** You will start to see a number of repeats as companion bill are heard in the opposite house. They are not typo’s please make sure and vote on them.

Deadline – Tuesday 1-20-26 – 7:00 AM

Vote / Testimony must be in by this time.

Please take a moment to vote or comment on these bills.

Click on CON to vote

Click on Written to give them a piece of your mind

scroll down to expanded information

Tutorial HERE

** Titles in blue link to outside articles

.

5984 Digital ID CON Written

6002 Automatic License Plate Readers CON Written

2332 Automatic License Plate Readers CON Written

5906 Force private company’s to hide illegals CON Written

5852 Force employers to protect illegal aliens CON Written

2442 Increase sales tax CON Written

2365 Expand the broadband grifting operation CON Written

2400 Tax and regulate social media CON Written

5892 Voter information CON Written

5973 Attack on our initiative process CON Written

.

More information

5984 - Digital ID - CON - Written

This bill contends to protect minors from AI chatbots. I am going to refer to another Julie Barett article that explains the movement toward digital ID’s that this bill and other like it are driving for. Good intentions do not guarantee a good outcome. These protection bills have a lot of unintended consequences. Read her article here:

Digital ID - Conservative Ladies of America

6002 - Automatic License Plate Readers - CON - Written

2332 - Automatic License Plate Readers - CON - Written

* Same bill being heard in both houses. Please vote on both

Sponsored by 16 Democrats and one Republican. Its companion bill HB 2332 is all Democrat sponsored with 20 of them signing on. This bill is seeking to reign in the uses allowed by Automatic License Plate Readers (ALPR) or Flock Camera’s which are different than Red Light Cameras. ALPR’s capture and read vehicle license plates. These have been spreading across the nation at a high rate, and up until recently, not a lot of objections from the Dems. Lots of dollars being generated and they do help law enforcement track criminals. The problem arose when it was discovered that ICE was using the data for immigration enforcement. Then they completely fell out of favor with the Democrat ruling class and the push has been on to control them, if only to keep ICE out.

Personally, I have never been a fan of government video surveillance. Specifically related to Speed and Red Light Cameras, so the idea of putting some guard rails on surveillance is a consideration. The devil is always in the details though.

The bill does provide for law enforcement to use the cameras for tracking criminals:

(2) An agency may access, operate, or use an automated license plate reader system and its associated data only for the following authorized purposes:

(a) Any law enforcement agency may use an automated license plate reader system for the purpose of comparing captured automated license plate reader data

But it does define a number or restricting details. Quite a few other uses are also granted exceptions for use including parking enforcement, tolling systems, weigh stations, traffic reporting and others. The one glaring example that not only lacks an exception, it is specifically banned. The use of them by ICE:

(3) It is unlawful for any agency, as described in RCW 43.17.425, to use an automated license plate reader system for immigration investigation or enforcement, or both,

There is such huge hypocrisy here. The systems are allowed to be used by parking enforcement, but not to track criminal aliens? That’s a show stopper for me and reveals the true intent. Definitely a NO for me.

5906 - Force private company’s to hide illegals - CON - Written

This bill presumes to preempt Federal immigration law by demanding that both public and private organizations participate in concealing illegal aliens. The bill language is pointed mainly at Hospitals, Daycares, and Schools. They threw in election offices at the end too. This will be very confusing to them. Obey Federal law, or State law? It is a federal crime to aid, abet or conceal an illegal alien. This bill would place these organizations in the crossfire.

First, they are forbidden from working with ICE:

Hospitals

(1) Except as expressly authorized pursuant to this chapter, or as required by state or federal law, health care providers and carriers and health care service contractors as defined in RCW 23 48.44.010, may not disclose medical information for immigration enforcement.

Day care

early learning providers may not do either of the following:

(a) Collect information or documents regarding immigration or citizenship status of students or their family members; or

(b) Allow an officer or employee of an agency conducting immigration enforcement to enter a nonpublic area of an early learning or child care site

Schools

school district employees may not do either of the following:

(a) Collect information or documents regarding immigration or citizenship status of students or their family members; or

(b) Allow an officer or employee of an agency conducting immigration enforcement to enter a nonpublic area of a school site for any purpose

All would be required to report any inquiry by ICE or others although I don’t see any enforcement mechanism for noncompliance like fines, etc.

