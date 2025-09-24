Our upcoming club meeting will feature a candidates’ forum where we will get to hear from a broad array of candidates running in the upcoming 2025 general election.

Off-year elections like the upcoming one do not seem to get enough attention. Many of the races are unfamiliar and overlooked. School boards, City and county boards, Fire and Port districts. These election outcomes are VERY important! Do you know who the candidates are in your area? Come and find out and hear from them.

You should be receiving a print edition of the voters guide soon. You can also view it now online HERE

Pierce County Republican Party endorsed candidates can be found HERE

A slate of recommendations will be coming soon.

Food will be potluck again so if you can contribute, please register HERE so we can coordinate properly

Sign up for potluck - https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScgrVsesGqUUtL-Ecxrcq8ED3aAx_YTTA-VvjqnxzjPIfwhcA/viewform?usp=header

WHAT: October Club Meeting

WHEN: Thursday, Oct. 2 nd @ 6:00 PM

WHERE: Canyon Terrace 9314 Canyon Rd E - Puyallup 98371

Directions - HERE