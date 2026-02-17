Deadline – Wednesday 2-18-26 – 7:00 AM

Vote / Testimony must be in by this time.

Please take a moment to vote or comment on these bills.

Click on PRO or CON to vote

Click on Written to give them a piece of your mind

* scroll down to expanded information

** Bill descriptions in blue link to outside articles

Tutorial HERE

.

Two GOOD ones

5941 Small schools no green mandates PRO Written

5346 Study cell phone use by students PRO Written

One Neutral - You decide

2334 Rounding without pennies N Written

The rest are BAD ones

6025 Change definitions so less abortions reported CON Written

5917 State funding for abortion drugs CON Written

5855 Ban face covering for law enforcement CON Written

5925 Weaponize AG against Sheriff CON Written

2539 Inmates don’t have to pay fees CON Written

5956 Prohibit AI in school security CON Written

2215 Lower CO2 tax threshold for CCA tax CON Written

6246 Carbon allowances for large industries CON Written

.

More Information

5941 - Small schools no green mandates - PRO - Written

This simple bill will exempt small school districts with less than 1000 students from the renewable energy mandates. This has been a huge drain on education driving up costs for new construction which now has to have solar or other green energy. Need to extend this even broader.

5346 - Study cell phone use by students - PRO - Written

I have very tepid support for this bill as it just calls for studies rather than taking any action. It does insert a needed new definition for cell phones but beyond that, it requires the superintendent of public instruction (OSPI) to do a study with initial reports due by December 15, 2026 and a final report not due until December 15, 2028.

There are plenty of studies documenting the negative effects of unfettered use of cell phones in school and it doesn’t really take one to understand that. They are an integrated part of society now so to completely preclude them would not be realistic, but they definitely need to be reined in during study time.

2334 - Rounding without pennies - N - Written

I am pretty neutral on this one and I think it will work itself out in any case, but you decide.

The bill requires cash sales to be rounded to the closest $.05. It specifies this is only for cash transactions and does not apply to other forms.

I believe with the volume of pennies in circulation we will see them around for quite some time but with their elimination, some measure will be necessary whether voluntary or mandated. I prefer the free market really. I can see some enterprising business advertising “Keep your pennies, we always round down”

6025 - Change definitions so less abortions reported - CON - Written

*** Note. I am flabbergasted the entire Republican caucus vote this one in! There is absolutely nothing redeeming in this, but I guess you have to know the forces of death to recognize the poison in the pill.

The champions of death are never satisfied. This bill is a devious plan to try and walk back the gestational age of unborn children lost to abortion. The standard for gestational dating has always been Last Menstrual Cycle (LMC) and is still the standard.

See American College of Obstetricians publication here:

Methods for Estimating the Due Date | ACOG

This bill removes LMP as the standard and replaces it with vague subjective language:

“at the date of death based on the best clinically accurate gestational age;”

Darkens hates light and the proaborts do not like any reporting, much less any that reflect poorly on their desire to eliminate children. They have already successfully scrubbed much of the reporting that Department of Health disclosed on adverse outcomes. In advancing this bill the hope is to have less abortions showing as crossing trimester lines thus reducing the statistics for late term abortions. In fact when attempting to access DOH statistics, all currently point to “Page not found” Here is a outside statistical report:

Abortion Reporting: Washington (2022) - Lozier Institute

There is a late term abortion clinic in Tacoma and another one in Renton. The clinic in Tacoma aborts to the end of the second trimester (28 weeks). My own son was born at 26 weeks. The clinic in Renton goes right up to birth. This is an ugly fact they would like to keep under wraps. An additional insult is that because of the proximity to SeaTac, women are often flown in to the Renton Cedar River clinic for late term abortions as there are few doctors who will perform this barbaric procedure. To add to that, often the state of Washington, (you and I) will pick up the costs.

5917 - State funding for abortion drugs - CON - Written

**Passed the Senate with 2 Republicans voting yes. Sen. Paul Harris R Dist. 17 and Sen. Ron Muzzall R Dist. 10

Companion to HB 2182

They are so worried about killing as many as possible, they are running this bill to distribute as many abortion pills as possible and also to waive any fees so they are 100% tax payer funded.

“prioritize bulk distribution to health care providers and health care entities. The department may but is not required to obtain any payment for delivering, dispensing, or distributing abortion medications”

It appears they want to include transexual drugs too with the addition of this line:

“or manage the full spectrum of reproductive health care”

An extra insult is the bill has an emergency clause making it immune to referendum

Good article HERE

5855 - Ban face covering for law enforcement - CON - Written

Companion bill to HB 2173

There is a whole flock of Democrats sponsoring this bill. It is probably not constitutional. It bans the use of face covering by law enforcement which is clearly in response to recent ICE operations to protect the officers from retaliation. While the state may have some authority in regard to state officers, they clearly have no authority over federal officers which the bill clearly encompasses.

The state has no authority over federal law itself either making this bill most likely illegal. Recent US supreme court rulings regarding states attempting to enact immigration laws affirmed states do not have this authority.

We did get our butts handed to us severely as both this and its companion bill HB 2173 were heard in each committee:

Lets hope we get a way better turnout this time.

5925 - Weaponize AG against Sheriff - CON - Written

This one was very elusive and typical of how slimy the Democrats can be.

The title seems benign:

“Concerning the general powers and duties of the attorney general’s office.”

At first review I could not find the issue. I knew one was there because it has 15 all Democrat sponsors. I even ran it through AI which was an exercise in futility and reveals some of AI’s deficiencies.