(2) The early learning provider shall, in a timely manner, report to the department any request for information or access to an early learning or child care site by any officer or employee of a law enforcement agency for the purpose of enforcing immigration laws.

Same thing for Healthcare and Schools. However schools have even more restrictions. Schools will be required to draft or update policies to keep ICE out

And they will be watching them to make sure they obey:

(9) School districts may be subject to monitoring and auditing by the office of the superintendent of public instruction to ensure compliance with the requirements of subsection (8) of this section.

5852 - Force employers to protect illegal aliens - CON - Written

Companion to HB 2105

Requires Washington employers to tip off their illegal alien employees if the federal government is asking to review their I-9 forms. An I-9 form is for the purpose of determining if someone is legally entitled to work in the United States and is required by federal law but is retained by the employer unless they choose to utilize E-verify. These forms must be produced on demand though and are one thing that immigration enforcement asks for when investigating illegal aliens. By passing this bill and requiring employers to notify an employee who might be in the country illegally, they are bordering on compelling employers to become complicit in aiding and abetting which is a federal crime.

It grants the Attorney General authority to investigate employers for violations of this act at will. The AG is generally not given that type of authorization. Employers who did not inform their employees as this law directs are subject to fines up to $10,000 times the number of employees whether full or part time. There is a lot of language with all the particulars.

This bill is designed solely for the benefit of illegal alien workers and has absolutely zero benefit to workers who are citizens or working legally.

2442 - Increase sales tax - CON - Written

This bill grants a ton of new taxing authority to counties and cities which can include broader application of existing taxes as well as new taxes. I would really have to study this one closely to ferret out all of the direct and potential tax increases but here are a couple that jumped out at me:

· Additional excise tax of up to 0.25% on real property sales.

· New .1% sales tax

All of these taxes seem to be directed in common to “affordable housing” (GOVERNMENT HOUSING) and homeless spending.

2365 - Expand the broadband grifting operation - CON - Written

The bill seeks to expand even further the immense spending initiatives to provide broadband service to everyone at an ever growing cost. Massive administrative costs and DEI burdens have made this into a money pit. Some of these actions were initiated before advances in the open market have opened internet access to almost everyone through inexpensive cellular service or in distant rural areas through satellite. The massive cost of some of these ventures when factored out to the number of people served, could pay for Starlink accounts for all of them for years to come. These “broadband initiatives” need to be reigned in. Any time you see that terminology reject it.

2400 - Tax and regulate social media - CON - Written

The old saying “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” is juxtaposed by the saying of government “If it ain’t broke, fix it till it is”. Looks like they are looking to fix social media for us.

Without grinding through a lot of details, this bill seeks to capitalize on social media content creators by regulating them and taxing them. There is even language that would look to engage creators out of state who have a reach into Washington. The whole notion is ridiculous.

5892-Voter information - CON - Written

If this bill didn’t have an underlying motive I would agree with it. It prohibits disclosure of sensitive voter data that could be abused. The problem is that the exemptions for disclosure to not include the Federal government who is suing Washington state for this very information. It would be used to investigate illegal aliens.

(2) The Washington driver’s license number, Washington identification card number, social security number, and full birthdate, shown on an affidavit of voter registration or included in a voter registration file are confidential and shall not be disclosed to any person except to state or local election officers and election officials unless authorized by the office of the secretary of state. Any state officer or election officer, or designee, who knowingly violates this subsection is guilty of a class C felony punishable under RCW 9A.20.021

5973 - Attack on our initiative process - CON - Written

They hate initiatives. They are our last line of defense against the oppressive super majority. This bill seeks to chip away at the process in a few different ways.

· Bans paying signature gatherers by the signature:

(1) It shall be unlawful to provide or receive money or other consideration for signature gathering based on the number of signatures obtained.

· Provides for civil lawsuits by citizens in the states name

(2)(a) A person who has reason to believe that this section has been violated may bring a citizen’s action in the name of the state for an appropriate civil remedy,

Require 1000 signatures before an initiative can even be filed which will be an undue burden on grass roots efforts compared to well funded ones. They’re hurting the people they always claim they are defending.

(d) A petition, bearing the signatures of at least 1,000 legal voters in support of the proposed measure