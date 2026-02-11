I try to bring both informational and actionable materials and always strive to achieve both.

I will not be offering a lot on the voting that is going on right now as it is not really actionable. There is not a lot we can do about it in a meaningful way like we can when bills are in committee.

I have a list of bills that have passed below, but the short session slide that I wrote about previously bears repeating.

Doing the short session slide.

A look at how last year’s bills slide into law during a short session.

I am looking at an article today by Bill Brush reporting on HB 1916 as a case in point.

Bill reports on voting related issues. Also a related article on the National SAVE act by Julie Barrett. Both are highly recommended. If you don’t subscribe to them, here are todays links:

Criminalizing Voter Challenges – Bill Bruch

SAVE Act – Julie Barrett

The Example

In Bills article he reports on HB 1916 which is concerning, but here I am focused on the process of the short session slide. Take a closer look at the Bill History of HB 1916 HERE. It is another example of the short session slide. It did not receive any hearings this year and just slid in for a vote.

My previous article focused on SB 5068 sponsored by Senator John Lovick but it is the same concept.

I won’t repeat all the detail again here, so if you want to review, see my article HERE. It is down the page a ways.

Point is, there are a lot of bills you will see in the list below that we did not get a chance to register PRO of CON on. That is because they are doing

The short session slide!

Bills that have passed

I will list the bills passed below, but to watch up to the moment results you will need to do some navigating of your own. This will not be a tutorial but it’s not too difficult.

On the Main Legislative Page go to either House of Senate floor activity.

https://leg.wa.gov/

Select a date and you will see the results for that day.

Votes so far

Keep in mind bill titles can be deceptive.

In the HOUSE

In the SENATE