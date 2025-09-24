Some may be unfamiliar with the upcoming Pierce County Charter Review as it only takes place once every 10 years. This is one of the most important events this year.

The Pierce County Charter is kind of like our US and state constitutions. It is the legal framework that all county legislation must comply with.

By law, every 10 years the county must assemble a Charter Review Commission to review and recommend any changes or revisions to our charter. You get to elect representatives for your district

This can go well or it can go very badly depending on who is elected to represent us as commissioners. Each of the 7 County Districts will elect 3 representatives this November to represent them on the Commission. County districts are not the same as legislative districts. Do you know what district you are in?

Click HERE for larger image

You can also use the interactive County GIS map HERE

Shaping the County for the next 10 years!

The majority will select a chairman who will set the agenda for the commission so it is critical that we achieve majority status. We need to win a minimum of 11 seats on the commission, elect a chairman and set a conservative agenda. We cannot afford to broaden the scope and give more power to an already liberal County Council. One of the items they really want is to make our County Sheriff an appointed, rather than elected position. We cannot let that happen. Make sure you know who will be on your ballot and volunteer to help or support them financially.

A slate of recommendations will be coming soon.

If you can make the candidate forum Oct. 2nd you will get to hear from many of them.