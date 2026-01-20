A lot of bills today. They will come in two parts.

5917 - State funding for abortion drugs - CON - Written

Companion to HB 2182

They are so worried about killing as many as possible, they are running this bill to distribute as many abortion pills as possible and also to waive any fees so they are 100% tax payer funded.

“prioritize bulk distribution to health care providers and health care entities. The department may but is not required to obtain any payment for delivering, dispensing, or distributing abortion medications”

It appears they want to include transexual drugs too with the addition of this line:

“or manage the full spectrum of reproductive health care”

An extra insult is the bill has an emergency clause making it immune to referendum

2320 - Ban homemade guns - CON - Written

The Bill That Would Ban 3D Printers in Washington State

Washington Gun Law did a good review 2321 which is similar above. This bill is a little different, but has some of the same potential. Also, this one has a hearing on Wednesday. Not sure if 2321 will move. No hearing scheduled yet.

This bill goes well beyond the existing law that bans home made guns which was passed as HB 1705 in 2022 along party lines. This bill first prohibits the manufacture of guns with specific devices such as a CNC mill or 3D printer, but also uses the broad “or other means” definition.

Except as otherwise provided in this section, it is unlawful for any person to:

(a) Manufacture, including by use of a three-dimensional printer, computer numerical control (CNC) milling machine, or other means,

It goes on to also ban the actual devices:

(1) No person shall sell, offer to sell, or transfer to any person in Washington a three-dimensional printer or computer numerical control (CNC) milling machine that has the primary or intended function of manufacturing or assembling firearms. A three-dimensional printer or computer numerical control (CNC) milling machine has the primary or intended function of manufacturing or assembling firearms if the printer or machine is advertised, marketed, or promoted to manufacture or assemble firearms, regardless of whether the printer or machine is otherwise described or classified as having other functions or as a general-purpose printer or machine

This can be a big can of worms. CNC and 3D printers are all capable of this. I know of none that aren’t. They offer some vague caveats but I’m sure attorneys would have a field day with them. So it appears this bill could encompass just about every 3D printer and Mill in the state. I am also having difficulty finding anything on possessing these forbidden machines but the implication is there that possession would also be prohibited. There is no grandfather clause either.

One thing that is forbidden to possess is computer “code for a firearm”. That’s another vague term which is included in conjunction with the term that is defined “Digital firearm manufacturing code”. The definition on that includes “or firearm component” Does this include any part of a firearm? Many parts are completely benign. A sling attachment, who knows.

(6) No person may possess digital firearm manufacturing code for a firearm with an intent to distribute the code to a person who is not licensed to manufacture firearms under 18 U.S.C. Sec. 923,

And even if you don’t intend to sell it as this states, it goes on to say it is assumed that you are!

Possession of digital firearm manufacturing code for a firearm creates a rebuttable presumption of an intent to unlawfully distribute the code or manufacture a firearm in violation of this subsection

And all this is wrapped up as an attempt to protect gun dealers from unfair competition! I know they have great compassion for the gun manufacturers and dealers in Washington.

(3) The legislature finds that the practices covered by this section are matters vitally affecting the public interest for the purpose of applying the consumer protection act, chapter 19.86 RCW. A violation of this section is not reasonable in relation to the development and preservation of business and is an unfair or deceptive act in trade or commerce and an unfair method of competition for the purpose of applying the consumer protection act, 1 chapter 19.86 RCW

And they do have penalties:

2521 - Increased background check fee - CON - Written

This bill will removes the maximum fee of $18 for a firearms background check by the state patrol and replaces it with the following terms that will most likely result in higher costs which are not defined.

The fee must be set at an amount reasonably calculated to cover the direct and indirect costs to the Washington state patrol incurred in administering the firearm background check program.

The fee in the first place is kind of adding insult to injury. It assumes that every firearm purchaser is guilty of something disqualifying, and charges them to prove they are not. If this is such a state interest, then the state should bear the cost. I thought it was innocent until proven guilty.

6080 - Federal prisoners in county jails - CON - Written

Companion to HB 2547

Because this bill is totally unnecessary and is sponsored by all Democrats, they probably have more far reaching motives that was are obvious on the surface. This bill amends what is a very short and simple RCW which defines counties accepting federal prisoners. The first change is striking “Will”, and replacing it with “may choose to” accept federal prisoners. Costs and staffing is covered in the currently law. The new proposal requires a contract with a number of specifics. It also prohibits accepting a prisoner who came across state lines. Think Portland to Washington. I see what your up to. Hope others do to.

1607 - Create bottle deposit - CON - Written

This bill adds a 10 cent deposit on beverage containers. It also of course creates a new council and associated costs all along the way. This council termed “recycling refund producer responsibility organization” would collect fees from all the producers who would be required to be members. All producers would need to comply with a very lengthy list of requirements and reporting. What is almost comical, is that a whole other council will be created to oversee the producers council called the “recycling refund advisory council”. I don’t see a funding mechanism for this other council but it all comes from you and I in the end.

This will increase costs immediately. It should be rejected.

6124 - State appliance index - CON - Written

This bill Commissions the Department of Commerce to create and “affordability index” of appliances in Washington. The bill outlines a number of factors the department is supposed to survey and include, but there are caveats as always:

(3) The study must evaluate the following as it relates to the use of an affordability index:

(a) Which appliances would be included in the affordability index

Aside from the others, this one starts us off with the state preferred appliances. That pretty much guarantees a train wreck in light of the states current and desired mandates on appliances.

5652 - Environmental justice at our ports - CON - Written

Carryover from last year and companion to HB 1948. Also very similar to HB 1652 but on DEI steroids.

Here are some summary quotes from the bill:

This bill would require ports to create an “environmental justice implementation plan”. These plans must include a “community engagement plan” targeted at “vulnerable populations and overburdened communities”. They must use “special screening tools” to identify and engage these populations. They must create “Processes that facilitate and support the inclusion” of these populations which will include payment for childcare, travel and other expenses. Port Environmental Justice Plans need to be coordinated with the state Office of Equity. All “Significant port actions” must first “Obtain an assessment from the University of Washington’s department of environmental and occupational health sciences” which will also have to be reviewed by the local department of health for disparities to the ”vulnerable populations and overburdened communities”

Does this sound like something that will help our ports?

2275 - Add utility tax for wildfires - CON - Written

This all Democrat sponsored bill would create a new commission along with a matching fund for the purposes of wildfire management. The fund is to be paid by Utility companies which in practice means you and I. It sets the state up as kind of an insurance company for wildfire losses. Currently, utilities carry some form of private insurance. Do you think that government can somehow do this better than private markets? They don’t have a good track record. The commission is supposed to develop a plan for “wildfire mitigation” This one really rubs me. The current and ongoing mismanagement of our state forest land is appalling. It is based on climate change and Eco activist policies and not good forest practices. The new Washington Lands Commissioner just set aside 77,000 acres of state land for preservation which will not only cost $300 million in lost revenues and an estimated $1 Billion in forest industry losses, but will also make these forest lands more susceptible to forest fire. The resistance to logging over the last few decades has brought all this trouble upon us. It is almost literally the arsonist proposing to put out the fire. There is no fiscal note attached to the bill so it is a big wide open wallet too.