Deadline – Wednesday 1-14-26 – 7:00 AM

Vote / Testimony must be in by this time.

Please take a moment to vote or comment on these bills.

Click on PRO or CON to vote

Click on Written to give them a piece of your mind

* scroll down to expanded information

** Bill descriptions in blue link to outside articles

Tutorial HERE

More information

5941 - Small schools no green mandates - PRO - Written

This simple bill will exempt small school districts with less than 1000 students from the renewable energy mandates. This has been a huge drain on education driving up costs for new construction which now has to have solar or other green energy. Need to extend this even broader.

6030 - Repeal plastic bag fees - PRO - Written

Just the opposite of SB 5965 which increases fees, this bill will eliminate them. It does retain the requirement for 40% recycled content in bags. It also removes the thickness requirements which have overall contributed to higher amounts of plastic in the waste stream overall. Its getting a hearing. Make sure and support this one to see it advance.

2154 - Restrict Conservation Dist. buying farms - PRO - Written

This is a really good bill. Some of you may be aware of the corrupt Conservation Districts which are just fronts for radical eco activists. The goal of this bill is to prevent them from purchasing active farms which they would then take out of production for “open space” as part of their efforts to save the planet. Here is how the bill states it:

(b) A district may not purchase any real property 20 acres in size or larger, or any rights or interests therein, that is actively being used for agricultural production.

Very simple. Good bill.

2095 - Presumed guilty if you hit a bicycle - CON -Written

This bill sets up a legal framework to advance civil actions against anyone who injures a pedestrian or bicyclist. Civil actions only require a “Preponderance of the evidence” (51%) rather than “Beyond a reasonable doubt” (100%) This is the motive behind this bill. The biggest problem is the bill sets the presumption of guilt that must be rebutted by the defendant. I don’t think that is constitutional.

“(1)(a) Any person who operates a vehicle in a manner that proximately causes the injury or death of a vulnerable user of a public way shall be presumed to have acted negligently in any tort action alleging liability for the injury or death”

It also requires “training for police and judges” to groom them for this cause.

With the myriad of new bicycle lanes, trail crossings and other injections of progressives initiatives, the problems will get worse. This is the arsonist wanting to put out the fire.

5574 - State cultural curriculum mandate - CON - Written

I was very disappointed to see one of my heroes Jim McCune as a sponsor on this legislation. He finds himself in the company of 13 liberal democrats who are sponsoring this bill. Maybe it’s a tradeoff for some other bill but that kind of makes it worse. This bill like others that have been proposed would create a state mandate for school curriculum on Asian American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander history and culture. There is nothing wrong with this as an inclusion, but the mandate is. Elevating specific races and cultures above others with state mandated training is discriminatory and racist in itself. Similar efforts have been brought forward for everyone’s favorite minority or the other and the same applies. We are Americans and should be united, not divided.

5965 - Expand plastic bag ban - CON - Written

Companion bill to HB 2233

The bill increases the fee for bags from 8 cents to 20 cents. It also requires the thickness of plastic bags to increase from 4 mil. to 10 mil. It has already been shown that the requirement for these thicker bags has increased the amount of plastic waste rather than reduce it. Recent studies point to reduced litter, but the actual amount of plastic going into the waste stream has increased. Pay more for worse results. Yep. That’s government.

See article by House Republicans here:

Taxing groceries, one bag at a time – Stop Bad Bills

2191 - homeowners pay for unpaid contractor wage - CON - Written

Companion bill to SB 6068

13 Democrat sponsors are all lined up to make homeowners responsible for wages or benefits a contractor fails to pay. This is something the homeowner has no control over but will be held 100% liable. This is all done in the name of fighting black market economy. It will have a net effect of driving up costs. A requirement is introduced that all contractors must submit certified payroll reports and all manner of information to the owner. This does not come without cost and be assured only impacts legitimate business driving up their costs and widening the competition gap with unlicensed under the table contractors. I also noticed while there is a mile of reporting required, there is not citizenship reporting which is the actual basis beneath any problems they are seeking to address.

