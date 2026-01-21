How to navigate

the Captcha disaster

What’s going on?

This is an issue that has presented itself for those who are actively attempting to petition their government through the state website. Many of you who have been diligently signing in to enter your written or PRO or CON testimony on the state legislatures website have been met with an insane blockade of multiple Captcha screens making it almost impossible to submit your testimony.

It is critical to maintain security provisions like this. The state contracts with a 3rd party, in this case Captcha, and I see no intent in the problem but rather a failure on Captcha’s part.

This is no small issue. Many have already been discouraged from participating in their civic duties so the damage has already been done. This is a large state and people depend on the ability to participate in the process by electronic means. Any interruption in this ability, especially while the legislature in in session, robs people of their right to petition their government.

A FULL solution still needs to be found.

The partial solution

After much back and forth, tech support has come up with a partial solution which I will guide you through below. Their latest response:

How to create and sign in

to a legislative account

Part of the reason this is a very inadequate fix is that most will not know this will remove the barriers, but more importantly, the path to creating and logging in to a legislative account is convoluted and buried layers down from the main page where virtually no one will find it.

The state does have an informational sheet to guide you through the process you can find HERE

I don’t find it will be helpful to everyone so here are the steps to create an account, then to log in.

1. Create an account

First, try this link. Without being overly technical, the link has a lot of metadata and may not work for everyone. If it works for you, hallelujah! If not, keep reading.

LINK TO CREATE ACCOUNT

If the direct link does not work for you, this link will take you to a page where you can get there from:

Committee sign in page

You will see this screen and a Log in button in the upper righthand corner

That link will land on this page.

Click on the “Sign up now” link

The rest should be pretty self explanatory:

2. Log in to your account

Once you have created an account you will need to log in to it when entering your votes.

Do this BEFORE you start following the links I provide you.

Go to the same link from before

Committee sign in page

I will add this link to all future messages so you can go directly to it, but for this exercise, go through the same steps above, but go ahead and sign in. Now you will see 3 buttons on top.

Click on the Edit Profile link

Fill in all of your information. And click Continue

Now this will auto-fill when you click on a bill to vote on.

If you have followed this all the way through, I apologize for the convoluted process but that is all that is available right now. I have a follow-up complaint with Tech Support on the larger issue pointing this out and asking for them to put a sign in link on the main page.

Don’t give up.

Washington is worth fighting for!