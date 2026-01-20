Part 2 of Wednesdays bills

Deadline – Wednesday 1-21-26 – 7:00 AM

Vote / Testimony must be in by this time.

Please take a moment to vote or comment on these bills.

More information

2260 - Restricting Initiatives - CON - Written

This bill is a carbon copy of SB 5382 from last year that did not make it out of committee. My review will not change as the language hasn’t.

My comments on 5382:

Under this bill a signature gatherer would be required to swear under penalty of perjury that the person signing the initiative:

* Is a registered voter

* That all information provided was correct including address

* That they reviewed the initiative.

The bill also provides for the secretary of state to invalidate any signature that has a different address than the voter registration.

This is ripe for abuse. A signature gatherer would need to ask for identification from every signer to verify address but this would not guarantee this was the address on the voter registration. They would also need to verify if the signer was a registered voter. Additionally, they would have to swear the signer reviewed the petition. Some may feel they want to sign based on current or perceived knowledge and forgo review and just sign. If this was observed to take place, the gatherer could be prosecuted under this provision. It also allows the Secretary of State to invalidate any signature with address errors.

4209 - Redistricting - CON - Written

The structure of our redistricting process was established in 1983 by a constitutional amendment and outlines redistricting every 10 years in response to the federal census. It was approved to displace political gerrymandering by the legislature by creating a separate Redistricting Commission to draw districts rather than the legislature where the ruling party would decide. This resolution seeks another constitutional amendment to return to that ruling party model of legislative control, but for redistricting between the 10 year census cycles. This is clearly political backlash to other states taking redistricting actions and the language ties it directly to those actions by other states. Basically, if they do it, then we will too.

Note that the legislature would decide districts rather than the Redistricting Commission. The Redistricting Commission is created by each party selecting two commissioners each creating a balance of power even if one party is dominant. This resolution would throw that to the wind.

With 50 states all potentially engaging in some form of redistricting, the dominant party in Washington, most likely the Democrats could repeatedly redistrict in accordance with this proposed constitutional amendment.

(9) If any state of the United States redistricts such state’s congressional districts at any point following that state’s adoption of a decennial districting law, but prior to the next decennial census, for a purpose other than as ordered by any state or federal court to remedy an unlawful or unconstitutional district map, the legislature may, before the next decennial census, amend the congressional districts of the districting law adopted under this section by a majority vote of the legislators elected or appointed to each house of the legislature.

5466 - State owned electrical grid - CON - Written

It appears that this is an effort to bring all electric transmission under state ownership and control. It starts by creating a commission and a funding account which seems to be typical of all state efforts. Not sure how many of these we have but the pages that authorize funding to these accounts are full. The Washington Electric Transmission Authority is created and the electric transmission operating account is created to fund it.

The Federal Bonneville Power Administration owns and manages the majority of the transmission lines in Washington. Privately owned companies like Puget Sound Energy and Avista Utilities

The new commission is empowered to purchase and sell land and assets as well as negotiate financing. The immediate goal is to provide more transmission capacity for green energy which is currently impossible to supply the capacity demanded by green state laws. This is a big problem for them and I see this as a way of trying to make an impossible dream work while at the same time advancing the socialist agenda by controlling as much of the means of production as possible. Its full of plenty of progressive policies that are unachievable or massively expensive.

2471 - Unionize everyone - CON - Written

Companion to SB 6117

This bill adds employees not covered under the federal National Labor Relations Act to unionize and creates a lengthy set of rules and procedures for them to operate under.

The National Labor Relations Act does not cover employees of federal, state, or local governments, agricultural laborers, domestic workers, independent contractors, and supervisors, among others although many of these are already unionized or employees are allowed to unionize under current law and many are.

It appears the bill will impact farmers highly as there are quite a few farms or farm organizations signed in against this bill.

2122 - Require Flue Vaccines at hospitals - CON - Written

This bill has 29 Democrat sponsors and NO Republican. For this alone I would consider this a bad bill. The bill requires hospitals to offer flue vaccines to certain groups of people. This appears to stem from erosions of the vaccine mandates that so many have pushed back on. The federal Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) does recommend the vaccine but in no way suggests any mandate. WA, OR and CA have just formed the West Coast Health Alliance with the purpose of pushing back on reductions in childhood immunization schedules by ACIP. While it does not mandate the actual vaccination, this bill seems to align with the struggle to maintain vaccine mandates. The more government is involved in healthcare, the more expensive and problematic it becomes. I say NO

5918 - Increase school spending - CON - Written

This bill relates specifically to supplies and operating costs the state contributes to public schools. The existing language lays out the numerous expenditures currently in law with this bill making amendments for increases which are in addition. This years increase is set at $100 per student but if the total allocation is below $100,000 it must be raised to that.

There is no accountability or metrics for success, just adding more money. Last years increase was substantial in SB 5192 and there is no indication this has helped at all. Conservative Ladies did a good review of SB 5192 to look back on for some perspective:

Massive Education Funding Increase Despite No Academic Gains

It is no secret that Washington schools are failing and it is not a funding issue. For more analysis here Report Card for Washington: Education

No one wants to deprive children of anything but they already have been deprived of a quality education and funding is not the answer.

2098 - Increase college funding and grants - CON - Written

In addition to other revenue streams outside of this particular bill, this one removes the $75 Million cap on the 7.5% surcharge imposed on advanced computing businesses. Also greatly increases student grant eligibility. It raises the qualification for a maximum state grant from incomes of 60% of state median income to 100%. For a family of four, this went from $ 7,036 to $11,727 to qualify for the maximum grant.

students with family incomes between zero and ((60 )) 100 percent of the state median family income, adjusted for family size, shall receive the maximum Washington college grant

The bill goes on to outline the scale of the grants which also increases substantially averaging roughly 30% across the qualifications.

We have all seen the culture that our state colleges and universities are producing. It is sad our students moving into adulthood with hopefully high aspirations are being subjected to the types of indoctrination we are seeing.

These massive increases are not acceptable. It’s high time for some reform.

2259 - Attack on our initiative process - CON - Written

Companion to SB 5973

They hate initiatives. They are our last line of defense against the oppressive super majority. This bill seeks to chip away at the process in a few different ways.

· Bans paying signature gatherers by the signature:

(1) It shall be unlawful to provide or receive money or other consideration for signature gathering based on the number of signatures obtained.

· Provides for civil lawsuits by citizens in the states name

(2)(a) A person who has reason to believe that this section has been violated may bring a citizen’s action in the name of the state for an appropriate civil remedy,

Require 1000 signatures before an initiative can even be filed which will be an undue burden on grass roots efforts compared to well funded ones. They’re hurting the people they always claim they are defending.

(d) A petition, bearing the signatures of at least 1,000 legal voters in support of the proposed measure