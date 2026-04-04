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*** I am not seeing any media coverage of the Charter Review. Are you? Very odd ………

Keeping you informed

The Commission has made some updates in response to my complaints, but they are woefully inadequate. You will find these helpful in understanding and tracking the process.

1. The Basics – District maps, Commissioners, Links

2. Procedures – Steps that Amendments must go through

3. Amendments – Updated table of Amendments to date

4. Progression – Where each Amendment has progressed

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This Weeks Update:

1. This weeks Agenda simplified

2. Updates to all Amnendments

· (See Amendment Page HERE)

3. Five new proposed Amendments:

C-24 – Veterans Affairs - Milewski

C-25 - 4 Year Financial Outlook - Rohrer

C-26 - Community Stewardship – Strickling

C-27 - Housing Stability - Strickling

C-28 - Replace Coroner with Medical Examiner - Milewski

4. Video of last weeks meeting.

Former Pierce County Sheriff Paul Pastor

Public testimony

5. Upcoming events

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Mondays Agenda

Click HERE for the full packet

So far, the Commission has not presented any realistic solution for understanding and tracking Amendments as they move through the process. Their attempt may have some value to you. Click HERE

The numbers at each agenda item correlate to their stage in the overall progression.

Click HERE for the full image with descriptions.

1.

Public Amendment Proposals

Public proposals need to get at least one Commissioner sponsor to advance

· P-2 Citizenship for Voter Registration

· P-4 Appointment of Executive

3.

Amendment Proposals up for 4 vote sponsorship

These will be read off and offered for sponsorship. Amendments need 4 sponsors to advance.

· C-8R Competitive Hiring for Appointed Positions

· C-25 4 Year Financial Outlook

· C-28 Replace Coroner with Medical Examiner

· P-6 Instant Runoff Voting

· O-1 Financial Procedures Modernization

· O-2 Amendments to Council Legislation Must be in Writing

4.

Reading Proposals

These have 4 sponsors and are moving through the 2 meetings for discussion. The ones on second reading can be voted on to advance.

First Reading

· C-19 Charter Review Conflict of Interest

· C-20 Conflict of Interest

· C-22 Infrastructure and Public Safety

· C-8R Competitive Hiring for Appointed Positions

· C-12 Project Workforce and Labor Agreements

· C-14/C-15 Public Safety Stabilization Fund and Lapse in Appropriations Amendment to Proposal

· C-23 Initiative

· P-1 Superior Court Clerk

Second Reading

· C-11 Limitations on Terms of Office

· C-13 Reducing required number of Council Meetings

· C-18 Juvenile Detention

· P-3 Size of County Council

You can testify on any of the Amendments overall, but the ones on the agenda would be most relevant.

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Last Weeks Meeting

Last weeks video is still not posted. Here is mine.

In keeping with the poor performance of the County in transparency the video from last week is still not posted. I recorded it and posted it the next day. I think my $20 microphone gets better sound quality than the counties $thousand system too.

Presentations

We heard from former Sheriff Paul Pastor and current prosecutor Mary Robnett. I wasn’t sure what to expect from Paul Pastor as he served as both an appointed as well as elected Sheriff.

What stood out to me was what he termed an “Aerobic Citizen”.

See 4:04 for his points on this

He makes some great points, especially his endorsement of an Elected Sheriff.

Public Testimony

Not to take away from any of the others, some highlights include:

﻿Sheriff Swank - 14:47

Keith rebutted the claim that the Sheriffs races are not competitive. He also raised a good point that those in Pierce County cities get to vote for Sheriff but have their own police forces. Unfairly excerpting city control over the rest of the county.

Dawn Land - 23:29

Dawn gave them another 3 minutes of truth pointing out the failures of appointed DOC leaders allowing men in women’s prisons. I think there are some commissioners glad she only gets 3 minutes.

Listening Session

District 2 had its first listening session on Wednesday in Edgewood. There is another one coming this Wednesday in Puyallup. See upcoming Events.

We were not able to attain all 3 positions for the 2nd District. You will see both our club president, Brenda Milewski and Liz Herrera who are representing us well. You will also see Billy Jo Hetherington who is a union activist.

Liz has been under attack because she is married to our County Councilman Paul Herrera. Proposed Amendment C-19 has been brought to add restrictions.

See her comments at: 24:16

*** On a related note, I have been looking into the relationship of some of the Commissioners with area non-profits who receive County funding. So far I have identified some who are on boards and it appears this may be a direct violation of some existing law. More to come on that.

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Coming up

Next Meeting is this Monday

What – Regular Charter Review Meeting

When – Monday April 6th at 6:00 PM

Where – Pierce County Annex

Conference Room A 2401 S. 35th Street Tacoma, WA

Directions HERE

Zoom: https://piercecountywa.zoom.us/j/92844977008

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Listening Sessions

These are important opportunities. Much of the 25th Dist. is in Council District 2. These are town hall style and allow you to ask questions. If you are able, record them.

All are posted on the main website HERE

Click on each for details

Wednesday, April 8th – District 2

· 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM

· Puyallup Library

324 S. Meridian

Puyallup , WA 98371

Saturday, April 18th – District 4

· 10:30 AM – 12 PM

· University Place Library

3609 Market Pl W

University Place, WA 98466

Wednesday, April 29th – District 4

· 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM

· Asia Pacific Cultural Center

4851 S Tacoma Way

Tacoma, WA 98409

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Take Action!

1. Read and understand the proposed Amendments

View the table of Amendments HERE

Proposed Charter Amendments

The individual Amendment pages have bullet points to aid you in focusing your comments.

2. Send your comments to:

· Email the Clerk at: katey.hobbs@piercecountywa.gov

· Or use their online form at:

3. Attend the meetings

· There are many Amendments moving through the process. · If you can, pick one and testify for or against it. · It is important we bring a show of force. If we don’t, they will.

4. Prepare and offer testimony.

· This Monday is a key opportunity. Make sure your testimony is part of the record. In person or Zoom.

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Past Messages

The Basics – The Charter, Representatives, Maps, Meetings, Procedures, Amendments, Testify, Take action, Links

First Review - Process deficiencies, The process, Table of Amendments, The progression.

Update 3-14-26 – Process deficiencies, Current Amendments, Listening sessions.

Update 3-22-26 - Amendment updates, Previous week review

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Watch for updates. Stay informed. Be a part.