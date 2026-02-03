Deadline – Wednesday 2-4-26 – 7:00 AM

One GOOD one

5849 Require financial literacy in High School PRO Written

And the BAD ones

6271 Force mattress Mfg. to fund new program CON Written

6174 Force textile Mfg. to fund new program CON Written

2273 Require green building CON Written

2538 Mandatory pay for community college staff CON Written

2376 Property tax exclusions CON Written

5849 - Require financial literacy in High School - PRO - Written

The left has used our public schools as their system of indoctrination for a long time introducing required curriculum such as the 2024 SB 5462 which mandates DEI courses.

This bill should find support no matter what party. It revises existing RCW’s which touch on financial literacy to make it a required part of the graduation standard.

Some will remember the days of maintaining a checking ledger and always knowing the balance which has been supplanted by PayPal, DoorDash and a host of other modern instant electronic finance options that leave our new generations without a solid handle on how to handle money.

Actual practical courses compared to DEI. I can’t think of anything more helpful in preparing our students for the world. Especially those seeing higher education which may require loan commitments.

6271 - Force mattress Mfg. to fund new program - CON - Written

Now they’re even trying to rob you in your sleep.

This bill targets mattress manufacturers but is similar to other measures like HB 1420 used against textile Mfg. (your underwear) or HB 1150 against packaging Mfg. (your coffee cup) and others show a pattern of this new shakedown to put financial burdens directly onto manufacturers and sidestep direct taxpayer funding with the extra bonus of creating new bureaucracy and a cut for the state all funded by the manufacturer.

The scam works by forcing manufacturers to create a “producer responsibility plan” along with a “producer responsibility organization” which all manufacturers in or out of the state would be required to be member of. Mandatory dues to cover recycling efforts are part and parcel with it and of course a cut for the state for administration.

The problem is this all funnels down to the consumer. Whether it’s your bed, in this instance, or your underwear, as in HB 1420, or your coffee cup as in HB 1150 it’s all the same scam.

(1) A producer of a mattress introduced for use in this state shall implement a producer responsibility program through participation in and appropriate funding of a producer responsibility organization to develop and carry out implementation of an approved producer responsibility plan

Retailers will be forbidden from selling mattresses from any manufacturer who is not a member of this mandatory organization.

retailer may not sell or offer for sale any mattress to any person in this state unless the producer, renovator, or retailer is registered with a producer responsibility organization

There are numerous clauses, requirements, and of course required paths for the extraction of money. But they are all the same shakedown of consumers to save the planet adding to the Billions we are already paying.

6174 - Force textile Mfg. to fund new program - CON - Written

They’re coming for your underwear now. This gives new meaning to the phrase “taxing the pants of you”.

Just like SB 6271, this bill brings the same scam as noted in its review except this time on textile manufacturers. This will literally apply to your underwear and any other textile product. This bill is basically a repeat of HB 1420 from last year which received a hearing but did not make it to the floor for a vote. That one is active this session also.

There is very little difference in the execution of this bill and SB 6271 so I won’t fill the page with a repeat. Just know that there are costs that are going to be borne by the consumer and all these efforts may have legal implications for the state as they try and force these restrictions on out of state or even out of country manufacturers.

2273 - Require green building - CON - Written

I witnessed the precursor to this in the latter years of my career in construction as the LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) drafted by the US Green Building Council. This started as an incentive program of certifications which would make a building more attractive to investors as it could tout it was helping to save the planet. These efforts then became mandatory in different levels of government construction projects and are now being made mandatory for all through measures like this.

The bill seeks to mandate construction design and materials to control so called “embodied carbon emissions” and empowers the state building code council to set out building codes to achieve their goals. This will require costly engineering, submittals and compliance review as well as demand design and materials that may conflict with a business model, appearance or many other consequences.

The bill states that it applies to commercial buildings over 100,000 sq. ft. This gives the impression that it will only impact those great big bad corporations but the goal is to control everyone. Section 7 requires the building code council to convene a work group to:

“recommend modifications and limitations to the international building code adopted by Washington regarding embodied carbon emissions reductions standards for residential and nonresidential buildings”.

Oh, that’s somewhere out in the future and isn’t a threat to me or my home. Nope, it’s here in many ways and this particular one is coming soon:

(3) The state building code council shall adopt state building codes in the 2027 and 2030 code cycles that incrementally move towards achieving the 30 percent reduction in annual embodied carbon emissions

Other impacts of the bill:

· Creates another very complex web of compliance that will require professional design, calculation and compliance certification. When this flows down to the end consumer it will be VERY expensive.

· The state building code council may change and add acceptable building materials at will.

· Random audits are to be conducted to assure compliance.

This will definitely help save the planet.

2538 - Mandatory pay for community college staff - CON - Written

The bill starts with a false dichotomy by stating that pay scales for part time staff at community and technical schools creates a recruitment problem which requires the state to step in and fix it by demanding higher pay scales. This would imply that there is a grand conspiracy of sorts among these schools as each of them is confronted with balancing quality course offering and the costs of providing them. They could any one of them raise these scales themselves without the state intervening.

chronic underpayment of part-time faculty makes it difficult to recruit and retain a stable workforce. Many qualified educators are unable to remain in the profession due to inadequate pay and job insecurity.

And of course they need to throw the race card in too.

This financial barrier disproportionately excludes candidates from historically marginalized communities, resulting in a faculty pool that does not reflect the diversity of the student population.

It starts by mandating pay scales at 75% of tenured staff and increasing to 85%

As in all genius ideas of the left like this, the end result will be that schools facing increased costs will be forced to reduce class offerings, reduce staff, and raise tuition. Sounds like the students get the shaft. No thanks.

2376 - Property tax exclusions - CON - Written

I may get some pushback on this as no one likes to pay any more tax than necessary but this bill looks like it is a pandering attempt at the taxpayers expense.

Sponsored by 3 liberal Democrats, It would again increase the exemption amounts to qualify for reduced or exempt property tax status for seniors This has been done already recently so I am concerned why another one right away.

Reductions and exemptions in one place require increases in others so all other property taxpayers will be subsidizing these cuts. I know of some who took advantage of the recent revisions and are now having to balance income carefully so as not to lose the reductions. While providing an inarguable benefit to some, it has created as set of intended or not, negative consequences.

On a personal note, I would now qualify for these proposed reductions. I am currently paying about $600 / month for the privilege of owning my home. I would prefer the state cut its ridiculous spending over this and am therefore not in favor.

There are other concerns raised by the Skagit conservative ladies:

HB 2376 inserts NEW STATUTORY LANGUAGE stating that: “Support of common schools” includes debt service on school construction bonds. This is a material expansion of what the state school levy may legally support.

The bill increases government regulation of property taxes rather than simplifying the tax code, could shift the tax burden onto other homeowners or businesses, and might expand the role of state government in local tax decisions, undermining local control. Of greater concern is that expanding “support of common schools” to include construction debt shifts local capital costs onto statewide taxpayers, increases pressure to raise the state levy, weakens constitutional limits, and creates long term obligations that taxpayers must fund regardless of economic conditions.