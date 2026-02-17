Deadline – Wednesday 2-18-26 – 7:00 AM

Vote / Testimony must be in by this time.

Please take a moment to vote or comment on these bills.

Click on PRO or CON to vote

Click on Written to give them a piece of your mind

* scroll down to expanded information

** Bill descriptions in blue link to outside articles

Tutorial HERE

5982 Expand clean energy requirements CON Written

5837 State Kidnapping Children CON Written

5500 State control of childcare wages CON Written

6002 Automatic License Plate Readers CON Written

1687 Create social housing corporation CON Written

5068 Allow non-citizens in law enforcement CON Written

5838 Tribal authority of state forest land CON Written

1796 School bonding without a vote CON Written

5203 Game corridors CON Written

5581 Active transportation network CON Written

5892 Hide Illegal alien voter information CON Written

More Information

5982 - Expand clean energy requirements - CON - Written

This bill expands the definitions of who falls under the Clean Energy Transformation Act (CETA) which requires electric utilities to produce all their electricity totally green by 2045 and all retail sales green by 2030.

The catch is who is an electric utility. They realized that some are falling between the cracks so this bill expands this to now include port facilities who sometimes generate their own electricity and I surmise the growing data center expansions with their own facilities as well. Of course all this is unattainable as we cannot power the state with solar panels and windmills but that doesn’t seem to register yet. I guess blackouts and consumer backlash from skyrocketing electrical costs may, but for now, full speed off the cliff.

5837 - State Kidnapping Children - CON - Written

This bill is deceiving many. Sponsored by 3 Democrats and Republican Jeff Holy. In its original form, it created the mechanism to legally take guardianship of minors in concert with other bills previously passed stripping parental rights. It moved out of committee with only Senator Holy, one of the sponsors voting for it. It was amended stripping some of the language about minors out but it still stinks. Then on the Senate floor, only senators Jim McCune and Christian wise enough to see the poison pill.

The revisions give it the appearance that it is now directed only at adult guardianship but much of the language for minors still remains. I am not certain of the application, but the original intent was clear and I believe it still remains.

See Conservative Ladies write up on it at: Emergency Guardianships: Expanding Washington’s Anti‑Family Agenda

5500 - State control of childcare wages - CON - Written

Another short session slide bill.

Do you like the states control of our school system? If so, then you’ll love this bill and others to expand and control childcare in the Washington childcare industrial complex.

The official bill title is: “Modernizing reimbursement rates for the working connections child care program”

This is why I create my own titles to more accurately describe the bills. The bill does not directly set wages, but close to it. It calls for a very broad biennial study to take in every cost in as many terms as possible to show as high an average cost as possible. This will then guide reimbursement rates already in place. What is even more troubling is who is tasked with designing the study and its parameters”. The “early educator design team”

(a) “Cost of quality child care study as defined by the early educator design team” means using a cost estimation model, developed in consultation with and recommended by the early educator design team to the department

So who is the “early educator design team”. They look like an activist group with good funding. But from who? I knew I could smell SEIU in this. Here is their list of “partners”

I don’t know who the rest of these grifters are, but it gives you some insight into the breadth of money grabbers entrenched into childcare, or as they try and pawn it off as “early education”

If all this ever gets the proper exposure it deserves, Minnesota will look like child’s play.

6002 - Automatic License Plate Readers - CON - Written

Sponsored by 16 Democrats and one Republican. Its companion bill HB 2332 is all Democrat sponsored with 20 of them signing on. This bill is seeking to reign in the uses allowed by Automatic License Plate Readers (ALPR) or Flock Camera’s which are different than Red Light Cameras. ALPR’s capture and read vehicle license plates. These have been spreading across the nation at a high rate, and up until recently, not a lot of objections from the Dems. Lots of dollars being generated and they do help law enforcement track criminals. The problem arose when it was discovered that ICE was using the data for immigration enforcement. Then they completely fell out of favor with the Democrat ruling class and the push has been on to control them, if only to keep ICE out.

Personally, I have never been a fan of government video surveillance. Specifically related to Speed and Red Light Cameras, so the idea of putting some guard rails on surveillance is a consideration. The devil is always in the details though.

The bill does provide for law enforcement to use the cameras for tracking criminals:

(2) An agency may access, operate, or use an automated license plate reader system and its associated data only for the following authorized purposes:

(a) Any law enforcement agency may use an automated license plate reader system for the purpose of comparing captured automated license plate reader data

But it does define a number or restricting details. Quite a few other uses are also granted exceptions for use including parking enforcement, tolling systems, weigh stations, traffic reporting and others. The one glaring example that not only lacks an exception, it is specifically banned. The use of them by ICE:

(3) It is unlawful for any agency, as described in RCW 43.17.425, to use an automated license plate reader system for immigration investigation or enforcement, or both,

There is such huge hypocrisy here. The systems are allowed to be used by parking enforcement, but not to track criminal aliens? That’s a show stopper for me and reveals the true intent. Definitely a NO for me.

1687 - Create social housing corporation - CON - Written

This bill creates new pathways for housing subsidies as if there were insufficient methods of doing this right now. By creating new Social Housing Public Development Corporations with broad statutory authority new government spending on housing would increase in an ever expanding series of bureaucratic agencies. Each one funneling grants to non-profits in a web of spending almost impossible to comprehend and even more difficult to audit. No matter the noble cause cited, these expansions must stop.