I finally tracked it down in the first section:

(1) The attorney general may issue written civil investigative demands for documents, oral testimony, and answers to written interrogatories when investigating possible violations of the United States Constitution, Washington state Constitution, RCW 10.93.160, 10.118.030, 10.120.020, and 43.10.315, and chapters 10.116, 39.12, 49.46, 49.48, 49.52, 49.60, and 70.48 RCW.

The bill is granting the AG investigative powers of demand for records, to interrogate and advance pretty much any accusations it wants at any time. But from who? If this is from criminals, I don’t see the issue. But the devil is in the details. Here are some of the cited RCW’s

RCW 43.10.315 – Immigration polices

RCW 10.93.160 - Immigration and citizenship status

These two were removed by amendment

RCW 10.120.020 – Permissible uses of force

RCW 10.118.030 – Reporting uses of force

RCW 10.93.160 - Immigration and citizenship status—Law enforcement agency restrictions.

RCW 10.116 – Peace Officers-Tactics and Equipment

RCW 49.60 – Discrimination-Human Rights Commission

RCW 70.48 – City and County Jails Act

So without directly saying it, where they would be exposed, they hid a frontal assault on law enforcement and guess who specifically they were considering. Couldn’t be our great Pierce County Sheriff, Keith Swank? Of course it is.

This fits into a pattern of attempting to weaponize the AG’s office. Bills with similar objectives have been advanced like HB 1445 in 2023 aimed at civil right violations, up to this session with HB 2096 giving AG investigators secret credentials to HB 2156 giving AG investigators police powers. And others in between.

The assault on Keith specifically, and law enforcement in general has really gone unabated since the George Floyd riots but has become more covert and slimy like this bill.

The AG is actually supposed to be the defender of law enforcement, not the prosecutor. One of the duties of the AG is defined in RCW 43.10.030 is:

(3) Defend all actions and proceedings against any state officer or employee acting in his or her official capacity, in any of the courts of this state or the United States;

2539 - Inmates don’t have to pay fees - CON - Written

Passed the House on a party line vote

Currently, if an inmate has a balance of $25 or less in their account, they are deemed indigent and don’t have to pay normal fees like costs of incarceration, medical copay, mail and phone costs as outlined in RCW 72.09.111. There are opportunities to work and contribute wages to the inmates account but mostly it is not mandatory.

This bill proposes to increase this cap to $100.

There is a lot of incentive to work and contribute as $25 will not go far at commissary and other wants. Raising the cap will then provide incentive to not work or contribute.

5956 - Prohibit AI in school security - CON - Written

This bill attempts to address the use of AI in school security and discipline.

AI, like any emerging technology is really impossible to exclude. Students are using it daily and so are many others. The parameters of its use by administration is not unreasonable, but this bill, with its 11 Democrat sponsors, of course sets those parameters from a left perspective.

For instance, the bill prohibits the use of AI as the sole decisive source for expulsion or other disciplinary actions, but it goes on to also prohibit its use to generate scores on emotional states. Well maybe.

NEW SECTION. Sec. 5. (1) School districts may not use biometric data to generate or infer emotional states, mental health conditions, sexual orientation, gender expression, gender identity, or other sensitive psychological or personal characteristics of a student.

The rub is where it is prohibited from creating risk scores that could be very helpful in dealing with negative issues.

This has been done by HI (Human Intelligence) forever, but this new tool would be very beneficial in dealing with problems before they arise. Think school shooters. So to outright preclude it is shortsighted to be polite. As a sole source of final action, OK, but the prohibitions on using it to evaluate are not.

(a) Use an automated decision system as the sole or determinative basis to generate a “risk score” or similar predictive classification for an individual student that purports to measure the student’s likelihood of misconduct, gang affiliation, criminal behavior, targeted violence, or future disciplinary problems;

Politically, because it’s a “for the children” bill, 5 Republicans have caved and supported it. These ones do fit the pattern. In humor, I wonder kind of a “Risk Score” would be generated for those who support it? I don’t need AI to know that. I see them over and over again.

2215 - Lower CO2 tax threshold for CCA tax - CON - Written

***Note – Amendments made the bill even worse. They increase penalties and also bar anyone not in compliance from not only state contracts, but county and city contracts as well. ***

Appears that someone has found a way to avoid the CCA tax by involving smaller quantities which have been limited to 25K metric tons of CO2 and over (that’s 50,000 gal. of gas). Need to scrap the whole thing but if anyone is getting around it, I say good for you.

6246 - Carbon allowances for large industries - CON - Written

The bill works with the Climate Commitment Act (CCA) in allocating free “carbon credits” to large companies. The whole CCA is a huge scam but in considering this bill, there are problems outside of the legitimacy of the CCA itself.

It is exclusive to what they term “emissions-intensive, trade-exposed facilities” meaning things like pulp and paper mills, steel and aluminum plants, refineries, etc. These are generally very large companies so the first problem is that smaller companies would be at a disadvantage. These products are critical though. The second problem is the credits come with a bunch of strings attached. Here’s one I spotted:

additional state policies or strategies that incentivize emissions-intensive, trade-exposed facilities to use lower-carbon raw materials, recycled materials, or material substitution, to reduce the emissions attributable to the manufacture of an individual good or goods in the state.

There are reporting requirements that are too lengthy to include, but they come with penalties for non-compliance.

And of course the whole thing is DEI and tribal driven

(b) In developing these recommendations, the department must consider input received from representatives of the facilities listed in subsection (1) of this section, covered entities, environmental advocates, overburdened communities, tribes, subject matter experts, and the public

We all need to wipe our butts and importing toilet paper to the evergreen state would be ridiculous. This bill is a tacit admission to this by recognizing that these targeted industries are essential. Easier to let go of the religion of climate change and stop destroying our states resources and economic engines.