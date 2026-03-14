Charter Review Update

Past Messages

The Basics – The Charter, Representatives, Maps, Meetings, Procedures, Amendments, Testify, Take action, Links

First Review - Process deficiencies, The process, Amendment chart, The progression, Current Amendments.

Current Amendments

I have filed a complaint on posting the Amendments as well as other procedural deficiencies. Read Here. They have made some progress by posting the procedures on the main web page. The flow chart is wrong though. They have also added a section for Amendments but none are listed yet.

Charter Review Commission | Pierce County, WA - Official Website

So, I will continue to do the work the County cannot seem to accomplish. Even if they do catch up, I will probably continue to chart them all like this. This platform does not support tables so below is just an image. Click HERE or on the image to go to the table with functioning hyperlinks so you can go to each Amendment page.

After last week’s meeting, listening to all the lame justifications for making the Sheriff an appointed position, I thought, why not the Executive too?

I have filed an Amendment proposal to do just that. See P-4 above. I literally cut and pasted much of their rationale from C-1. We’ll see how they respond to this one 😊

Take Action

*** C-1 is on this Mondays Agenda

1. Read and understand the proposed Amendments

Click on any of the Amendment numbers above to review them.

2. Send in your written comments.

· Email the Clerk at: katey.hobbs@piercecountywa.gov · Or use their online form at: Provide Written Public Comment

3. Attend the meetings

· This Monday will be the second reading of Amendment C-1 as it moves through the process. · It will then go to a vote of the Commissioners. · It is important we bring a show of force. If we don’t, they will.

4. Prepare and offer testimony.

· This Monday is a key opportunity. Make sure your testimony is part of the record.

Next Meeting is this Monday

What – Regular Charter Review Meeting

When – Mondays March 16th at 6:00 PM

Where – Pierce County Annex

Conference Room A 2401 S. 35th Street Tacoma, WA

Directions HERE

Zoom: https://piercecountywa.zoom.us/j/92844977008

Last Week’s March 9 th Meeting

Last week there was the regular Monday meeting as well as two “Listening Sessions”. The biggest issue by far has been the attempt to make the Sheriff and appointed position.

Our Sheriff, Keith Swank was invited to speak. He was at the Listening session on Sunday, the club meeting and the LD meeting. I point this out so you will recognize he is going WAY beyond the call of duty devoting personal time to not only defend the Office of Sheriff, but you and I too.

Keith did an outstanding job outlining the Office and defending against the attacks.

See here: 3-9-26 meeting – Keith 18:43

He came under fire by Commissioner Jenn Marie Strickling regarding the DUI incident involving a Sheriffs Office Major. She is also planning on running a failed attempt to take the 25th District Rep. seat from Cyndy Jacobsen.

She had also brought the same attack at the listening session the day before.

See here:

Each time her accusations were refuted but that has not stopped her from continuing to level the same lie. Still not satisfied, she sent out a campaign hit piece on Wednesday.

http://www.25-256.com/Files/CRC/Stricklingmessage.pdf

She lies and mischaracterizes but that should be no surprise. She made it very apparent that her promotion of the amendment to appoint rather than elect our Sheriffs stems from her personal hatred for our current Sheriff. Not a good reason to change our county charter.

Listening Sessions

The reference above was from the March 8th listening session for District 5 - Info. There was also one in District 7 – Info

These sessions are very important. At the regular Monday meetings you are not allowed to ask questions, only make statements. These sessions are town hall style so you can ask and expect responses.

Try and make any of them you can. We have District 5 and 2 meetings coming up which are in the 25th Legislative District.

*** They are not recorded so try and capture if you can. I recorded the session above. Otherwise it would be just here say.

The Upcoming Schedule

All are posted on the main website HERE

Wednesday, March 18th – District 4

Saturday, March 22nd – District 5

Wednesday, April 1st – District 2

Wednesday, April 8th – District 2

Saturday, April 18th – District 4

Wednesday, April 29th – District 4

Watch for updates. Stay informed. Be a part.