5068 - Allow non-citizens in law enforcement - CON - Written

Another bill doing the short session slide.

It was voted on in the senate last year and foolishly they voted unanimously for it. This year it proceeded directly to the senate floor without a hearing and what do you know, they woke up. It did pass but on a party line vote.

Even though this is not law yet, that hasn’t stopped King County from hiring 38 non-citizens as jail staff in violation of state law.

Currently law enforcement is limited to citizens of the United States or lawful permanent residents but the latter has some issues as some cannot carry a gun. If any are in the US under a nonimmigrant visa (such as a B1/B2, F1, J1, or H1B) they are not allowed to own or carry a gun.

This bill seeks to strike the citizenship requirement.

* The highest law of the land is the US constitution, followed by state constitution.

* Law enforcement is sworn to uphold and defend the constitution.

* Allegiance to the constitution is established in our citizenship and cannot be construed to non citizens who have a sworn allegiance to a foreign nation.

* Opening law enforcement to non-citizens creates an immediate conflict between the US and state constitutions and the foreign constitution or similar of foreign nationals.

* These conflicts are unacceptable in the supremely important role of law enforcement.

* There are no Republican sponsors on this bill.

* Many of the bill sponsors are participants in the defund the police movement.

* The motives to bring a bill like this reflect a disregard for our constitution and a desire to dismantle it.

5838 - Tribal authority of state forest land - CON - Written

Companion to HB 2117

The bill adds a Tribal representative as a voting member of the Board of Natural Resources. The board sets policies for the management of state lands and resources, approves timber sales on trust lands, and establishes sustainable harvest levels for forested areas. It also oversees various boards and commissions related to natural resource management in the state.

The representative will be paid at $171,765 and will have a vote on how state lands are managed and controlled. I am wondering when the state will get seats on tribal councils on how their lands are managed.

By granting direct authority over state lands to tribal interests the lines are blurred between tribal interests and state interests, but it’s always one directional. The state never has say over tribal interests (think gambling and in this case natural resources) but authority and controls are constantly granted to tribes over the state. There is no problem with an advisory member for good coordination between tribal lands and state lands, but in the case of a voting member, tribes will have direct authority for which the citizens of Washington have no voice in.

1796 - School bonding without a vote - CON - Written

This is a very short bill with implications resulting in allowing school districts to borrow money and issue bonds for school construction projects without a vote of the people.

There are two main qualifications.

1. That the district has had an approved levy for construction.

2. Has not fallen under state interventions in the last 3 years.

In practice, most schools qualify. There is a maximum in place that limits debt to three eighths of one percent. What an odd number.

(3) School districts are limited to an indebtedness amount not exceeding three-eighths of one percent of the value of the taxable property

I do not know where each district sits in relation to this, but it appears this bill will allow them to run up to that without a vote.

5203 - Game corridors - CON - Written

This bill claims to seek prevention of collisions with wildlife. It proposes a number of measures to create an uninterrupted system of wildlife corridors. It will cost of course. And it will cost dearly. No pun intended.

We already fund these things on an individual basis in DOT projects and similar. The one in the picture drained $6 Million away from an I-90 highway project. The Dept. of Fish and Wildlife has an ongoing plan to implement this but lacks a direct funding mechanism. This bill makes it a whole program by creating two new accounts in the treasury to accomplish it.

· The Washington wildlife corridors account

· The Washington wildlife crossings account

This would all be funded through transportation dollars taking away from transportation projects like the one above and diverting them to an even broader range of environmental projects. One allocation would be to condemn adjacent properties by purchasing their development rights or outright purchases creating this utopian dream.

Preventing wildlife collisions seems honorable, but this is not the way to do it. This is part of the green utopian dream of interconnected wildlife corridors that would then be a forbidden zone for development. Effectively barring human corridors in favor of game corridors which they do not depend on for survival and are not threatened without them. The public can adequately be protected with fencing which costs a fraction of what the game corridors do. Washington is a vast state and these corridors will not do anything other than drain taxpayers and expand and support woke environmental non profits.

5581 - Active transportation network - CON - Written

Another short session slide bill.

This one is part of the effort to take over roadways for pedestrian and bicycle “Active transportation” It would build on the already ridiculous Complete Streets laws to create and active transportation network. The stated reason for this law is to save the planet from Climate Change. Other related programs to accomplish the goal of getting you out of your car are amended to align are the Safe Routes to School Program, Connecting Communities Program, and Bike and Pedestrian Grant Program. These are just a few of them. The Growth Management Act, Regional Plans and local plans all heavily mandate these moves to make a utopian pedestrian network where there will be no more need for cars. The bill also attempts to deal with pedestrians and such at roundabouts. They love those but they create some problems for pedestrians.

5892 - Hide Illegal alien voter information - CON - Written

If this bill didn’t have an underlying motive I would agree with it. It prohibits disclosure of sensitive voter data that could be abused. The problem is that the exemptions for disclosure to not include the Federal government who is suing Washington state for this very information. It would be used to investigate illegal aliens.

(2) The Washington driver’s license number, Washington identification card number, social security number, and full birthdate, shown on an affidavit of voter registration or included in a voter registration file are confidential and shall not be disclosed to any person except to state or local election officers and election officials unless authorized by the office of the secretary of state. Any state officer or election officer, or designee, who knowingly violates this subsection is guilty of a class C felony punishable under RCW 9A.20.021