Good article here:

More barriers to homebuilding deepens housing crisis – Stop Bad Bills

2157 - DEI for AI - CON - Written

Companion bill to SB 6120

They can’t help themselves. Every opportunity to inject DEI into law they are on it. This bill would make it illegal to generate any AI that they define as discriminatory:

(1)(a) “Algorithmic discrimination” means the use of an artificial intelligence system that results in an unlawful differential treatment or impact that disfavors an individual or group of individuals on the basis of their actual or perceived age, color, disability, ethnicity, genetic information, limited proficiency in the English language, national origin, race, religion, reproductive health, sex, sexual orientation, veteran status, or other classification

Additionally, the vague terminology like this that requires AI providers to disclose:

“any and all known or reasonably foreseeable risks of algorithmic discrimination”

The heavy hand of government brings much to bear against AI in this bill. This should help innovation a lot. I think they will find they are just trying to put the toothpaste back in the tube.

2238 - Government is going to end hunger - CON - Written

The bill claims “end hunger, reduce diet-related health disparities” Like “ending poverty”, “ending homelessness” and other failed initiatives this one is another loosing battle. When government steps in as the provider of everyone’s needs, the results are always the same. The problem increases and dependency widens.

The first step is to lay out a system of non profits and grant recipients who will then become dependent on administrative funding. From the bill:

“The department must also consult with nonprofit, research, public sector, and private sector experts”

The bill also proposes to control agriculture.

“Build agricultural viability and supply chain resilience”

We loose farmers all the time to government regulation. I’m sure this approach will make it a lot better. Right?

2132 - Hide illegal alien college funding - CON - Written

10 Democrats are sponsoring this bill which prohibits any state agency or college agencies from sharing financial aid application information with the federal government. This is a direct action against immigration enforcement and an attempt to hide the fact that we as tax payers are currently subsidizing illegal aliens college tuitions. Even if there was a privacy concern for citizen students, the overall data of participation and compliance with immigration law would certainly not violate that. Nothing short of a naked assault on our immigration laws.

2201 - Counties must obey city planning - CON - Written

This bill would require counties to comply with associated cities comprehensive planning in county areas near them. This seems to stand preemption on its head and grant authority to cities they do not have. As a resident of Pierce County, I certainly do not want Tacoma or Puyallup land use planning forced on me. I don’t get a vote in their planning. Very bad bill.

2294 - Prohibit retail property covenants - CON - Written

Brought by a band of 7 liberal Democrats in response to grocery and pharmacy closings. this bill prohibit restrictions on locating a grocery store or pharmacy specifically targeting private covenants in shopping centers or similar. It will destabilize many retail centers and could produce the opposite effect intended. There is no indication that more grocery or pharmacies will locate as a result. Retail covenants establish certainty and stability for tenants which can be make or break vital for some. This bill is a result of the rampant crime that Democrats have spawned and the resulting flight of grocery and pharmacy businesses. One more of many examples of the arsonist trying to put out the fire. The state, in the case of this bill would become the overlord of local land use. Might as well just have the state run everything and eliminate local government. In too many ways they already do. Bad bill.

2289 - 2025-2027 Supplemental Budget - CON - Written

** NOTE. This bill was heard on Monday and is being heard again by the same committee. It is the companion bill to SB 5998. My pervious summary below:

I will not be doing this with other spending bills, but I read through all 500 pages of this bill. Anyone who says we don’t have sufficient money has never read the actual appropriation bills. Even budget items that most would agree are necessary are weighted down with huge amounts of DEI and climate change spending. Bottom line is this proposal alone adds 4.5 Billion in NEW spending from just the items I pulled.

Click on this image to see my full summary of just the additions

This is a supplemental budget so it is adding to amounts already authorized. Those existing amounts are obscene. Also adding to the point of woke spending, there is a caveat added throughout stating:

“If an expenditure is expected to result in greenhouse gas emission reductions, the department must use a department of ecology approved calculator tool or methodology”

The bill of course has an emergency clause and will take effect immediately.

To greatly simplify, my comments on all spending and appropriation bills will be:

No more taxes. Cut woke spending.

2306 - Transportation - CON - Written

Companion bill to SB 6005

As I have stated previously, I did a deep dive in one of the first budget proposals (500 pages) and offered some analysis, but it is an exercise in futility to do more of that. All of the budget proposals include massive spending increases and are loaded with DEI and climate change initiatives. Here is just one example on transportation:

(4) $13,000,000 of the carbon emissions reduction account —state appropriation is provided solely for grants for the development of community electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

This is the increased amount. The existing budget is already obscene from last years increases. We need our roads maintained and expanded yet the priority in these budgets are for “multimodal transportation” Translation – pedestrian, bicycle and transit.

I will continue to submit my written testimony to simply say:

No more taxes. Cut woke spending.