They are jumping back and forth in the waning days it seems. Bills have been cancelled and others added at the last minute.

I just learned they added two back in this morning for Wednesday after cancelling the ones previously scheduled.

No one is aware. No one has signed in. Let’s change that.

»» The latest bills added ««

Deadline – Wednesday 3-4-26 – 7:00 AM

Vote / Testimony must be in by this time.

Please take a moment to vote or comment on these bills.

Click on CON to vote

Click on Written to give them a piece of your mind

* scroll down to expanded information

** Bill descriptions in blue link to outside articles

Tutorial HERE

.

6231 - Tax increase on data centers - ***CON - Written

6228 - Tax increase on drug wholesalers - CON - Written

*** I can’t get the direct link for PRO/CON to function right on 6231. You will need to click on the link “I would like my position noted for the legislative record” yourself on this one ***

More Information

6231 - Tax increase on data centers - ***CON - Written

*** Note. Passed the Senate with 4 Democrats joining all Republicans but still 2 Democrats shy of defeating. ***

This bill will be one of many designed to increase taxes again this year. It removes an exemption on data centers for servers and equipment. Tax increases reach us all no matter how distant they may seem.

6228 - Tax increase on drug wholesalers - CON - Written

*** Note. Just like SB 6231, Passed the Senate with 4 Democrats joining all Republicans but still 2 Democrats shy of defeating. ***

Similar to SB 6231, this bill would raise taxes on drug wholesalers by adding them to the list of businesses charged a .5% B&O tax. They supply your local pharmacy and hospitals. Don’t think that cost will end up with you paying it?