The GOOD ones

2589 Prohibit encampments on colleges PRO Written

6205 Restrict nonprofit gains from grants PRO Written

2129 Protect Agrotourism PRO Written

6167 Restrict to one home loan grant PRO Written

The BAD ones

6230 Extend restitution defense time CON Written

6255 Plan to end poverty CON Written

6261 Increase regulation of homeschool CON Written

2170 Monetize public lands for climate change CON Written

6172 Centralia coal plant challenge CON Written

2578 Tribal authority of fish and wildlife CON Written

6224 Cradle to 25 Government control CON Written

6069 Counties must allow homeless housing CON Written

2597 Damages for injury by ICE CON Written

6286 Fines for immigration jails CON Written

2480 State mandate of local zoning CON Written

6201 Fund affordable housing through tax exemptions CON Written

2572 Electronic voting CON Written

And a tossup

6230 Rounding without pennies N Written

More Information

2589 - Prohibit encampments on colleges - PRO - Written

WOW! Hard to believe this bill is sponsored by one lone Democrat Mari Leavitt of the 28th. Give credit where credit is due. Her other record is not very sterling.

The bill has a number of provisions prohibiting encampments on college campuses and authorizes law enforcement to remove encampments. The bill is actually fairly short so if you want more of the details, take a read HERE

6205 - Restrict nonprofit gains from grants - PRO - Written

This bill is directed at the Washington State Community Reinvestment Account which then feeds out to a number of socialist programs:

· Matched Investment Savings Account

· Career Accelerator Incentives

· Small Business Technical Assistance

· Community-Based Reentry Service Support Grants

· Post-Conviction Relief Legal Aid Grants

· Community Violence Intervention Grants

· Community Development Grants

All of these programs are heavily entrenched in racial and DEI preferencing. This bill does address that although there is one short section adding a priority for qualifications like income, age and family size.

One of the main provisions of the bill is it forbids non profit officers and their families from receiving any direct benefit from the grants or loans:

(b) An officer or family member of an officer of an organization under this subsection must not, directly or indirectly, have a beneficial interest in, or receive any compensation, gratuity, or reward in connection with, loans or grant projects under this section.

This passage is repeated as it is amended to a number of relevant RCW’s

The underlying Washington State Community Reinvestment Account remains an abomination, but this bill may at least put some restraint on the mob of grifters who are sucking huge amounts out of grants for their own benefit.

2129 - Protect Agrotourism - PRO - Written

Sponsored by our own Cyndy Jacobsen, this bill protects agrotourism from county control and land use codes.

(2) Counties may not enact or enforce official controls, ordinances, or regulations that would prohibit or unreasonably restrict agritourism. Public health, safety, and building code provisions apply. These activities are not conditional uses that require the agricultural operator to pay the county fees or require approval from the county

We have quite a few that would qualify as agrotourism in Pierce County. The county does have a number of land use ordinances that give deference to agrotourism but this still helps if small farm operations find themselves in conflict with the county.

6167 - Restrict to one home loan grant - PRO - Written

This bill, sponsored by our own Senator Chris Gildon would restrict home buyers who might qualify for state first time home buyer grants to only one grant by inserting this text into the RCW’s:

A homebuyer who applies for down payment assistance loans or grants under multiple state-funded programs, or for multiple down payment assistance loans or grants under one state-funded program, is only eligible to accept one state-funded loan or grant offer;

It is quite telling that if we have so many grant programs available that legislation like this is necessary. It is a good bill.

6230 - Extend restitution defense time - CON - Written

This bill extends the time a criminal may have to try and reduce or eliminate restitution from 1 year to 3 years. It also requires the state to provide legal council to try and achieve it.

This probably wouldn’t be good news for the victims. Why is it that the criminals perspective is always the focus and never the victims. We also have to foot the bill for them to try and get out of it.

Really bad for justice.

6255 - Plan to end poverty - CON - Written

I was going to pass this one up because it is really just a bunch of stupid revisions to a stupid program that is awash in DEI but I thought I would offer it up anyway.

The bill makes changes to the task force they created to end poverty. I seem to remember a president named Lyndon Johnson with the same aspirations that brought us the “Great Society” and I think most of us know how that has gone.

Here is a section of the new preamble:

NEW SECTION. Sec. 1. (1) The legislature finds that economic stability is foundational to the health and well-being of Washingtonians and recognizes the 10-year plan to dismantle poverty as the guiding state strategic plan to measurably reduce poverty and increase well-being in our state.

