-26 – Conflict of Interest

Update 4-9-26 – Law Enforcement

Update 4-11-26 – Regular update

Update 4-16-26 – Last minute location changes

Update 4-19-27 – Regular Update

Update 4-26-26 – Challenge

Update 4-28-26 – You have been silenced

Update 5-2-26 – You have been silenced (Continued)