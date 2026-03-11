Pierce County Charter Review

Now that the state legislature has all but finished what they are doing TO US, I can now turn my attention to the critical process of the Pierce County Charter Review. If you are outside of Pierce County, the following counties have charters and will have similar processes:

King County

Pierce County

Whatcom County

Snohomish County

This is lengthy but necessary to have any understanding of what is being proposed and the process. Future messages will be greatly condensed, but if you have any concern for what is happening, please give this the time it deserves.

Where are we at?

The process is underway, so as not to fill this message with a lot of basics on the Charter Review, I have created a page with all the basic information on it. Click Here or on the image below to view.

THE BASICS

This includes very basic information and links to important information so you may want to bookmark it for future reference.

I will try and keep a link prominent in any future messages.

You will find:

Basic summary

The Charter Review

Who represents you

District maps

Meeting schedules

Procedures

Amendments

How to testify

Important links

Where are we at now?

Commissioners have been elected and the meetings are underway to consider proposed amendments to the Charter.

But there is a problem!

Unless you spend a whole lot of time digging through all the meeting packets, you will not be able to see and know:

What is the official process that is taking place?

What are the proposed amendments?

Where are each of them in the process?

Right now, in practical terms, all of this is hidden! This is a MAJOR problem. I have filed a complaint. Click here for details.

In the meantime, I have created a workaround for you.

I have collected all the hidden information and collated it into a somewhat meaningful collection. So, in order of failures:

1. The process

The processes of accepting, considering and voting on proposed amendments has been proposed and voted on. It is now in force. I pulled the excerpt from the relevant packet and have it posted for you.

Click HERE

2. The Amendments

I have pulled the proposed amendments from all the packets to date and assembled them in a table. Until a solution is created, I will continue to update and present them to you in this form:

Click Here or on the image above for an active table with hyperlinks.

Each of the Amendment numbers in BLUE link to a page I have created for each with the text of the Amendment followed by my summary and rebuttal. This will be updated in this format until they provide a solution.

3. The progression

This one is a bit more of a challenge for me as the information is literally not available anywhere. It would need to be assembled daily from all the information to date. The Vise Chair has been helpful in forwarding her spreadsheet on this to me twice now. It is poorly formatted but has some information on the progression. I have revised a bit.

Click Here for the latest version.

The Amendments

This is what this boils down to. What is being proposed, what you can do to support or oppose it and where its at in the process. In brief, here are the current proposals I have reviewed.

Click on the number for any of them for the full amendment and review. The links in the table above are the same.

C1 - Appoint Sheriff, Qualifications for Appointment - Hunter

** This amendment seeks to insert the language from current proposed SB 5974 creating qualifications for Sheriffs.

C2 - Intergovernmental Cooperation - Rydell-Kelly

** This proposal seeks to inject the Keep Washington Working Act principles of hiding illegal aliens.

C3 - Vacancies in Office - Serad

*** This one seeks to provide grounds for removal from office clearly directed at the sheriff. Inserts a number of charges that would qualify for removal and provides for the Executive to appoint a replacement.

C4 - Vacancies in Office - Serad

** This one seeks to strip party control of appointments to partisan offices that have been vacated. It inserts strict timelines and processes clearly designed to avert party control if one tiddle is missed.

C5 - Vacancies in Office - Serad

*** Seeks to give the executive direct control over the sheriff if any accusations are brought against him.

C-10 - Removes 2/3 Council Requirement for Tax - Leighton

***This proposal seeks to grant simple majority requirements to tax increases. The current 2/3 majority has allowed multiple tax increases. This amendment would certainly lead to runaway taxation.

Watch for updates. Stay informed. Be a part.