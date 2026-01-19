** You will start to see a number of repeats as companion bill are heard in the opposite house. They are not typo’s please make sure and vote on them.

5925 - Weaponize AG against Sheriff

2161 - Weaponize AG against Sheriff

* Same bill being heard in both houses. Please vote on both

This one was very elusive and typical of how slimy the Democrats can be.

The title seems benign:

“Concerning the general powers and duties of the attorney general’s office.”

At first review I could not find the issue. I knew one was there because it has 15 all Democrat sponsors. I even ran it through AI which was an exercise in futility and reveals some of AI’s deficiencies.

I finally tracked it down in the first section:

(1) The attorney general may issue written civil investigative demands for documents, oral testimony, and answers to written interrogatories when investigating possible violations of the United States Constitution, Washington state Constitution, RCW 10.93.160, 10.118.030, 10.120.020, and 43.10.315, and chapters 10.116, 39.12, 49.46, 49.48, 49.52, 49.60, and 70.48 RCW. (2)

The bill is granting the AG investigative powers of demand for records, to interrogate and advance pretty much any accusations it wants at any time. But from who? If this is from criminals, I don’t see the issue. But the devil is in the details. Here are some of the cited RCW’s

RCW 43.10.315 – Immigration polices

RCW 10.93.160 - Immigration and citizenship status

RCW 10.120.020 – Permissible uses of force

RCW 10.118.030 – Reporting uses of force

RCW 10.93.160 - Immigration and citizenship status—Law enforcement agency restrictions.

RCW 10.116 – Peace Officers-Tactics and Equipment

RCW 49.60 – Discrimination-Human Rights Commission

RCW 70.48 – City and County Jails Act

So without directly saying it, where they would be exposed, they hid a frontal assault on law enforcement and guess who specifically they were considering. Couldn’t be our great Pierce County Sheriff, Keith Swank? Of course it is.

This fits into a pattern of attempting to weaponize the AG’s office. Bills with similar objectives have been advanced like HB 1445 in 2023 aimed at civil right violations, up to this session with HB 2096 giving AG investigators secret credentials to HB 2156 giving AG investigators police powers. And others in between.

The assault on Keith specifically, and law enforcement in general has really gone unabated since the George Floyd riots but has become more covert and slimy like this bill.

The AG is actually supposed to be the defender of law enforcement, not the prosecutor. One of the duties of the AG is defined in RCW 43.10.030 is:

(3) Defend all actions and proceedings against any state officer or employee acting in his or her official capacity, in any of the courts of this state or the United States;

6081 - Hide birth sex designation of trans

This bill exempts the records of someone sex designation at birth. It covers a few different data sources most notably birth certificates. I don’t think this needs a lot of explanation. Bad bill.

6119 - Tire ban and fee's

Companion bill to HB 2421 heard on Jan 19th

This bill sets out to ban all tires made with a product called 6PPD by 2035 and to implement a fee of $3 to $6 per tire that will increase yearly:

(b) Beginning January 1, 2028, and each January 1st thereafter, the amount of the fees specified in (a) of this subsection shall increase by 10 percent relative to the amount of the fee during the previous calendar year.

6PPD is used to prevent tires from degrading and also is a factor in tire traction. It was introduced in the 1960’s and is used in virtually all tires made. The legislature passed SB 5931 Washington State Legislature in 2024 listing 6PPD as a “priority consumer product” and granting unspecified regulatory authority. This bill now advances that to an outright ban with an accompanying fine up to $10,000.

There are a number of factors to consider in this proposal. No one wants to pollute or kill off fish. It is a valid concern. The problem is that tires without these additives can be very dangerous, especially on Washingtons wet roadways as non-treated tires do not have near the traction. The advanced deterioration without it would also contribute massively to the overall amount of tire debris introduced to the roadways. There are currently no proven alternatives to 6PPD so the legislature is getting ahead of itself here. An acceptable alternative would be very profitable and there are some promising ones but not yet on the market.

A company called Flexsys announced in Nov. 2025 they have an alternative.

See their press release here

But if it is successful the bill still has a caveat that subjects alternatives to undetermined criteria:

(3) “Regrettable 6PPD substitute” means a chemical or chemicals that are not determined by the department to be a safer alternative consistent with section 3 of this act.

Clearly an example of the cart before the horse with innumerable unintended consequences.

2388 - Locating green energy on farm land

Sponsored by 9 Democrats, this bill seeks to force the placement of solar farms within agricultural areas. Its language claims these installations would cause no interference with agriculture but is vague. What is the definition of “not to interfere with the continued use”? Would greatly reduced yields still meet that definition? what are “best management practices” and who decides? It doesn’t say.

not to interfere with the continued use, in the accustomed manner and in accordance with best management practices, of designated agricultural resource lands for the production of food and agricultural products. County regulations adopted under this section must be revised to be consistent with this determination on or before July 1, 2029.

The bill also robs local control by overriding local land use regulations. Requiring they conform to this new standard.

6053 - Domestic help under full Empl. Standards

2355 - Domestic help under full Empl. Standards

* Same bill being heard in both houses. Please vote on both

Companion bill to HB 2355 and is very similar to SB 5023 that did pass the Senate last year but failed to receive a vote in the house.

This bill is meant to address the growing use of illegal aliens as in home help and other areas. It is redundant in many ways to current law for full time employees. It can intrude into customary relationships and invite abuse with its many definitions and remedies.

* The intimate nature of home care specifically makes it variable in all circumstances. The lengthy and rigid structure of this bill robs from that critical nature.

* Only 4 hours per month qualifies for this law.

* Requires a written agreement stipulating all conditions of employment in the workers language if other than English

* Requires a 4 week written notice of termination or pay the unnotified time as severance.

* Precluding non-disclosure agreements would allow someone who is allowed into a home to share personal and private information they might attain and could even be dangerous.

* Forbids termination if it was previously unknown the worker was an illegal alien and it was discovered after employment and would not be grounds for dismissal in any case:

(b) It is an unfair practice for any hiring entity to discharge a domestic worker from employment because of the domestic worker’s age, sex, marital status, sexual orientation, race, creed, color, national origin, citizenship or immigration status, honorably discharged veteran or military status, or the presence of any sensory, mental, or physical disability or the use of a trained dog guide or service animal by a person with a disability

Even if allowed, the 4 week termination rule would apply and severance pay due.

* Employer presumption of guilt in termination actions.

* Fines that can reach as high as $40,000

* Exclusion for babysitting or pet sitting but no definition to clearly define.

This bill reads like a union collective bargaining agreement and appears to be in league with the SEIUs attempts to unionize all domestic help and intrude into familiar and personal relationships.

2429 - Government from cradle to 25

I am not going to try and reinvent the wheel here. Because Julie Barett at Conservative Ladies did such and insightful review of this bill, if you want to know more, here is here article:

(38) Codifying a Cradle-to-25 Behavioral Health System in Washington