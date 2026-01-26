Deadline – Tuesday 1-27-26 – 7:00 AM

Vote / Testimony must be in by this time.

Please take a moment to vote or comment on these bills.

Click on CON to vote

Click on Written to give them a piece of your mind

* scroll down to expanded information

** Bill descriptions in blue link to outside articles

Here are the BAD ones

2313 Government grocery stores CON Written

6147 Impose conditions on grocery closure CON Written

2611 Change std. work from 40 to 32 Hrs. CON Written

6182 Abortion savings account CON Written

6074 Create a new parole system CON Written

5921 Legalize magic mushrooms CON Written

2523 Reparations funding CON Written

2554 Strike WA Salmon laws CON Written

5185 Reduce requirements foreign doctors CON Written

2117 Tribal authority of state forest land CON Written

2528 Remove vote on excise tax CON Written

2292 Income tax on stocks CON Written

6229 Income tax on stocks CON Written

EXTRA CREDIT

With 94 bills being heard tomorrow I just couldn’t get summaries completed for these. Again, if you trust my judgement, these are the rest of the bad ones I see for Tuesday.

2585 False claims CON Written

6260 Buses, Planning and Running Start CON Written

2499 Conservation Dist. Elections and board CON Written

6115 Cancer education CON Written

2517 Regional control over local zoning for transit CON Written

5609 Tribal cultural review of private lands CON Written

6130 Register minors to vote CON Written

More Information

2313 - Government grocery stores - CON - Written

The socialist dream. Take over the means of production. This bill would give total state funded control of grocery stores. Here are a few excerpts from the bill. First, cities are authorized to acquire these stores and taking property under eminent domain if needed.

(1) Cities are authorized to establish a publicly owned grocery store in underserved areas with food access gaps.

(2) In establishing a publicly owned grocery store, a city may:

(a) Acquire land and buildings;

(e) Take private property for public use through eminent domain.

They will need money to buy everything so the state (you and I) will pay through grants:

(3) A city establishing a publicly owned grocery store may:

(a) Apply for capital grant from the department of commerce to fund the publicly owned grocery store. Eligible uses of the capital grant funds include:

(i) Property acquisition

(ii) Property rehabilitation or tenant improvements;

(iii) Equipment and other operating costs;

(iv) Security and site infrastructure; and

(v) Establishing food locker systems in underserved areas.

The store will need permanent funding as it is virtually impossible for this to be profitable. All the private stores have closed which has necessitated this in the first place which is evidence that no profit is possible. No problem, just impose another tax.

(b) Designate a tax increment financing area pursuant to chapter 39.114 RCW. Revenue collected may be used for:

Sounds like a great idea!

6147 - Impose conditions on grocery closure - CON - Written

There is a problem that is the creation of Democrat policies where grocery stores (and others this bill does not cover) cannot continue to operate, creating what they term a “food desert”.

This bill mandates that grocery stores that fall into the risk areas who are going to close must provide 6 months notice to:

city council, county council or commission, local health department, and the attorney general;

Also requires sign posting and notifications and to meet with different organizations to justify the closure.

attending at least one community meeting convened by a neighborhood association or neighborhood organization representing the interests of neighborhood residents

And the union too if applicable

and one meeting with a collective bargaining organization,

Not only all the requirements above, but if you screw up, they have enforcement mechanisms.

NEW SECTION. Sec. 5. (1) The office of the attorney general may institute civil proceedings for injunctive and monetary relief, including civil penalties, against any employer for violations of the notice requirements under section 3 of this act or the obligations under section 4 of this act

If that weren’t enough, the bill then goes on to add all the even stricter requirements similar to HB 2294 that would prohibit retail property covenants

My guess is that this will not only decrease the number of business closures in the areas they are proposing but actually increase closures as businesses have to consider their options when facing losses.

It is so generous of the state to allow a business to only continue losses for another 6 months before they can end the bleeding. But no worries, HB 2313 would allow cities to establish publicly owned grocery stores. Aint socialism great?

