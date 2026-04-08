I won’t have a full update until Saturday when the new packets are released but wanted to bring you an early report from Mondays meeting.

Conflict of Interest

It had come to my attention that some of the Commissioners serve on non-profits that receive funding from Pierce County creating a conflict of interest. After some investigation, I found that not only do some indeed serve on these non-profits, but also a number of them have declared for higher office creating another conflict of interest. This all ties together. Read all.

I put together a handout with my findings and distributed them to all the Commissioners on Monday. Click HERE or on the image below to view

https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/cu/NZuSbBn

I also testified on my findings during the public testimony portion. In keeping with their failures informing the public, there is no video. They still haven’t posted last weeks either. No matter though, they cut the video feed during public testimony anyway so once again, I recorded it and had it posted today.

To link directly to my comments HERE 11:55

A number of the Commissioners were understandably upset with this revelation but those who approached me on it were to their credit very polite.

Even more to their credit, when proposed Amendment C-11 was brought for discussion and vote a number of them recused themselves and left the room during that portion including some of our own. C-11 would extend the term of office for Council Members to 3 terms. It did still pass and will move forward.

A Double Standard

The reason for this exercise was to point out the double standard being attempted with proposed Amendment C-19 which states:

This Amendment is directed squarely at Liz Herrera who has already quit her job at the County in a totally unrelated department in order to comply with charter objections. Seems there are more conflicts they didn’t think about.

It is interesting to see how the shoe fits on the other foot. I did this with my proposed Amendment P-4 to make the Executive an Appointed position since they are proposing to make the Sheriff an appointed position too. So far, no sponsors of my proposal. Imagine that…..

If it weren’t for double standards,

they wouldn’t have any standards at all.

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Tomorrow

We have dueling events tomorrow. Our 25th PCO meeting is tomorrow at the same time as the 2nd District Charter Review Listening session.

If you are a PCO. Make sure and attend the PCO meeting. If you are not a PCO, please try and make the Listening session. The 2nd Council District takes in most of the 25th LD. Our Club President and Charter Commissioners Brenda Milewski and Liz Herrera will be hosting and need our support.

If you are able to, please record the listening session. I will be at the PCO meeting.

25 th Legislative District Meeting - April 8 th

WHAT: 25th District PCO Meeting

WHEN: Wednesday, April 8th @ 6:30 PM

WHERE: Canyon Terrace

9314 Canyon Rd E - Puyallup 98371

Directions - HERE

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Listening Session

WHAT: 2nd District Listening Session

WHEN: Wednesday, April 8th @ 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM

WHERE: Puyallup Library

324 S. Meridian

Puyallup , WA 98371

Directions - HERE

Much more to come ….