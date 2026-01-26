Deadline – Tuesday 1-27-26 – 7:00 AM

Vote / Testimony must be in by this time.

Please take a moment to vote or comment on these bills.

2235 Protect personal gun info PRO Written

2608 Tax relief for nuclear facilities PRO Written

2327 Audit state forest trusts PRO Written

5987 Fairfax bridge replacement PRO Written

EXTRA CREDIT

I did not get summaries completed for these. Have to sleep some time, but if you trust my judgement, these are the rest of the good ones I see for Tuesday.

2511 Imminent physical harm to children PRO Written

5927 Cap L&I increases PRO Written

6190 Stealing comm. wire for scrap PRO Written

2629 Stealing comm. wire for scrap PRO Written

More Information

2235 - Protect personal gun info - PRO - Written

Because the state has enacted numerous requirements for gun transfers, and concealed weapon permits that introduce personal information into state registries, this bill would exempt that information from public disclosure. Radical elements could use that information in very damaging ways. Much needed legislation.

2608 - Tax relief for nuclear facilities - PRO - Written

This bill extends a property tax exemption allowing counties to provide the exemption to targeted industrial and manufacturing facilities. Not all Democrats are on board with advancing nuclear but many are. It fits in their green zero emissions adventure and is the only one that can provide reliable electricity. The bill is sponsored by one Republican and two Democrats.

2327 - Audit state forest trusts - PRO - Written

This is a really good bill. The preamble reviews the trusts that were set up when county owned forest land was deeded to the department of natural resources. The counties were to remain the beneficiaries of the timber. Currently timber sale funds are directed to schools but not specifically the county where the land is located. It appears this is a violation of the original land trusts. The recent set aside by the commissioner of public lands of a large amount of state forest would be a prime consideration in this proposed audit and probably prompted it. Make sure and vote on this one.

5987 - Fairfax bridge replacement - PRO - Written

The Fairfax bridge outside Carbonado was condemned in April 2025 and cuts off traffic into Mount Rainier Park impacting the towns of Wilkenson and Carbonado. This bill would create an emergency waiver of statutory and regulatory obligations to expedite the replacement. It is seeking funding through the climate commitment act and claims it because of climate change! Oh well, at least some of the money they’re robbing us for will go to good use.

(4) During the 2025-2027 and 2027-2029 fiscal biennia, the legislature may provide full funding for the emergency replacement of infrastructure on state route number 165 caused by failure to adequately address the impacts of climate