2611 - Standard work week from 40 to 32 Hrs. - CON - Written

This is totally unrealistic. There is no fiscal note, but that is costs to the state. This would probably run into the billions as overtime would apply to hours over 32 per week. Those big evil corporations will not be footing the bill. It will be you and I. Everything passes down to the consumer. Every mom and pop business would be saddled with huge payroll cost increases. Business does not stop just because some bureaucrat thinks it’s a good idea. Everyone still needs goods and services 7 days a week. Even farm workers who are currently capped at 55 Hrs. before overtime is required would be reduced to 32 Hrs. How do you think that will affect grocery products. Goods that are exported out of the state would no longer be able to compete. Really dumb idea that I hope will haunt the sponsors in the future.

6182 - Abortion savings account - CON - Written

Yes, this bill is really as ridiculous as the title I gave it suggests. The legal title is about the same “Establishing an abortion savings program.”

The bill will assess a fee on insurance carriers that we will all be paying. It starts out at $.82 per month for the first year then drops to $.165 thereafter.

This is a direct mandate on you and I to pay for abortions. Little difference though as the state of Washington currently pays for abortions directly with our tax dollars. These can legally include girls of any age, without any parental notification. It can also include out of state residents who come here for abortions typically because their home state has restricted them or for later term abortions which are legal here right till birth. We’ll pick up the tab. No problem.

The “abortion savings account” is created in the treasury and disbursed to abortionists via grants with priority given to anyone impacted by federal funding not being available.

And they have some enforcement in place for this too. Non-payment will be assessed at 5% initially. This will increase to 10% after 45 days, and 20% after 60 days with the authority granted to then “collect by distraint” which is legal term for they can seize your property. Additionally, interest will accrue and licensing will be pulled.

6074 - Create a new parole system - CON - Written

This bill seeks to create a new parole system. There are a number of concerns.

There is no overall plan for the system. The bill creates a work group to then create the program. It would be comprised of 5 representatives of various departments and 3 DEI members per RCW 43.18A.020 which would by implication include inmates or convicts with ”lived experience”.

There is no fiscal note so the cost is not defined.

There is a blanket 60% of sentence served qualification with only exceptions for life sentences without the possibility of release. This could provide greater leniency for release in a lot of crimes that would not now have that provision.

Too many unknown factors to make this a serious consideration.

5921 - Legalize magic mushrooms - CON - Written

They’re at it again. Last year they attempted this too. Last year it was SB 5201 and HB 1433 It is of course proposed for “medicinal” use, but that is the stair step that marijuana went through. We have enough drug problems without introducing more.

The recent actions by an Alaska Airline pilot attempting to crash the plane and a shooting at the Gorge, both high on mushrooms should serve as a caution against this folly.

Airlines pilot tried to cut engines on psychedelic mushrooms

JBLM soldier accused of shooting was high on mushrooms y

2523 - Reparations funding - CON - Written

The Community reinvestment plan was stated to provide reparations for unjust drug convictions but includes racial, economic and social disparities as the need.

The legislature finds that in order to address racial, economic, and social disparities in communities across the state created by the historical design and enforcement of state and federal criminal laws and penalties for drug possession and use in Washington state

This bill expands on the community reinvestment plan which was slipped in by a budget proviso rather than on its face. It was proposed as HB 1827 in 2022 but failed to pass the Senate. A slimy workaround took place by inserting it as a funding proviso within the 2023-2025 operating budget under SB 5187 which included a $200,000,000 appropriation and has subsequently received another $110,000,000.

From that, we now have HB 2523 which commits to funding at least $100,000,000 per year. So this has blossomed into an ongoing funding mandate which was supposed to address drug sentencing disparities in a finite group of people. It has now developed into an ongoing DEI program to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars. It needs to stop.

