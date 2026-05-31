Charter Review Update
5-31-26
Keeping you informed
For anyone just tuning in, here are some basics. These will be updated as we go along
1. The Basics – District maps, Commissioners, Links
2. Procedures – Steps that Amendments must go through
3. Amendments – Updated table of Amendments to date
4. Progression – Where each Amendment has progressed
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https://www.youtube.com/@emilyanderson8854
NEXT MEETING
This one is in Gig Harbor. If you can’t make it, do you know anyone in the area that can? Forward them this message.
WHAT: Charter Review Meeting
WHEN: Monday, June 1st @ 6:00 PM
WHERE: Gig Harbor City Hall
3510 Grandview Dr.
Gig Harbor, WA 98335
More info - HERE
Directions - HERE
Zoom: https://piercecountywa.zoom.us/j/92844977008
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Wednesdays Agenda
Click HERE for the full packet
Here is Emily with a summary. Text below with links to each Amendment.
Here is the progression the proposals move through.
Amendments up for Sponsorship
These need 4 sponsors to advance
· P-2 Proof of Citizenship for Voting
Reading Proposals
These have 4 sponsors and are moving through the 2 meetings for discussion.
First Reading
· C-29 Young Persons Commission and Office of Children and Youth
· C-32 Initiative Signature Gathering Timelines
· C-34 Increase Size of Council to Nine, Increase Size of Charter Review Commission to Twenty-Seven
· C-36 Modernization of Anti-Discrimination Language
· C-37 Affirmation of Constitutional Rights and Protections
· P-14 Recognition of Natural Resources
Second Reading
The ones on second reading can be voted on to advance.
· C-8R Competitive Hiring for Appointed Position
· C-25 Four Year Balanced Budget
· C-39 Public Safety Accountability and Transparency
· O-2 Amendments to Council Legislation Must be in Writing
· O-1 Financial Procedures Modernization
You can testify on any of the Amendments overall, but the ones on the agenda would be most relevant.
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Last Weeks Meeting
Public Testimony
Thank you Emily for getting the last meeting recorded and posted right away. The county still has not posted their recording yet.
Great testimonies this week!
Alex Rosencamp – 0:00
Very powerful testimony against C-36 protections for illegal aliens.
Emily Anderson – 1:49
Put them on notice again,,,,, for their failures. Will they listen this time?
Jonathan Ames – 6:04
Spoke against C-37 protecting illegal aliens as well as spoke against efforts to control our sheriff.
Jena Breshears – 16:18
Spoke against C-25 Veterans and against proposals for illegal aliens.
David Rose – 18:51
The chair allowed him to ramble on and level attacks on Jerome O’Leary until other commissioners objected.
Michael Shewler- 21:50
Spoke against P-7 Public campaign finance proposal and pointed out the limit of $359.73 which is unrealistic to run any compaign.
HANDOUTS
I have been preparing a handout for the Commissioners and the public related to my testimony. I haven’t been publishing those for you and thought you might be interested. Here are some past ones:
Handout - Conflict of Interest - http://www.25-256.com/Files/CRC/Handout-Conflict.pdf
Handout - Challenge - http://www.25-256.com/Files/CRC/Handout-Conflict.pdf
Handout – Fallacies - http://www.25-256.com/Files/CRC/Handout-Fallacies.pdf
Handout – Secret - http://www.25-256.com/Files/CRC/Handout-Secret.pdf
Handout – Consistency - http://www.25-256.com/Files/CRC/Handout-Consistency.pdf
Handout – Pantheism - http://www.25-256.com/Files/CRC/Handout-Pantheism.pdf
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Take Action!
· Read and understand the proposed Amendments
View the table of Amendments HERE
The individual Amendment pages have bullet points to aid you in focusing your comments.
· Send your comments to:
· Email the Clerk at: katey.hobbs@piercecountywa.gov
· Or use their online form at:
· Attend the meetings
o There are many Amendments moving through the process.
o If you can, pick one and testify for or against it.
o It is important we bring a show of force. If we don’t, they will.
· Prepare and offer testimony.
o This Monday is a key opportunity. Make sure your testimony is part of the record. In person or Zoom.
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Past Messages
The Basics – The Charter, Representatives, Maps, Meetings, Procedures, Amendments, Testify, Take action, Links
First Review - Process deficiencies, The process, Table of Amendments, The progression.
Update 3-14-26 – Process deficiencies, Current Amendments, Listening sessions.
Update 3-22-26 - Amendment updates, Previous week review
Update 3-28-26 – List of Amendments and review
Update 4-4-26 – Conflict of Interest
Update 4-9-26 – Law Enforcement
Update 4-11-26 – Regular update
Update 4-16-26 – Last minute location changes
Update 4-19-27 – Regular Update
Update 4-26-26 – Challenge
Update 4-28-26 – You have been silenced
Update 5-2-26 – You have been silenced (Continued)
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