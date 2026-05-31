Keeping you informed

For anyone just tuning in, here are some basics. These will be updated as we go along

1. The Basics – District maps, Commissioners, Links

2. Procedures – Steps that Amendments must go through

3. Amendments – Updated table of Amendments to date

4. Progression – Where each Amendment has progressed

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https://www.youtube.com/@emilyanderson8854

NEXT MEETING

This one is in Gig Harbor. If you can’t make it, do you know anyone in the area that can? Forward them this message.

WHAT: Charter Review Meeting

WHEN: Monday, June 1st @ 6:00 PM

WHERE: Gig Harbor City Hall

3510 Grandview Dr. Gig Harbor, WA 98335

More info - HERE

Directions - HERE

Zoom: https://piercecountywa.zoom.us/j/92844977008

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Wednesdays Agenda

Click HERE for the full packet

Here is Emily with a summary. Text below with links to each Amendment.

Here is the progression the proposals move through.

Amendments up for Sponsorship

These need 4 sponsors to advance

· P-2 Proof of Citizenship for Voting

Reading Proposals

These have 4 sponsors and are moving through the 2 meetings for discussion.

First Reading

· C-24 Veteran’s Affairs

· C-29 Young Persons Commission and Office of Children and Youth

· C-32 Initiative Signature Gathering Timelines

· C-34 Increase Size of Council to Nine, Increase Size of Charter Review Commission to Twenty-Seven

· C-36 Modernization of Anti-Discrimination Language

· C-37 Affirmation of Constitutional Rights and Protections

· C-42 Eminent Domain

· P-7 Campaign Finance

· P-14 Recognition of Natural Resources

Second Reading

The ones on second reading can be voted on to advance.

· C-8R Competitive Hiring for Appointed Position

· C-21 Referendum

· C-25 Four Year Balanced Budget

· C-26 Community Stewardship

· C-27 Housing Stability

· C-30 Sherrif Ombuds

· C-39 Public Safety Accountability and Transparency

· O-2 Amendments to Council Legislation Must be in Writing

· O-1 Financial Procedures Modernization

You can testify on any of the Amendments overall, but the ones on the agenda would be most relevant.

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Last Weeks Meeting

Public Testimony

Thank you Emily for getting the last meeting recorded and posted right away. The county still has not posted their recording yet.

Great testimonies this week!

Alex Rosencamp – 0:00

Very powerful testimony against C-36 protections for illegal aliens.

Emily Anderson – 1:49

Put them on notice again,,,,, for their failures. Will they listen this time?

Jonathan Ames – 6:04

Spoke against C-37 protecting illegal aliens as well as spoke against efforts to control our sheriff.

Jena Breshears – 16:18

Spoke against C-25 Veterans and against proposals for illegal aliens.

David Rose – 18:51

The chair allowed him to ramble on and level attacks on Jerome O’Leary until other commissioners objected.

Michael Shewler- 21:50

Spoke against P-7 Public campaign finance proposal and pointed out the limit of $359.73 which is unrealistic to run any compaign.

HANDOUTS

I have been preparing a handout for the Commissioners and the public related to my testimony. I haven’t been publishing those for you and thought you might be interested. Here are some past ones:

Handout - Conflict of Interest - http://www.25-256.com/Files/CRC/Handout-Conflict.pdf

Handout - Challenge - http://www.25-256.com/Files/CRC/Handout-Conflict.pdf

Handout – Fallacies - http://www.25-256.com/Files/CRC/Handout-Fallacies.pdf

Handout – Secret - http://www.25-256.com/Files/CRC/Handout-Secret.pdf

Handout – Consistency - http://www.25-256.com/Files/CRC/Handout-Consistency.pdf

Handout – Pantheism - http://www.25-256.com/Files/CRC/Handout-Pantheism.pdf

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Take Action!

· Read and understand the proposed Amendments

View the table of Amendments HERE

Proposed Charter Amendments

The individual Amendment pages have bullet points to aid you in focusing your comments.

· Send your comments to:

· Email the Clerk at: katey.hobbs@piercecountywa.gov

· Or use their online form at:

· Attend the meetings

o There are many Amendments moving through the process. o If you can, pick one and testify for or against it. o It is important we bring a show of force. If we don’t, they will.

· Prepare and offer testimony.

o This Monday is a key opportunity. Make sure your testimony is part of the record. In person or Zoom.

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Past Messages

The Basics – The Charter, Representatives, Maps, Meetings, Procedures, Amendments, Testify, Take action, Links

First Review - Process deficiencies, The process, Table of Amendments, The progression.

Update 3-14-26 – Process deficiencies, Current Amendments, Listening sessions.

Update 3-22-26 - Amendment updates, Previous week review

Update 3-28-26 – List of Amendments and review

Update 4-4-26 – Conflict of Interest

Update 4-9-26 – Law Enforcement

Update 4-11-26 – Regular update

Update 4-16-26 – Last minute location changes

Update 4-19-27 – Regular Update

Update 4-26-26 – Challenge

Update 4-28-26 – You have been silenced

Update 5-2-26 – You have been silenced (Continued)