It appears this was created in 2018 so the 10 year plan isn’t looking so good. I have no idea how much money we are putting into this feel good folly but any amount is too much and it probably blossoms out into other related state funding plans. The rest is a bunch of blather that I wont plague you with, but this is my written comment to submit to the committee

TESTIMONY

Lydon Johnson brought us the “Great Society” and yet here we are decades later with a 10 year plan to dismantle poverty. All these plans to end all these societal woes are far outside the scope of government and the repercussions of them grow as exponentially as the problems they are designed to cure. It is high time to reconsider this folly and focus on economic development to provide everyone with real opportunity rather that trying to create one for them. Vote no and begin the process of dismantling this program.

6261 - Increase regulation of homeschool - CON - Written

With the decline of our public school systems many more parents are turning to alternatives. This bill would increase regulation of homeschooling families by advancing the required notifications and forms currently required at age 8 down to age 6. The Conservative Ladies of Washington did a good article on this and explain how the expansion of government involvement should be concerning even if you do not personally homeschool. See her article here.

BILL ALERT: SB 6261 - Conservative Ladies of Washington

2170 - Monetize public lands for climate change - CON - Written

This bill is part of a global movement that seeks to monetize property rights in a bait and switch game that ultimately seeks to condemn land from development. The goal is to save us all from climate change.

How the scheme works is undeveloped land, in this case the 6,000,000 acres of state managed land, is set aside from development. This is usually done with a deed restriction or some other legal instrument that binds and encumbers the real estate from development. This is trotted out as the bait. A cash value is placed on the now separated property right which can then be sold or traded.

The switch comes when someone wants to develop somewhere, they purchase or acquire these now detached property development rights from another and use them to overcome zoning and land use restrictions or sometime just as a virtue signal.

The thought is that since the property that lost its development rights will remain undeveloped, the property they are now applied to will not impact the environment because they are being offset by the encumbered property. In fact “Carbon Offsets” is the term they use.

This game is being deployed globally as Natural Asset Companies and there was an attempt to put this on the stock exchange which the SEC ultimately denied. It is also deployed at the local level. Pierce County runs the scheme as the Transfer of Development Rights (TDR)

Even Greenpeace opposes it

6172 - Centralia coal plant challenge - CON - Written

Companion to HB 2367

The bill is designed to create state impediments to keeping the Centralia coal plant running.

Just last month the DOE issued an emergency order to keep Washingtons last coal plant that was slated for shut down on December 31, 2025 citing increasing demand for electricity and accelerated retirements of other power plants, which could lead to potential power shortages. The order runs to March 16, 2026 which is right around the corner. The 670 Megawatts of electricity it produces may well be what’s needed for the remaining winter months to avoid blackouts.

This bill is the Democrats response. They are furious that the Trump administration would have the nerve to interfere in the climate theology even though they are only extending it for 3 months. With the legislature adjourning on March 12th, the law may not even be signed by the Governor before the March 16th end of the DOE order. Trump Derangement Syndrome on full display.

One final insult. It has an emergency clause so takes effect immediately and is not subject to referendum.

2578 - Tribal authority of fish and wildlife - CON - Written

Similar to HB 2117 which would add a tribal representative as a voting member of the Department of Natural Resources, this bill would place a tribal representative as a voting member of the Fish and Wildlife Commission. This bill goes even further by adding 4 voting tribal members to the commission which currently stands at 9 members.

(b)(i) Four additional members must be elected chairs, or elected to an equivalent executive office, of a federally recognized Indian tribe whose traditional lands and territories include parts of Washington.

By granting direct authority over Fish and Wildlife to tribal interests, the lines are blurred between tribal interests and state interests, but it’s always one directional. The state never has say over tribal interests. There is no problem with an advisory member for good coordination between tribal and state interests, but in the case of a voting member, and especially 4, tribes will have direct authority for which the citizens of Washington have no voice in.

6224 - Cradle to 25 Government control - CON - Written

Companion to SB 6224

I am not going to try and reinvent the wheel here. Because Julie Barett at Conservative Ladies did such and insightful review of this bill, if you want to know more, here is here article:

(38) Codifying a Cradle-to-25 Behavioral Health System in Washington

6069 - Counties must allow homeless housing - CON - Written

Pierce County is more than happy to allow and pay for homeless housing as described in this bill with our tax dollars. Some counties may not, so this bill seeks to force the housing first agenda on counties who are not playing ball.

These are the terms they use as the favored housing that counties need to allow:

(1) A county or city planning under RCW 36.70A.040 must allow transitional housing, permanent supportive housing, indoor emergency shelters, and indoor emergency housing in any zones within an urban growth area that are not zoned for industrial use.