2554 - Strike WA Salmon laws - CON - Written

This bill would repeal and entire section of RCW related to salmon and steelhead management without offering any replacement or revision. 77.110 RCW - SALMON AND STEELHEAD TROUT—MANAGEMENT OF RESOURCES. The RCW is not very lengthy but sets Washington policy on salmon and steelhead. There are 5 subsections of the RCW included. Click on the link if you want get a grasp of the scope of what is proposed to be deleted.

The bill states this is necessary to protect “well-established state-tribal cooperative fishery management agreements”. Fine and dandy if there are revisions that could be considered, but I doubt any would favor the citizens of Washington state but rather confer additional control of state resources to the tribes.

With the total absence of any replacement policy, this is a ridiculous bill no matter what the topic.

5185 - Reduce requirements foreign doctors - CON - Written

This bill ran last year and passed the senate unanimously. But did not get a vote in the house. Similar bill SB 5118 did pass also unanimously. I understand the desire to produce more doctors but this is NOT the way. Obamacare destroyed our medical system. Many doctors, including mine and maybe yours too, retired early when it was enacted. The doctor shortage started then and the void has been filled with foreign doctors. This bill just pours gas on the fire.

My summary from last year:

This one as well as SB 5226 really hit home with me. I am the victim of the incompetence of a foreign doctor. I received radiation treatments from a foreign doctor. I was over radiated and suffered radiation poisoning resulting in radio necrosis for which I am still 8 years later dealing with. The damage is permanent, and I am to this day still trying to resolve many of the issues at great personal cost. The thought of loosening requirements for foreign medical graduates which this bill does poses a great danger to the public and should never be considered. In fact they need to be increased. US medical standards and practices, while not perfect are far superior to many foreign equivalents. Relieving foreign degree holders from fully assimilating and proving competence in US standards poses a grave risk as I can personally testify to.

2117 - Tribal authority of state forest land - CON - Written

Companion to SB 5838

The bill adds a Tribal representative as a voting member of the Board of Natural Resources. The board sets policies for the management of state lands and resources, approves timber sales on trust lands, and establishes sustainable harvest levels for forested areas. It also oversees various boards and commissions related to natural resource management in the state.

The representative will be paid at $171,765 and will have a vote on how state lands are managed and controlled. I am wondering when the state will get seats on tribal councils on how their lands are managed.

By granting direct authority over state lands to tribal interests the lines are blurred between tribal interests and state interests, but it’s always one directional. The state never has say over tribal interests (think gambling and in this case natural resources) but authority and controls are constantly granted to tribes over the state. There is no problem with an advisory member for good coordination between tribal lands and state lands, but in the case of a voting member, tribes will have direct authority for which the citizens of Washington have no voice in.

2528 - Remove vote on excise tax - CON - Written

Current RCW 82.46.035 allows counties to impose a.25% excise tax on home sales to pay for homeless.

(5) Revenues generated by the tax imposed under subsection (2) of this section may be used towards planning, acquisition, construction, reconstruction, repair, replacement, rehabilitation, or improvement of facilities for those experiencing homelessness and affordable housing projects

This bill however strikes all the provisions requiring a vote of the people to implement the tax.

(2) … may only adopt an ordinance imposing the excise tax authorized by this section if the ordinance is first authorized by a proposition approved by a majority of the voters

This bill is sponsored by Republican Senator Jeff Wilson of the 19th and 3 other Democrats.

2292 - Income tax on stocks - CON - Written

6229 - Income tax on stocks - CON - Written

Companion bills – Please vote on both

This bill adds section 1202 qualified small business stock to the list of capital gains illegally subject to the new Washington state income tax on capital gains which was passed under SB 5096 in 2021 and was increased last year under SB 5813. It was challenged at the Washington supreme court which ruled it was constitutional opening the way to more of these illegal income taxes.

The particular stock this bill identifies is exempted from Federal capital gains if held more than 5 years so they probably were not catching this one as the “not income” this is measured by is Federal tax returns.

They’ll be coming for your W2 wages soon enough.