Watch for these terms not only in this bill but throughout all the progressive housing first initiatives. Housing first contends that people are homeless because they lack housing and if we can supply them with housing, it will solve the problem. It has been an abject failure

2597 - Damages for injury by ICE - CON - Written

This bill makes some pretty big assumptions. It seeks to hold federal agents civilly liable for injuries. Here is one of the main excerpts:

(1)(a) A person who is injured during civil immigration enforcement by any government agent who, whether or not under color of law, violates the United States Constitution while participating in civil immigration enforcement, may bring a civil action against the government agent in any court

The preamble to the bill cites a number of court cases as the foundation for this bill. While I am not a lawyer, I don’t think I have to be to reason this out.

First, the bill says that civil actions may be brought in any court. I have seen far too many important cases be tossed for lack of standing. Gonna try this in small claims court?

Then we mix standing by applying state law and federal law at the same time. Which is it. You can’t have both authorities in one court. Sorry, just doesn’t work that way. A US constitutional violation would have to be tried in a federal court. Not in a city or county court.

All this is so unnecessary. The insistence on aiding and abetting criminal illegal aliens does not benefit anyone. At minimum, criminal illegal aliens should be handed over to ICE. They are criminals. Why would our government seek to protect them at everyone’s peril. If they were just handed over, we would not see all the drama and potential injuries to everyone, including the alien.

A citizen of Pierce County would certainly be given this deference and defense if King County sought to have him handed over for crimes in their county. This is total hypocrisy.

A move like this will certainly move all the way to the supreme court if actively pursued, costing the taxpayers even more that we are already bearing from illegal immigration.

6286 - Fines for immigration jails - CON - Written

Another bill designed to resist federal law, assist and abet illegal aliens.

Without making this a lengthy review, the main points are that it establishes fines of up to $15,000 per day against private detention center which specifically would be the Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma for refusal to allow announced and unannounced inspections by the Washington state Department of Health.

Fines would go into the “federal enforcement accountability and community repair account” to be used for

(a) Housing assistance;

(b) Food assistance;

(c) Legal services;

(d) Wage replacement;

(e) Child care assistance;

(f) Transportation assistance;

(g) Grants to nonprofit organizations providing services included in this section to immigrant communities; and

(h) Financial compensation.

More of the same.

2480 - State mandate of local zoning - CON - Written

Companion to SB6026

This bill would prohibit local jurisdictions from excluding residential development in areas zoned as commercial. This is in keeping with the stack and pack agenda of the Democrats. The bill applies to counties over 30,000 which would exclude 12 counties. The heavy hand of state government is already controlling much of local land use through the GMA. This is yet another intrusion on local control. Regardless of compatibility issues that will vary wildly from area to area, this one size fits all state mandate will continue to impact quality of life for everyone.

6201 - Fund affordable housing through tax exemptions - CON - Written

There are actually quite a few bills including this one each session that provide tax exemptions for various “affordable housing”. I thought I would point to this one as a stereotype. Gaining as much control of the housing supply has always been a goal of socialist policies. This bill is an example. It should also be noted that any time you hear the term “affordable housing” this means GOVERNMENT HOUSING which will be entrenched forever as it will be difficult to walk back once a dependance has been established.

This bill provides a property tax exemption for qualifying providers who meet the various conditions newly listed and amended to existing law. Among them is a covenant that would hold the property to “affordable housing” requirements for at least 15 years.

Even though this is not a direct payment, it is still a direct funding mechanism that we all pay for. The state will still get its cash from us so exemptions here are borne by taxes elsewhere. The Benjamin Franklin principle applies “a penny saved, is a penny earned” Think what you could do with the money you would save if you didn’t have to pay property tax.

2572 - Electronic voting - CON - Written

The bill has a lot of language about ballot drop boxes on reservations and coordinating them but the big red flag comes in New Section 2 that would create and electronic voting portal. No matter any other language in the bill this is a full stop NO!

NEW SECTION. Sec. 2. (1) The secretary of state shall establish an electronic ballot portal to be available for the following registered voters:

(a) Service voters as defined under RCW 29A.04.163;

(b) Overseas voters as defined under RCW 29A.04.109;

(c) Disabled voters as defined under RCW 29A.04.037; and

(d) Any elector who is a member of an Indian tribe and resides on an Indian reservation.

We cannot NEVER allow this to happen.

6230 - Rounding without pennies - N - Written

I am pretty neutral on this one and I think it will work itself out in any case, but you decide.

The bill requires cash sales to be rounded to the closest $.05. It specifies this is only for cash transactions and does not apply to other forms.

I believe with the volume of pennies in circulation we will see them around for quite some time but with their elimination, some measure will be necessary whether voluntary or mandated.